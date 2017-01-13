AppDynamics Provides IPO Details Update

The IPO valuation is not cheap, but my opinion is to BUY the IPO within the proposed $10 to $12 price range.

It is part of a cohort of new IT software developers making inroads into formerly closed IT buying processes.

The company is rapidly growing revenues at high gross margin and almost cash flow positive.

IT infrastructure software provider AppDynamics wants to raise $165 million at a $1.38 billion market cap IPO.

Quick Take

Application performance technology company AppDynamics (Pending:APPD) has updated its recent IPO filing with a proposed $11 share price midpoint, target raise of $165 million in gross proceeds and proposed post-IPO market cap of $1.38 billion.

APPD is growing top-line revenues rapidly while retaining high gross margin and nearly eliminating cash burn.

At the proposed valuation, the IPO represents an attractive opportunity to gain exposure to shifting enterprise IT buying patterns toward market entrants with improved solutions.

Company Recap

AppDynamics is an IT software company that sells its self-deploying software agents to enterprises across their on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

The agents provide real-time intelligence about the performance of the enterprise's IT infrastructure vs. a baseline performance benchmark, allowing the company to adjust its resources to optimize system performance.

In my original analysis of the company and its IPO prospects, AppDynamics Files Publicly For $100 Million IPO, I noted the firm had significant major competition, including:

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA)

IBM (NYSE:IBM)

HP (NYSE:HPE)

Compuware

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Startup competitors in the application performance management include Datadog and numerous others.

However, AppDynamics has been growing topline revenues at a tremendous rate (84% vs. prior), while retaining high gross margins (74%), though still burning a small amount of cash flow from operations.

IPO Valuation

The company is proposing to sell up to 12 million shares to the public at between $10 and $12 per share. Additionally, it plans to sell approximately 3 million shares in a concurrent private placement to existing institutional shareholders General Atlantic, Adage Capital Partners and Altimeter Partners Fund.

The company intends to use part of the IPO proceeds to pay down $21.5 million in debt. The rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the expected share price range, the company expects to have a post-IPO market cap of $1.38 billion.

This proposed valuation is actually a significant step down from the company's latest private valuation in its most recent financing in November 2015.

In that transaction, AppDynamics raised $158 million at an enterprise value of $1.92 billion, according to SharesPost, a subsidiary of Nasdaq:

According to Axios' Dan Primack, that transaction also included anti-dilutive provisions for investors, so that if the IPO or a future round were concluded at a lower valuation, existing shareholders would have rights to receive additional shares in order to protect them against a down round or IPO.

Although we don't have access to the specific terms of those anti-dilutive provisions, given the existing 28% valuation drop between the last private round and the proposed IPO valuation, potential IPO investors should assume that existing, private investors will receive shares equal to the final valuation difference, if any.

Below, I present two valuation methods for the proposed IPO using New Relic as a publicly held company comparable:

Price/Sales Valuation Method

New Relic currently indicates a Price/Sales multiple of 7.1x. Given AppDynamics current annual revenue run rate of $200 million, that would imply a $1.4 billion market capitalization.

EV/Sales Valuation Method

New Relic indicates an EV/Sales of 6.43 but APPD's EV/Sales is a much higher multiple of 9.7x. This indicates that APPD's proposed valuation may be on the high side for investors focused on enterprise value as a function of sales.

My sense is that the proposed valuation for the IPO is at the upper limit of acceptable given APPD's revenue growth trajectory, gross margins and near breakeven CFFO (Cash Flow From Operations). New IT infrastructure companies like APPD are gaining significant traction in the enterprise due to changing buying responsibilities that enable upstarts to make inroads against incumbents.

While APPD won't continue its 84% per year top-line revenue growth indefinitely, the company is one of a new set of disruptors that are ejecting legacy incumbents with improved offerings at a lower total cost of ownership.

I believe the future is bright for APPD and my opinion on the IPO at the current proposed valuation is a BUY.

