PRO Weekly Digest: Asymmetric Investing With Keubiko

The greater importance of timing on the short side, potential hunting grounds for shorts and "time arbitrage" are topics discussed, as well as a short thesis on Opus Bank.

We also highlight a PRO call that played out, a PRO call to revisit and two recent PRO articles to take a look at.

Feature interview

Keubiko is an investment professional, CFA charterholder and long-time Seeking Alpha contributor. The author has had success on both the long and short side, including notable calls on Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY), see here, Destiny Media Technologies (OTCQB:DSNY), see here and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), see here. We emailed with Keubiko about investing approaches, the importance of investor psychology, how to profit from structural and behavioral catalysts and why it pays not to short at the top.

Seeking Alpha: You've had a lot of success of the short side (ANY, DSNY; SKIS and WATT were both down ~65% before the rebound) across multiple industries. What are some of the common denominators you look for in a short?

Keubiko: Every situation is different, but one of the most difficult elements in a successful short is timing. Formulating a thesis around a catalyst or how long it might take for the market to come around to my view of thinking is important. I can be patient, particularly if the cost of borrow is cheap, but I can't wait forever. Unless it provides an overall portfolio benefit (for example, hedging out a particular risk in my long book), I think a lot about timing.

As a value investor on the long side, my natural inclination on the short side is to look for names that are overvalued. I'd say overvaluation is a necessary, but insufficient, condition for shorting a company. I, like many others, have learned this the hard way.

For larger-cap companies, I tend to focus on the more "traditional" reasons to short a company - a secular or cyclical decline, fads, bursting bubbles, aggressive accounting and so forth.

For smaller-cap names, such as the ones you mention, it's quite different. The risks are typically greater (squeezes, borrow rates, recall risk, etc.), so I tend to be more nimble and tactical. Once I've identified a name that I think is a short candidate, I spend a fair amount of time trying to understand the psychology of the investors that own it. If there is no hard catalyst, I usually look for signs that the Kool-Aid is starting to wear off. I've found that more often than not, shorting a name that is already down 30% or more from its highs is more successful than trying to time a top. Having said that, I've had some success trading around events with respect to particular names.

For ANY and DSNY, I have a background in technology investing, so I was able to convince myself that each company had a low chance of delivering on what investors were being told by management and stock newsletters, and it wouldn't take many quarters of results for that to become clear.

SKIS was a "fish in a barrel" short, which is rare. The company went public as a "yield" play with an aggressive dividend. There's nothing wrong with dividends, but when you combine a high payout with high operating leverage and a mountain of high-cost debt with a seasonal, weather-dependent business, it's a recipe for disaster. It only took one warm winter to demonstrate this.

WATT is a name I only short tactically. The cost of borrow is high, and there are few signs that its investors are losing faith. I do not think they will get regulatory approval for what they are attempting to do, but it could take a long time to play out. Part of my 2014 thesis was that after the IPO lock-up, we might see a lot of insider selling. I was wrong on this point.

SA: To borrow a phrase from your most successful short (ANY is down ~95%), what are some areas of the market or popular themes (e.g., platform companies) you see where investors have been drinking too much of the Kool-Aid?

K: That's a good question. I think marijuana is the most obvious one. But I am not short a single marijuana stock, as I don't think the investor psychology is there yet. There will be a lot of pain.

Roll-ups are a perpetual hunting ground for short ideas. Acquisition accounting and fee-hungry investment banks pretty much guarantee a never-ending stream of candidates. But timing is important. I'm probably one of the few people that lost money shorting Valeant (NYSE:VRX).

SA: Unless you're one of the (non-existent) traders who always shorts at the peak, there's the issue of thinking you've missed the move if a potential short has already dropped. How do you overcome this dilemma?

K: As noted previously, I've had more success shorting names that have already dropped meaningfully. Often, if it has dropped because of a fundamental factor, things tend to get worse for a while, sometimes terminally so. Shorting a $10 stock that goes to $2 is an 80% drop. Shorting that stock on the way from $7 to $2 is still about a 70% drop.

I also pay a lot of attention to how crowded a short is and try to get a sense for the psychology and behavioral elements around a name. The conviction of the longs and shorts around a name is important. An example of this is what I term "fair weather shorts" - those investors, often retail, that short a name after a negative report or a big name investor slams a company at a conference, but don't have high conviction themselves and are quick to get squeezed out.

I usually have a target price in mind (typically just above my estimate of fair value), and will usually be covering on the way down and re-shorting on temporary spikes. One strategy that has worked well, particularly on more liquid names, is selling out-of-the-money put options on short positions. The premiums can be quite large. I use options in other ways on names I am negative on, such as call-writing or using put spreads. There is no recall risk in options, and risk can be capped using certain strategies.

SA: On the flip side, several of your notable calls on the long side, such as GLRE and ALEX, had some sort of asset-back component to the thesis. Is this something you look for in long ideas, and how do you spot it? Or are there other thematic elements?

K: I don't specifically look for asset-rich companies. What I try to look for on the long and short side is asymmetry. I much prefer a situation where if I'm wrong I don't lose much (recognizing there can be mark-to-market swings along the way) and if I'm right I can do well.

I also like free or low-cost optionality. For example, in the case of ALEX, I felt the company was getting no credit for its enormous land holdings in Hawaii. In the case of Westaim (OTCPK:WEDXF), which is one of my largest positions, it has two very good businesses, one with explosive optionality, yet trades at liquidation value.

I can be patient, so "time arbitrage" is often a common thread in what I look at. I don't mind waiting 2-3 years for a thesis to play out if I'm paid enough to do so. For example, Covanta (NYSE:CVA) has been spending a large amount of capex on a huge "energy from waste" facility in Dublin that will boost EBITDA significantly in 2018 and beyond, at the same time the capex rolls off. When we took a position in early 2016, we felt investors weren't really looking out that far, and we even saw Seeking Alpha authors extrapolating the Dublin capex in perpetuity. In the interim, I am paid a nice dividend (over 6% currently). Sam Zell is the chairman, and I'd rather be on his side of the table than across it.

SA: Can you discuss catalysts that are still valuable versus ones that have been effectively arb'd away (e.g., lock-up expiry, January effect, etc.) either on the long or short side? Are there any that are effectively impossible to arb away and why?

K: I don't like the word "arbitrage," as to me the term implies riskless profit, but to use the term loosely, I think there are still opportunities out there. I’d probably put them in two buckets: structural and behavioral (and the two are often related).

For example, the proliferation of ETFs has created situations where the liquidity of the ETF is different than the liquidity of the underlying assets (bank loans and municipal bonds come to mind). This can, at times, lead to dislocations when investor sentiment turns quickly or fund flows turn negative. This is made worse with banks largely exiting the market-making business for regulatory reasons. I've found opportunities in individual names and closed-end funds that can sometimes trade at wide discounts to NAV.

I've never tried to make money on index additions or deletions at the security level, but the existence of indexing itself influences or creates opportunities on the long or short side. I own shares in YPF, the Argentinian energy company. If Argentina is added to the emerging markets index, it is one of the few Argentina names that can absorb meaningful flows, so it is helpful at the margin. On the short side, ETF and index membership can drag a name up for no good reason when flows are strong. We saw this recently after the election, where companies in the Russell 2000 index received massive inflows. Regional banks as well - some are good and some are less good. This has created opportunity.

Bond rating downgrades can be interesting at times. A company in an out-of-favor sector that has its debt downgraded from investment grade can have an outsized move, I've found. I'm not sure the risk of a BBB bond is dramatically different from (that of) a BB+ bond, but many funds are forced to sell if the former becomes the latter. I purchased short-term bonds of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) in the low $90s in late 2015 when this happened. They mature at par next week.

One thing that can't be arb'd away is the fact that people are people. We all have our own biases and tendencies. so trying to recognize them in yourself and others is a valuable exercise, in my view.

SA: To borrow (again) one of the phrases from your short call on NQ, has the trend away from active towards passive investing "jumped the shark" or not? If so, what are actionable ways investors can profit from this?

K: I don't think so. Passive investing in low-cost cap-weighted index funds is probably the best strategy for most investors. Jack Bogle is one of my investing heroes, and whenever asked about a book on investing from someone new to it, I always recommend his "Little Book of Common Sense Investing." I own index funds. But I enjoy investment analysis and portfolio management way too much. I am index-agnostic and prefer a somewhat hedged portfolio. I would be happy to outperform the market on a "risk-adjusted basis," which is conveniently difficult to define.

I hear a lot of commentary that the trend towards passive investing will create more and more opportunities for active managers. I'm not sure I believe that. Studies on the topic have shown that you only need a small amount of active capital to keep markets reasonably efficient.

SA: You mention in your profile that one of the reasons you write on Seeking Alpha is to elicit feedback on ideas - can you share some examples of this and how you've applied this to your investment decision-making process?

K: I don't have time to write on Seeking Alpha as much as I'd like. Part of this is because I put a lot into each article and don't like putting out fractions of ideas.

I do it for several reasons. First and foremost, I enjoy it. But more importantly, I like to go through the process every now and then of getting an entire investment thesis down in writing. Knowing that it will be read, and perhaps need to be defended, forces me to try and anticipate questions and cover off most of the angles. I find this helps my professional process and training my mind on how to think about investment opportunities. Secondly, I don't like losing money. If I missed something or am wrong, I want to hear about it, and fast. There are several intelligent people that read and comment on Seeking Alpha articles, some with company or industry-specific knowledge. I want to hear from them.

Also, at least on the short side, it's a good way to get a sense for the psychology around a particular name. An example of this is when I wrote up ANY. My first article in March 2015 elicited 239 comments. My second article 5 months later, after the stock had been cut in half, had 13 comments. You could almost feel the air coming out of the balloon.

In the case of ALEX, there were some very knowledgeable questions and comments that forced me to dig deeper and answer some questions I hadn't considered.

SA: What's one of your highest-conviction ideas right now?

K: I think Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) is an interesting short. I found OPB as they lent a lot of money to ANY on very attractive terms, and began questioning their underwriting standards. They've since had big problems in their technology lending book that came to a head in Q3 2016. The stock dropped 40% after the Q3 results, and the company even suspended its dividend. It is interesting now as I don't think much has changed, but the stock is up almost 40% since the election on the back of the huge rally in regional banks and its inclusion in the regional banking index. Loan losses are a problem when you are levered 10x, and I don't think we've seen the last of problems in their loan book. At 1.8x tangible book value, I think there is some asymmetry here.

***

Thanks to Keubiko for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow the author's work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is up ~100% since Terrier Investing published their bullish thesis (unwarranted discount to peers, strong balance sheet/cash flow and buybacks) in February 2016. In a follow-up article in November, Terrier highlighted several catalysts responsible for the outperformance, including a significant tender offer, initiation of a dividend and improving financial performance. As CRAI exceeded the high end of the original price target (and in half the time), Terrier said the shares no longer offered the same compelling value.

Call from the archive - MITK

We wanted to revisit the Top Idea and bullish rebuttal thesis by Cliffside Research in June 2016 on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). Although the stock is down ~15% since then, the thesis appears intact, as MITK reported record revenue in FY16 (+37%; driven by new mobile ID and core Mobile Deposit solutions), and it continues to beat earnings estimates and strengthen its IP portfolio through new patents. As Cliffside provided a $10 price target (~50% upside from the current price), it may be worthwhile to revisit this idea.

Noteworthy PRO articles

In addition to the 3 Top Ideas we published this week, we wanted to highlight two favorite ideas of our PRO editors this week.

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: As the title to the article says, author BuyTheDip SellTheRip presents 10 reasons Noble Roman's (OTCQB:NROM) is an incredibly unique micro-cap opportunity, including how cheap the stock is (< 4x adjusted EPS), what created the mispricing (HF liquidations and unwarranted correlation with FRSH) and why it deserves to be re-rated higher (growing royalty stream, strong FCF generation, margin expansion, long growth runway); conservative assumptions result in 100%+ upside.

SA Editor Daniel Shvartsman: WIRE's LIFO accounting isn't always factored into analyst estimates. Non-Correlating Stock Ideas' last article on WIRE correctly forecast an earnings beat due to this quirk in 2015; the author views the current Q4 report as a chance to get short.

