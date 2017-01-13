Norway ETF Is A Buy

This is the eleventh in a series of articles that makes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe. The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine Norway from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward. Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The first port of call is the ETF page at Seeking Alpha and a look at country ETFs and how they are performing.



One notices from the list the following items:

Latin American countries head the list; what are they doing right?

No European countries head the list. (until now) Only three "developed" countries are near the top of the list: New Zealand, Canada, and Norway; what do they have in common? The U.S. is green and showing promise, though far down the list. Why? Mexico, a Latin American country, is near the bottom. Why? What is it doing wrong?

All these questions and more will be addressed in forthcoming articles on a country-by-country basis from top to bottom. Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

Norway

Since the start of this series of articles, Norway has risen from fourteenth to eleventh place. Norway is moving up the chart and is the first European country to enter the green zone. Norway shows a 30% growth rate over the last twelve months. Given the Norway is moving upwards at present I thought it timely to have a look at Norway now so that investors could read about an opportunity happening right now.

One can find the Global X Funds Norway (NYSEARCA: NORW) near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

The following are important excerpts from the Norwegian government budget 2016.

Fiscal expansionary spending, low-interest rates and currency depreciation, the three key ingredients for promoting growth:

"All in all, economic policy currently has a strongly expansionary effect. The overall impulses are comprised of a significant Norwegian krone depreciation, interest rates at a record low and a targeted fiscal policy stimulus. Whilst Norwegian krone depreciation is important to facilitate new growth in industries exposed to international competition, a lower interest rate and more expansionary fiscal policy serve to increase domestic demand growth. Fiscal policy has not been more expansionary since the international financial crisis in 2008-2009. Fiscal policy is designed both to boost activity in the short run and to promote restructuring and innovation. The Government is thereby strengthening the growth capacity of the Norwegian economy, thus facilitating economic growth in coming years as well."

Another key ingredient are lower taxes:

"The Government is proposing to reduce statutory corporate tax rate from 27 til 25 pct. in 2016. The Government also proposes to reduce the tax rate on ordinary income for individuals from 27 to 25 pct. The Government is also proposing the introduction of a bracket tax on personal income to replace the current surtax, but in such a way as to reduce the overall marginal tax rate in all brackets. The tax on dividends will be adjusted to make the overall tax on distributed profits about the same as at present. The Government is proposing additional reductions to the net wealth tax. The tax rate will be lowered, whilst the basic allowance and taxable values will be increased. This will make it more profitable to save and to invest in productive activities."

The Norwegians are so progressive that it will one day occur to them that there is no need to drain the private sector with taxation given that it is a sovereign nation and as such is not financially constrained. Taxation is merely the destruction of private sector financial assets and only in very rare instances is it necessary to dampen aggregate demand in the private sector by draining out funds with taxation. This then releases tax collectors for more productive work.

One should not forget that the Norwegian government collects a rent resource tax on behalf of its people for the use of its oil assets. This rent resource tax is then remitted into a sovereign wealth fund for the further benefit of the Norwegian people. In other countries, such a rent resource tax is not normally collected, and the population sees very little benefit from the use of its finite resources, most goes to private stockholders by way of dividend payments made out of super profits.

"The petroleum sector generates large, but fluctuating, revenues for Norway. From 1970 until the present day, an industry has been developed whose value added has over the ten last years varied around 23 to 33 per cent of mainland GDP. The petroleum industry contributes, through its demand for goods and services, to considerable activity and to a range of jobs in the remainder of the Norwegian economy as well. The tax system and the State's Direct Financial Interest (SDØE) ensure that most of the net extraction revenues accrue to the State. Such revenues make a major contribution to the funding of the welfare state and the strengthening of public finances. The State's net cash flow from petroleum activities has represented about 30 per cent of the State's total income since 2000."

The near-term government budget picture is shown in the chart below.

Click to enlarge

The chart shows that the government sector is net draining the private sector but that this trend has been in decline since peaking in 2008. The 2016 budget starts the reversal of a long-term trend and will for the first time inject money into the private sector instead of draining it out. This is very positive for the private sector and the stock market located in it. The most important fact is that the government acknowledges its role in doing this and is not lamenting the loss of its surplus in the way that other "developed" nations do. There is no long term intent or promise to return to surplus. There is though a commitment to full employment which is the most important factor.

The long-term government budget picture is shown in the chart below:

Click to enlarge

Long term the government sector has been a consistent net drain on the private sector. For the private sector to prosper in the face of a net drain from the government sector and be able to save and invest it must receive a compensating net add from the external sector otherwise it must contract.

External Sector

Another plus for Norway is foreign trade. The near term can be seen in the chart below.

Click to enlarge

The chart shows that the balance of trade is positive and large.

The long term balance of trade picture is shown below:

Click to enlarge

The chart shows that Norway has had a consistently strong balance of trade and that trade has been a net add to the private sector for decades. More recently the balance of trade has declined as oil prices have fallen though volumes remain approximately the same. Here lies an opportunity as the value of exports will rise again with the recovery of the oil price over time.

Norway is trading real resources for money credits. At some stage, it will come to the end of its main finite export oil resource and have only the money credits. Through its sovereign wealth fund, the money credits are converted to real resources and income producing assets. There is less danger that through a financial crisis Norway may be in a position where is has no more real oil resources and money credits rendered worthless. The asset backing remains and has not been consumed and lost. Few other countries can claim to have managed their finite resources so wisely for so long. It is the cold, it focuses the mind on long term survival and forward planning.

Capital Flows

The chart below shows the near term flow situation.

Click to enlarge

The chart indicates that there are net inflows adding to the private sector in Norway and this is a good thing as it expands the circular flow of income by that exact amount.

Click to enlarge

The influx of capital flows has been strong in the longer term as well as the chart above shows. The consistently positive and strong capital flows offset the long-term net drain from the government sector.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, only it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes. The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance. One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G ]+ External Sector [X]

P=G+X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Applying this to Norway:

Click to enlarge

Source: Professor William Mitchell

"Norway is currently running huge net export surpluses (as shown in the table above) and private domestic surpluses (S - I). The data from Statistics Norway shows that in 2003 the private saving ratio was 9.2 per cent of GDP and this peaked at 10.1 percent in 2005 and has since declined to 2.0.

Using the sectoral balance framework, we can say that a current account surplus (X - M > 0) allows the government to run a budget surplus (G - T < 0) and still allow the private domestic sector to net save (S - I) > 0.

In fact, the budget surplus is ensuring that the total net spending injection to the economy matches the spending gap derived from the desire to save. If the government tried to run deficits in this case, then spending overall would be too large relative to the real capacity of the economy and inflation would result.

So, as a matter of accounting between the sectors, a government budget deficit adds net financial assets (adding to nongovernment savings) available to the private sector and a budget surplus has the opposite effect. The last point requires further explanation as it is crucial to understanding the basis of modern money macroeconomics.

In aggregate, there can be no net savings of financial assets of the non-government sector without cumulative government deficit spending. In a closed economy, NX = 0 and government deficits translate dollar-for-dollar into private domestic surpluses (savings). In an open economy, if we disaggregate the non-government sector into the private and foreign sectors, then total private savings is equal to private investment, the government budget deficit, and net exports, as net exports represent the net financial asset savings of non-residents.

It remains true, however, that the only entity that can provide the non-government sector with net financial assets (net savings) and thereby simultaneously accommodate any net desire to save (financial assets) and thus eliminate unemployment is the currency monopolist - the government. It does this by net spending (G > T)."

Norway has had the foresight to collect a large part of the export surplus and store it away as a sovereign wealth fund so that in effect the finite oil wealth is not lost once extracted, sold and used. The oil wealth is maintained as an income producing asset with revenue streams in perpetuity long after the oil streams flow no more.

Recommendation

Norway is a buy and appears to be on the move right now. Norway ticks all the boxes with regards sectoral flow analysis.

The government sector is beginning to net add to the private sector in a planned explicit way as a matter of public policy. It could not net add before as this would have been inflationary.

The external sector is also net adding to the private sector with both a very positive balance of trade and positive capital flows.

One can get investment access to Norway via these ETF funds:

Global X Funds Ishares MSCI Norway Capped ETF (BATS: ENOR)

In the next article, we will take a look at Columbia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.