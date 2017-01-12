OPEC Already Talking About Extending Production Cut Another 6 Months - Don't Buy Into It

Source: Stock Photo

I think the more OPEC tries to verbally prop up the price of oil, the more desperate they're looking. The latest comment from Kuwait's oil minister, Issam Almarzooq, that the existing deal may be extended another six months under certain conditions, is a meaningless assertion that is getting tiring to hear from the cartel.

Almarzooq said this to CNNMoney: "If we continue to see the current level of prices and the commitment of the community, as well as non-OPEC at a satisfactory level, I think we could renew it for another six months."

Why anyone should care about this is beyond me. The existing deal is hanging by a thread in my opinion, contrary to the talking points the participants are feeding to the media. We all know about the rapid rise in production coming from U.S. shale, Nigeria and Libya, and there is no way of knowing how long Russia will drag out its commitment to reduce production by about 300,000 barrels per day.

The other thing to closely watch is what type of production cuts these are. By that I mean is this just production that is cut at the domestic level which will have no real impact on exports, and by extension, the price of oil, or are they real cuts that lower exports?

That's the other problem in regard to Middle East production. Right now the production cuts could be primarily because of cooler weather where domestic demand falls. During the early part of this deal the countries in that region of the world have a significant decline in domestic demand. This is one of the reasons Saudi Arabia has said it is specifically reducing exports; it wants the market to believe that's where a lot of its cuts are being applied to.

Extending the cuts

The major reason it's ridiculous to talk about an output cut extension is it is far from a certainty or proven, that the deal will be complied with better than it has in the past. Talking to the media and saying it will be adhered to this time around is meaningless. Proof that the terms of the deal are being followed are what matters.

That is important in regard to the possible extension because if the deal is really not much more than words on a piece of paper, what will be extended is an irrelevant quota agreement either ignored by those participating in it, or offset by soaring supply that is offsetting much of the effect of the output cuts.

A couple of things to consider is the time it'll take Russia to comply - if it ever fully does - and the pace at which oil supply climbs. The two major players there are Libya and the U.S., as far as which producers can most quickly boost supply levels.

The is there has to be something to extend. If it is a deal full of compliance holes, it isn't a deal but nothing more than quota suggestions.

Without a doubt there will be some non-compliance. Anyone believing that the first time in history this agreement will be followed to the letter, is very naive or engaging in extreme confirmation bias.

Rather than blab more nonsense to the media, OPEC and others of importance in this deal need to focus only on making the existing deal and the associated quotas work to the highest level they can. It's already under pressure because of the growing supply because Libya and Nigeria were given a pass on cuts, and the increase in U.S. shale production, which is already up 300,000 barrels per day since October, when the announcement of working to make a deal was first made.

What should be done

As just mentioned, the key is to not only ensure there is at least a significant percentage of the quotas being met, but that the participants are ready to cut more if oil supply from non-participants exceeds the pace that had been factored in when making the deal.

What would make more sense to me would be for those involved to talk more about possibly making deeper cuts if they had to in order to offset the unexpected quickness of the rise in oil production. The problem there is, as mentioned, many in the market are struggling to believe the existing agreement will hold, let alone making it even more detrimental to revenue and earnings.

The truth is no one really knows how the U.S. shale industry is going to respond. It has already increased production very fast, and if it were to continue to do so, the deal will be effectively dead on arrival, even if the idea that is being maintained is publicly asserted.

For that reason those involved with the deal should be more disciplined in making assertions to the press. In my view it only underscores and reaffirms my thesis that it is far more wobbly than is being publicly presented. Continuing to have to reinforce the deal via the media tells me the participants are wavering in their commitments.

It also tells me if they are moving toward adherence, they're taking their time to do so in order to lessen the impact during the 6-month period of time the deal proposed; the longer they take to comply the shorter period of time they will be under the decreased revenue coming from lower production.

Conclusion

The idea of extending the already anemic production cut deal for another six months appears to be an attempt to guide people to the conclusion the existing one is already doing well. Not only is it weak, but we still have no idea whatsoever as to the percentage of the overall quotas that are being adhered to by each country.

Any attempt to move beyond the terms of this deal and the quotas agreed to doesn't make any sense. Almarzooq knows this, which is why he qualified the idea of the extension with the deal being, for the most part, complied with.

My question is why was it mentioned it at all in connection with this agreement? Putting the idea in the head of some investors that this is a deal that is very likely to work, and if so, will probably be pushed out another six months, isn't based in reality.

The reason is this isn't only about the quotas being complied with, but how much more oil is brought to the market from those outside of the deal, as well as the pace of the growth of demand for oil over the next year.

My point is OPEC isn't what's important anymore, but U.S. shale is. Those entering into the production cut deal are acting as if the shale industry is a minor nuisance they can swat away with past tactics. The fact oil hasn't responded that strongly to the cut reinforces the idea this is not going to work out the way OPEC thought it would.

I've said from before it was known whether or not this deal would be made that if it was, it would only be for the purpose of buying time in order for global demand to rise enough to offset much of the oversupply in the market without most competitors having to give up too much for too long.

Now that so much supply has quickly increased, it appears to me at this time the production deal is going to come under increasing strain. There is not need to think about the deal being extended when it's very questionable as to whether or not it'll even last.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.