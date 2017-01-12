Oil: Positive Developments Will Keep A Floor On Crude Prices

WTI crude is up 1.57% to $53.07/ bbl after reports from Saudi Arabia signaled that the Kingdom has complied with the cuts, and is considering cutting further below 10 mmb/d. This report comes after a week of mixed developments out of the U.S. as well as reports from other OPEC members. We are expecting continued developments from the crude markets to remain positive.

OPEC in Focus

We've noticed the fact that market participants have shifted from OPEC skeptics to OPEC cheerleaders. We initially expected OPEC to cut production ahead of its November meeting as we felt that continued pressure from persistently low prices would exacerbate geopolitical tensions within OPEC member economies, particularly Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia needed to maintain its government subsidies to keep its citizens from revolting and to ultimately avoid an Arab Spring that would completely transform the region in ways that are not favorable either to the West or to Saudi Arabia.

Moving into 2017, this dynamic appears to be the case even after the meeting, as Saudi Arabia recently mentioned that it has complied with the cuts and is even considering cutting to below 10 mmb/d. Here is an interesting excerpt from a Bloomberg article quoting Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih:

'Oil production now is below 10 million so far,' he told reporters later on Thursday. 'So, we're going the extra mile to lead our colleagues within and outside of OPEC to make sure that the market sees that there's serious action in place.'

Saudi Arabia further added fuel to the bullish fire under markets by stating that it might consider extending the cuts after the June deadline. Here is another excerpt from the above-linked article:

'We have been moving toward a re-balanced market for some time -- too slowly to my liking,' Al-Falih said. 'The pace of re-balancing will be accelerated due to the recent agreements within OPEC and with our party from outside' the group. 'We will consider renewing' the agreement after six months, he said. Saudi oil output was last below 10 million barrels a day in February 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

We like Saudi Arabia's actions here as it has become the leader for other member states shouldering the brunt of the cut. We are expecting Saudi Arabia to continue solidifying its leadership position, as strategy shifts from besting U.S. shale to continued production cuts.

Luckily for oil investors, Saudi Arabia isn't the only one participating in the cuts. News from Kuwait, the UAE, and Iraq has also suggested member states have complied with the cuts. We are expecting positive data in late January and early February to show initial signs of cut compliance, fueling another rally in crude prices.

News out of the U.S. Remains Mixed

I've noticed market participants beginning to take OPEC more seriously, with both Bank of America Merrill Lynch and the EIA issuing positive updates for the oil markets. Today, Bank of America Merrill Lynch discussed that they are expecting oil to reach $70 driven by a cut in inventories and continued positive developments from OPEC member states. Furthermore, the EIA mentioned in its STEO that it has raised oil price forecasts and revised down inventory forecasts.

Even U.S. refiners are expecting higher prices as refinery output surged to 93.7% -- 7% greater than the monthly average. This is likely due to the fact that refiners are looking to refine low-cost barrels and sell at higher margins when higher prices occur. This underscores the fact that OPEC remains a driver for higher prices in the future.

Conclusion

The oil market is certainly set for volatility given the dynamics of increased shale output and OPEC cut skepticism. Nevertheless, the fact that initial cut news flow has been positive, with Saudi Arabia shouldering the brunt of the cut and expecting to extend the cut further suggesting that they are committed to higher prices. We are reiterating our bullish outlook on oil prices as the bulls remain in control.

