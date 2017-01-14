High-Dividend Stock Yields 9%, Pays Monthly, Big Revenue Growth, Estimates Rising

With winter upon us, most of us spend a lot more time indoors, pursuing more sedentary activities, such as watching more TV. Imagine if you lived north of the border, in snowy Canada - if you're not into engaging in winter sports, that TV probably starts to occupy even more of your leisure time.

That's where the focus stock in this article, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF), comes in. We first covered Corus back in the summer of 2016 shortly after it had done a major deal which transformed it into a major Canadian media and content company.

Corus was founded in 1999 by JR Shaw of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR). On 4/1/16, Corus acquired Shaw's portfolio of TV brands in a $2.6B deal. The company divested its pay-TV assets as part of the deal (All currency amounts are in Canadian dollars, except where noted otherwise).

Corus reaches nine out of 10 Canadians every week, and reaches 96% of all Canadians in a month. It also owns content which is sold internationally.

It has a dominant position in specialty channels, particularly those aimed toward women and children. Although Internet-based media and cord cutting are here to stay, TV still remains the dominant media choice in the Canadian market, with 3.1B total viewing hours in Sept.-Nov. 2016 vs. around 530M hours each for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL):

Click to enlarge

(Source: Corus site)

There are two ways you can buy Corus - either on the Toronto exchange under the ticker CJR.B, or on the US OTC market under the ticker CJREF. The "F" on the end of CJREF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the US or on its foreign exchange. The Toronto shares' trade volume was over 850K shares on 1/12/17, and the US OTC shares traded over 3,800 shares.

As with most foreign shares, you'll gain diversification vs. your US-based holdings. The flip side of this is that you'll have currency risk exposure. Fortunately, the Canadian dollar has been one of the strongest vs. the US dollar over the past year, gaining 8.59%.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Finviz)

Monthly Dividends

Corus goes ex-dividend next on 2/10/17 with a pay date of 2/28/17.

Click to enlarge

One attractive feature of monthly dividend-paying stocks is that you usually get advance notice of payouts each quarter. Management just declared the monthly dividends and pertinent dates for February-April 2017. It tends to go ex around mid-month, and pays at the end of the month.

Corus has paid monthly dividends since 2007.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Corus site)

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track CJREF's price and current dividend yield (in the Consumer Discretionary section).

Dividend Coverage: Corus's dividend coverage has been lumpy from quarter to quarter due to big fluctuations in comprehensive income as it digested all of the new assets and expenses from the Shaw acquisition. It currently has a trailing 65.99% dividend payout ratio.

Click to enlarge

Options: There are no US options listed for CJREF, but you can see details for over 30 other income-producing trades in both our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Earnings: Corus has had major growth in revenue, (up 72.8%) and adjusted net income, (up 33.8%) since the Shaw deal. However, its share count jumped by 45% as it issued new shares in order to partially fund the deal. This in turn caused its total dividends paid to rise by 45%.

Click to enlarge

Free cash flow was flat in Q1 '17, due to timing, i.e., slow A/R collections (A/R was up $110M), but has mostly improved over the past three quarters, while adjusted earnings/share have declined due to the higher share count.

Corus has had much higher interest costs due to the heavier debt load it assumed in order to finance the Shaw deal. It has also had much higher G&A and direct cost of sales due to its larger asset base (These are broken out in the fiscal 2016 vs. fiscal 2015 statement further below).

CEO Murphy noted on this week's Q1 2017 earnings call that:

"During our last analyst call, we outlined some factors that would impact our comparables in the balance of calendar 2016 versus the prior year. These included the timing of key agency contract renewals, as well as some significant federal election spending on Global in the prior year. As anticipated, this is a main contributor to significant negative comparables in Q1. Subsequent to our last call, we are pleased to report that we have concluded all of our annual corporate agency negotiations for calendar 2017, the impact of which will become apparent over the coming quarters".

The company's new asset lineup is working:

"We are seeing the creation of a new business in our local markets as a result of our bundled local TV and radio selling strategy. In fact, we grew the number of our clients that buy both television and radio in Q1 compared to the prior year by approximately 30% in total value of business.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Fiscal 2016 vs. Fiscal 2015: It's not an easy walk in the park for a company to digest the expenses from a major deal such as this. Direct cost of sales/G&A jumped by $222M, interest expense grew by $60M, and business acquisition/restructuring rose by $38M. In addition, it had a $61M debt refinancing cost.

However, look at the bottom line for fiscal 2016 - Corus went from a $19M loss in 2015 to a $143.5M gain in fiscal 2016.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Corus site)

Performance: The US shares have been outperforming the market recently, and over the past quarter and year.

Click to enlarge

Analysts' Targets & Estimates: CJREF is currently 3.84% below analysts' average price target of $10.27.

Click to enlarge

After falling 60 days ago, analyst estimates have been rising over the past month with multiple upward revisions.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Valuations: Corus looks cheap vs. industry averages on a price/book, price/sales and P/E basis. Broadcasters are a bit tightfisted when it comes to paying dividends - Corus's 8.85% dividend yield blows away the broad industry average of 1.79%.

Click to enlarge

Financials: The company's ROA and ROE should improve as it moves past those one-off acquisition/restructuring costs and debt refinancing costs, and squeezes cost advantages out of the new company structure.

Click to enlarge

Debt and Liquidity: Management reiterated its goals on the fiscal 2016 annual report, which include deleveraging to below 3x by the end of fiscal 2018, maintaining its $1.14 total annual dividend, and delivering $40-50M in cost savings synergies within 18-24 months of the 4/1/16 Shaw deal.

The company's deleveraging program is on track. Its trailing leverage dropped by 100 basis points over the past quarter, thanks to much higher sales in the fiscal Q1 2017 (period ending 11/30/16). (Management uses net debt to segment profit to measure leverage).

Click to enlarge

Corus's term debt has two maturities - $766.7M matures on 4/1/19 and the remaining $1,533.3M matures on 4/1/21.

Its revolving $300M credit line is senior secured debt. As of 11/30/16, the firm had $289M of $300M available and was in line with its covenants.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Corus site)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.