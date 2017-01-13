Enphase Market Share Gains And Strategic Investment Are Positives, But Significant Risks Remain

Given the uncertainty around company and industry outlook in 2017, we recommend investors hold off on buying the equity.

Solar Leaderboard tracks publicly available solar data and our research indicates that Enphase's (NASDAQ:ENPH) market share in California increased from 28% in Q3 to 30% in October, which demonstrates the company's strong market position. Total installations with Enphase inverters in California (publicly available) increased 15% year over year from 3,293 in October of 2015 to 3,775 in October 2016. California is the largest solar market in the U.S. by a wide margin, so serves as a good proxy of the U.S. market. As indicated during the Q3 2016 conference call, California represents ~1/3 of the company's shipments.

Source: Solar Leaderboard research and CSI database.

As indicated during the Q3 conference call, the company's microinverters are differentiated and well positioned in the market and the company has plans to ramp its six generation micro-inverter in 2017:

The install time from microinverters can be one third of the time required to install a string inverter system. On reliability, Enphase consistently set the bar for quality and reliability and can confidently provide a 25 year warranty versus a typically shorter warranty with string inverters. As for easier maintenance, aside from eliminating any single point of failure, the key to the ease of maintaining an Enphase system rests with our smart remote monitoring. The Enphase solution is more productive, it has been repeatedly proven that microinverters produce more energy than string inverters. - Paul Nahi, Q3 2016 earnings call.

Despite the company's positive product momentum, we have two primary concerns.

The strategic investment announced yesterday is a positive, but diluted existing shareholders by ~18% (10.8 million shares) and the company's $17mm ATM will likely result in additional dilution in 2017. The six generation product and new AC battery product will require working capital investments and the company will face increasing margin pressure (module prices, although not directly related to inverter prices have fallen by as much as 30% as noted by Reuters). Q3 gross margins stood at 18% and it is unclear if cost savings initiatives will offset pricing pressure.

Residential solar installation growth is slowing in large markets, including California and New York. California installations in October fell 2% year over year from 12,738 to 12,443 as noted in the chart below. There are a lot of factors that could be impacting this, including the election in Q4 of 2016, as well as net metering changes and market saturation, which our research indicates has reached 7.2% in California, with some zip codes exceeding 20%.

Source: Solar Leaderboard research and CSI database.

The company addressed these concerns during the Q3 2016 conference calls, attributing the slowdown to a temporary adjustment period during the shift from NEM 1.0 to 2.0, but we believe there is more uncertainty in the market outlook than the company indicates and this presents a risk to 2017 revenue.

So what we've seen in SDG&E is a good example of it. It's basically the canary in the coal mine. They did the transition from NEM 1.0 to 2.0 and we certainly did see a slowdown for about 3 or 4 months. It was a period of time it took for installers to understand exactly what the new economics were to be able to vent and convey that to the consumer, but once they got into that rhythm, once they understood what the new numbers were and were able to create the appropriate sales material to support that, sales resumed. I think the difference in economics between NEM 1.0 and NEM 2.0 is not that dramatic. And it still would engender I think a significant growth in solar sales in the state, especially when it's accompanied with the dramatic cost reductions of the hardware component. So I think it's going to create perhaps a bumpy year where as the transitions are occurring, the installers have to adjust to that to the new numbers, but I don't think it represents a fundamental shift in demand. - Paul Nahi, Q3 2016 earnings call

In summary, given the company's liquidity needs and uncertainty in the residential solar market, we are holding off on taking a position, although some investors may have more tolerance for risk.

Note: The market share data above was sourced from the CSI Database: California Distributed Generation Interconnection Program Data.

