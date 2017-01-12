Data Download: Total Petroleum Stocks Increase 13.4 Million Barrels

Every week after the EIA releases their Weekly Petroleum Status Report I download the updated files, consolidate them, and ultimately link them to a simple excel dashboard file which you can download for free at Excel-Data-Junkies.com. Open it up and follow along below, then let's discuss it in the comments section below. For a methodology review, take a look at the intro in "Data Download."

Headline: Total Petroleum Stocks Up 13.4 Million Barrels

The wild swings in total petroleum stocks continue this week as imports rebounded up 12M bbls and US production continues to pick up.

Click to enlarge This week's +13M bbl build follows last week's +6M bbl build. Alone, that would be very bearish, but the 2 weeks prior had draws of 13M bbls and 12M bbls. Add it all together and the 4 week average looks pretty tame compared to the weekly swings at a 1.3M bbls a week draw. To put this chaos in perspective, the OPEC/NOPEC published cuts of 1.8M bbl/day translates to a 12.6MB reduction of global supply per week. If we assume 25% of that was headed for the US, all else equal (it's not) we should be seeing weekly declines of ~3M bbls a week starting some time next month. Coincidentally my simple inflow/outflow model is forecasting average stock draws of about 2.5M bbls a week through February. Unfortunately, this model clearly isn't up to the task of forecasting the volatility we are currently seeing, especially with crude imports swinging 13M bbls up and down in a week.

Click to enlarge

Accounting for Production Increase:

After hovering around 8.25M bbls a day for the last 4 weeks, reported production for lower 48 increased 190,000 bbls a day in the latest report. That's impressive, but the reality is that this is just another periodic catch up for the EIA's modeled weekly production. It's still impressive, but the weekly increase is probably closer to 40-50 thousand bbls a week.

When it comes to accounting, there really isn't a cost efficient way to accurately count produced oil on a weekly basis. Not so long ago, in the early 2000's, my first accounting job out of college was literally counting barrels of Permian oil, and was a monthly cycle. On the first of the month, I waited eagerly by my fax machine as the field tech's sent in their pipeline meter readings, tanker tickets, lease tank levels, and calibration reports. By about the 3 rd of the month, we had a pretty good idea of what total lease production was, and by the 5th we probably knew what the company's net production was. By mid-month we had a first draft of well by well production, which was always subject to revision due to persistent bad data in our allocation process, usually bad well test numbers. If memory serves, it wasn't until the end of the month that we were getting ready to report official numbers to the state of Texas. Anyone who wanted a weekly or mid-month update was pretty much out of luck. I'm sure systems have been updated and the fax machines have been trashed, but it shouldn't be a surprise that the EIA's official monthly numbers are reported a few months in arrears since companies don't even know until after their month end.

That doesn't mean it's impossible to get weekly numbers, it just means you have to make some assumptions and pencil it out. Back then, my advice would have been to take last month's daily average, multiply it by 0.99(~12% annual decline), then adjust for any new wells or maintenance issues they knew about. I'm sure the EIA has a bit more complicated model than my old rule of thumb, but the logic is the same, and truth be told, good enough. Every month they get "real" numbers, which they compare to their model, and adjust accordingly, which is how we get a +190k this week. What it really means is that production was under reported in prior weeks, and instead of being more or less flat, it was actually increasing at ~40k-50k bbls a week.

The obvious question then is how does this affect the reported stock levels, and my answer is not at all. Beginning and ending stocks are reported independently of production, and as it has been explained to me, these numbers are pretty solid, even in the weeklies. So if Beginning Stocks+Inflows-Outflows= Ending Stocks, it is the EIA's task to figure out what the inflows and outflows are via model, survey, and other third party sources. I'm sure they do a pretty good job but at the end of the day there is always a difference, so they have a little plug category called "Weekly U.S. Unaccounted for Crude Oil" where they can plug in an adjustment so that when you add it all together the ending inventory number is correct. In this scenario, where production has been reported up, the "missing" oil production likely ended up in "Other". To conclude this accounting lesson, I suppose my point is that these weekly numbers include some estimates, but are accurate enough, timely, and best of all free.

For The Bulls:

Two weeks of stock builds totaling nearly 20M bbls is pretty bearish, but the 2 weeks before that had 25M bbls of draws, so it's not all bad, it's just not nearly as good as it was looking 2 weeks ago. I am seeing a lot of reports that some OPEC members were boosting production in December to boost revenue before the 1/1/2017 production cuts, so it is possible that we see high imports for a few more weeks as oil produced in December makes it's way to the consumer markets. We should start seeing reduced OPEC imports in the next 4-6 weeks, at which point 4M-6M bbl a week draws could become the norm if compliance is at 100%

Click to enlarge

One last fun fact for the bulls. The chart above shows trailing 52 week average weekly stock change. A year ago, it was growing at a little over 3M bbls a week, meaning we were adding stocks at ~170M bbls a year. Fast forward a year, and that rate has fallen 75%. Basically, we've almost stopped digging , and the OPEC/NOPEC Cavalry should be here in another month or two to clean up the remaining bears.

For The Bears:

It's been a crazy 4 weeks so I would caution the bears from reading too deep into the 13.4M bbl stock build other than breathing a sigh of relief. Where we go from here is anyone's bet but the bears have a lot going for them. First up is that US production is up 250,000 bbls a day since the OPEC announcement in November and likely headed higher. That won't negate the global impact of the OPEC cut, but it's not far from zeroing out the likely reduction of OPEC imports into the US. Speaking of imports, they are soaring for now with last week's crude imports at 58.3M bbls compared to the 2016 average of 52M bbls a week and 2015's average of 48M bbls a week. In order to materially start burning through inventories, crude imports need to fall under 50M bbls a week by the middle of February or there is going to be a big question mark over the OPEC cuts.

Click to enlarge

Above is my favorite chart showing trailing 13 week inflows and outflows. Inflows crossed outflows at the end of 2014 leading to nearly 2 years of inventory gains and price collapse before finally crossing again at the end of Q3-2016. This of course lead to the first material and sustained inventory draws in 2 years, and with the help of OPEC helped to solidify oil(NYSEARCA:USO) at ~$50. One quarter later, we look poised to cross again and possibly start building stocks.

Gut Feeling:

I expect a lot of volatility in the coming months as old questions get answered(OPEC/NOPEC compliance) and new ones get asked (Why is consumption flat?). A few weeks ago I was getting ready to stick my toe in the bull's corner after two massive stock draws. Now, after two equally impressive stock builds, I think I'll have to wait a little longer. In the long run, I know that I will get there, but for now, I think the bull case is just too dependent on OPEC/NOPEC cuts that may be too little too late compared to increasing US production and stagnant consumption which we have clear and convincing data to support. This isn't really going out on a limb, but I see oil continuing to bounce along a little over $50 until we get an answer on OPEC some time next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.