ASOS' (ASOMF) CEO Nick Beighton on 4-month Ended December 2016 - Trading Statement Call Transcript

ASOS Plc. (OTC:ASOMF) 4-month Ended December 2016 – Trading Statement January 12, 2017 2:45 AM ET

Executives

Nick Beighton – Chief Executive Officer

Helen Ashton – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Charlie Muir-Sands – Deutsche Bank

Anne Critchlow – Societe Generale

Andrea Ferraz – Morgan Stanley

Rebecca McClellan – Santander GCB

Claire Huff – RBC Capital Markets

Georgina Johanan – JPMorgan

Simon Bowler – Exane BNP Paribas

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to today’s ASOS Period 1 Analyst Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, January 12, 2017.

I would now like to hand over the conference to your first speaker today, Nick Beighton. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Nick Beighton

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on what the press are calling Super Thursday. So we’re going to go through the period 1 update for our trading statement for the four months to December 31. As usual, joining me on the call from ASOS are Helen and Greg. I’m aware it’s a very busy day, as I said earlier, so we’ll try and keep this as quick as we possibly can for you.

Right, I’m going to give a high-level overview of our performance; and then Helen will follow up with some more detailed guidance; and then we’ll hand over to Q&A. First of all, pleased to say it was another strong for ASOS over the four months. We set ourselves up to capture the sterling weakness and grow our business faster and we’ve achieved the fastest growth rate for three years in ASOS, which I’m pleased about.

We predominantly did this through investing in our customer price, our catchment proposition. The output of this investment is very clear in the results. I’m pleased with the growth rate in the U.S., the UK and the Rest of World territories, the latter showing how our customers, particularly in Australia and Russia, have reacted positively to our investment decisions. The period as a whole is, of course, another record for all our territories.

The cyber week, the Black Friday week, is growing in importance and is becoming a critical trading event for ASOS and the ASOS customer. During that period, we see a greater share of spend in that week than we do now over the Christmas period. Correspondingly, I’m delighted that we grew our sales over that week by 45% year-on-year. And during the peak hour on Black Friday, we handled 33 orders per second through our tech platforms and, of course, mobile traffic dominated.

For the period as a whole, mobile traffic was 68% of the mix and even higher in the UK. The performance during this period was underpinned also by very strong operational performance, giving a great customer experience through our technology, through our delivery solutions, and through our customer care. Over the Christmas and New Year period, and please note our Christmas cutoff was the latest it’s ever been and so ordering by 23rd of December for deliveries for customers, we achieved a customer satisfaction, on time delivery of 99.9%, which means during that week, we only failed to deliver 92 orders on time, something that has been unheard of before at ASOS and I’m delighted with that and that’s a result of many years of investment in our infrastructure, in our capability and having our teams focused on customer experience. In terms of geographies, the UK was a solid performance. We’d penciled in slightly higher, but 80% growth, I was very happy with in what turned out to be a very promotional market. And we’re expecting broadly similar growth rates for the rest of the year from the UK.

Our customer investment strategy is really paying off as you can see and we’ve grown market share. Some of the KPIs that emphasize this: active customer growth up 25%, our strong improvement in order frequency of 6% for the group; and our order growth is running at 35% year-on-year. Clearly, I don’t expect us to keep growing at this rate forever, hence the reiteration of our medium-term guidance this morning.

But as a consequence of growing faster and our confidence in the foreseeable future, we’re further increasing our investment in our business. I’m pleased to say that’s going into capacity, throughput handling and bringing forward some of the Eurohub mechanization; also investing in greater customer care capacity and are now expecting to commence investment in our U.S. warehouse during this financial year. I will give more guidance of where, how, who with when I see you at H1 update.

So that’s all I want to say for now and I’ll pass over to Helen to go through some more detailed guidance and some of the flavors behind the performance. Thanks very much.

Helen Ashton

Thanks, Nick. Good morning, everyone. So turning to the sales performance by geography in a little more detail. In the UK, we saw solid growth of 18%, against a really strong comp of plus 25%. As always, aided by the strength by our product proposition and engaging content. Sportswear and sneaker brands have been particularly strong, as you know. We will continue to strengthen our offer here still further as the year progresses. In our international business, we’re really starting to see the benefits of reinvesting both the FX tailwind and the U.S. import duty benefits, with sales up 52% in sterling terms and by 41% on a constant currency basis.

Within international, in both the EU and the U.S. segments we’ve seen the strong growth we saw last year continue, with constant currency growth of 38% and 42% respectively during the period. This performance has been underpinned by investments made in both price and proposition last year, which have yet to annualize, coupled with further incremental investments we’ve made in the year-to-date.

Finally, I think the Rest of the World deserves a special mention, as we have seen a notable strengthening in our performance here, with sales ahead by 46% in sterling terms and by 44% on a constant currency basis. The weakening of sterling is certainly supporting this performance. However, we’ve augmented this with tactical price investment in specific countries, alongside implementing numerous notable delivery improvements, including free returns in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, and a very significant increase in the level of tracked deliveries. Russia is now our standout performer for us from a growth perspective.

Turning to the retail gross margin, this was down 30 basis points, as we anticipated. FX tailwind that we’ve seen as a result of the sterling weakness has enabled us to double-down and invest harder into price in the U.S., Australia, and a small number of other Rest of World territories.

We have worked hard to continue to improve our full-price mix across the Group. This partially offset the impact of the more promotional environment in the UK that Nick’s mentioned; margin investment into our A-List loyalty program, also in the UK; and a further shift in mix towards third party brand. The third party branded mix increased to 60% during the period driven by the strong performance of sportswear brands that I mentioned earlier.

In terms of guidance, just to reiterate, our medium-term quota sales growth guidance remains unchanged at circa 20% to 25%. Following reinvestment of FX and U.S. duty benefits largely into price, and a subsequent acceleration in trade, I’m increasing guidance for FY17 reported sales growth to circa 25% to 30%. This includes an FX tailwind of circa 5%, which hasn’t changed significantly in quantum since the beginning of the financial year when I made the original sales guidance.

This is our best view at this point on the FX tailwind. However, I will update you if rates move more significantly. We remain confident of delivering current market consensus PBT expectations for the year of between GBP78 million and GBP80 million. You will recall I pointed towards GBP78 million within my guidance at the beginning of the year.

Capital expenditure is now expected to be in the GBP160 million to GBP170 million range for the current financial year, as we’ve accelerated our plans to build capacity in our logistics infrastructure, coupled with some support in tech spend. Eurohub 2 Phase 1 remains on track to go live at the end of March, and we will now accelerate the mechanization of this facility.

We are also further investing into increased capacity in Barnsley, additional customer care capacity, as Nick mentioned; and acceleration of the U.S. warehouse. We’ll update you with more detail on this at the half one results in April. We will release our half one results this year on April 4, as you know, and at this stage I don’t see any reason why the half 1/half 2 profit split should be materially different from the last year or two, i.e., approximately a one-third, two third split.

So that is it from, thanks very much. Operator we can now take some questions and then we will come back to closing remarks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Charlie Muir-Sands from Deutsche Bank. Charlie please ask your question.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Good morning guys congratulations.

Nick Beighton

Thank you Charlie I appreciate it, you alright

Charlie Muir-Sands

Yeah, very well. My question is related to that acceleration in investment in the year ahead. Obviously you’ve talked about the capital side of things more explicitly, but in terms of the reasons for raising revenue guidance and not raising absolute profits, can you talk a bit more specifically about where in the P&L side of things you’re planning on investing faster than your original budget?

Helen Ashton

You know the gig here, Charlie, that every extra pound we can get from increase in sales we will be reinvesting back into the business. So we’ll continue wherever we can to invest on price and proposition, and really the lines that you will see moving the P&L will be the normal ones which will be the distribution cost lines particularly, a little bit in gross margin, a bit into the warehousing line as well.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Great. And you gave the third party brand mix at 60% this year; can you just remind me what it was for the same period last year?

Nick Beighton

It’s moved by about 4 percentage points actually, so that’s because over the period we’ve seen massive uptick in the branded performance, particularly in sportswear brands and active wear brands. And that’s before we started really dialing that out this year. So that gives me a lot of confidence in where our customers will respond to our future expansions in sports and active wear.

Charlie Muir-Sands

And one final brief one; given the strong sales performance and I guess lower inventories, do you think that that puts a bit of a brake on sales for January/February period, or could you chase in inventory early enough to maintain your sales momentum?

Nick Beighton

Someone asks me this question all the time. I’m really happy with the inventory levels. Our trading strength over the last two years has been to increase our velocity of new products, reduce our buy, getting a faster stock turn and a better full-price margin and taking the margin benefits back into a lower price for all our customers and taking the benefit from that and investing in a proposition. We’ll continue to do just that, Charlie, so I don’t think there’s any brake at all in it. This is our continuation of the things I’ve been talking to about for the last two years going into the balance of the year.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Fantastic, thank you.

Nick Beighton

All right.

Operator

Okay, thank you. And your next question comes from the line Anne Critchlow. Anne ask your question.

Anne Critchlow

Thanks. Hi, good morning. My questions are about, well first of all the returns rate; how did that trend in P1 and also year on year? And then about Rest of World, I’m just wondering if the growth was mainly driven by a few countries, so Australia free returns, Russia you mentioned, or whether it was very well balanced.

Helen Ashton

So the returns rate actually that we’ve seen in the period year-on-year has been good. We’ve seen it increase by about 40 bps. A bit of a mixed two halves; obviously there’s all the free returns that we’ve been putting into the international business, we’ve seen those increase. But we’ve actually seen really good performance, particularly in the UK where we’ve seen the returns rates improve quite significantly actually. So overall really pleased with only 40 bps move in returns, split between UK and international. But I think the UK is a testament to all the great work we’re doing on making sure that we drive that returns rate down.

From a Rest of the World perspective, really Australia – we’ve seen great growth across the patch but Australia and Russia are the two; we’ve seen them really reignite, and Russia’s a standout performer for us. It’s doing amazingly

Nick Beighton

And in those two territories that Helen’s mentioned, Anne, in deliveries, we’ve taken deliveries down from, in Russia, from something like 28 days to seven days and invested high single digit in price. In Australia we’ve done something similar on price and we’ve given our Australian customers the benefit of free returns that we haven’t done before. And they’ve responded accordingly, which we are delighted to say those things about those two territories.

Anne Critchlow

Great thank you.

Nick Beighton

Great thanks.

Helen Ashton

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Andrea Ferraz. Andrea please ask your question.

Andrea Ferraz

Hi good morning. Two questions from me, please. Could you give us – I’m sorry if you did this before but there was a long queue to join the call, but could you give us a little bit more color of what the KPIs look like for the UK specifically?

My second question is, very strong growth internationally, obviously you just talked about Australia being very strong with free returns, investment in pricing, and I believe there’s about to be an increase in duty into the country. How do we think about long-term margins as some of the growth is increasingly coming from this region? Thanks.

Nick Beighton

Okay, so I’ll do Australia first of all. In Australia it’s rumored, it’s spoken that there’s going to be a sales tax increase in July; we haven’t seen any details of how the implementation of that’s going to come through yet. We’ve got that in our mind. Our strategy on that was build a bigger business in Australia, a more resilient business for our customers in Australia, and then we’ve got a choice to either soak up that GST or pass that GST on to our customers. We haven’t decided which way we’ll go on that yet, because actually the clarity of how that’s going to be implemented by the Australian Government hasn’t yet come through. So, we’re aware it’s coming and it’s difficult to decide how we going to respond to it until we see more clarity of how it’s going to be implemented. So that’s the piece on Australia.

In terms of the KPIs in the UK, rather not disaggregate it this morning. We’re going to do that when we see you at the half-year. So disaggregating KPIs around performance and for a four-month period; it’ll mean more when we show you what it looks like at the half-year. So hopefully that works for you, Andrea.

Andrea Ferraz

Okay great, but can you just give us a little bit of color in terms of actives and frequency. Has there been a deceleration there or is has that been closer to what you were delivering last year?

Nick Beighton

There’s been an acceleration in the UK on frequency, and that’s great, and we had a decent conversion in spite of a much higher mobile mix in the UK.

Andrea Ferraz

Thanks.

Nick Beighton

That’s enough color, right?

Andrea Ferraz

That’s enough, thank you very much.

Nick Beighton

Great.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line Rebecca McClellan with Santander GCB. Rebecca please ask your question.

Rebecca McClellan

Yes good morning. Can you hear me?

Nick Beighton

Yes I can Rebecca.

Rebecca McClellan

Good morning. Just a quick one on your pricing internationally. How do you feel you are positioned currently? Are you positioned very competitively or are there any markets where you still feel you need to do some catch-up? And, I suppose, then the price investment that you’re making, is it therefore proactive or is it still getting yourself aligned with what happened a couple of years ago?

Nick Beighton

Over the last quarter, or the last four months, I should say, I would say that was mostly proactive investment, and I’m very happy with our pricing levels now around the world in our major geographies. Now that doesn’t mean we should ever take our eye off the ball with that, but right now I’m very happy with where we are on pricing, and so that enables us now to turn to lots more proposition investment. Helen reeled off a whole number of areas where we put proposition investment into those territories. So does that help you, Rebecca?

Rebecca McClellan

Yes, thank you very much.

Operator

Okay, thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Claire Huff. Claire,please ask your question.

Claire Huff

Hi guys, Happy New Year.

Nick Beighton

Happy New Year.

Claire Huff

Thank you. Most of my questions have actually been asked already. I have two, please. The first one, just wondering if you could quickly comment on the performance of own brand versus third party, and what the mix is there. And then the second one, just wondering what you’re seeing in terms of third party sports where I think you’ve extended some of the ranges you’ve got from Nike and Adidas. So just anything you could comment there ahead of launching own brand, et cetera, later this year. Thank you.

Nick Beighton

So the ASOS own brand performance has been brilliant. We’ve had another great year on all the ASOS brands. But, the mix is now firmly in favor of third party brands, and that’s actually down to standout performance in some third party brands. Some of that will be linked to the repricing we’ve done during the course of the last six months, and particularly the trend on sportswear and sneaker brands. So, that mix change to third party brands doesn’t mean there’s a poor performance in ASOS own brand at all. In terms of active wear and sportswear, we started seeing that mix dropping around December, as we talked about, predominantly around third party brands, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok, and Puma; that’s now being expanded, and we’re pleased to be buying more into that. We’re working really hard on bringing an ASOS branded active and sportswear. So I think ASOS Active, think ASOS Ski, ASOS Yoga, ASOS Run, ASOS Snowboard, ASOS Skate; all of those categories we’ll start expanding into over the foreseeable future. And that’s something that I think Helen and I were very excited when we saw you in October, so we’re still excited by it.

Claire Huff

Brilliant, thank you. Nick, are you going to, or willing to disclose what the third parties own brand mix is, the percentage-wise?

Nick Beighton

I think I said earlier, the third party branded mix in total has now moved to 60%.

Claire Huff

60%. Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Nick Beighton

All right. I think one more, guys. I know you’ve got a busy morning so one or two more, if it’s burning. Who’s next?

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Georgina Johanan. Georgina, please ask your question.

Georgina Johanan

Good morning, guys, and thanks for taking my question. I’ll keep it super-brief. I just wanted to check, given what we’ve seen from others, that there was no calendar impacts in there or anything. Apologies if I missed it earlier, but just in terms of how many days of sale period was included in the quarter year on year, if there’s anything we should be aware of there, please.

Helen Ashton

Yes, I think the only difference really is I think there were two days less on sales versus last year. That was really because we were really in a good position from a stock perspective; we didn’t need to go early on sales. So we had two days less on sales.

Nick Beighton

All right.

Georgina Johanan

Thank you.

Nick Beighton

Thanks. Last one now, operator.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Simon Bowler. Simon, please ask your question.

Nick Beighton

Simon Bowler, good morning.

Simon Bowler

Good morning, Nick. Just made it [indiscernible] I might as well make the most of it and ask three questions, if that’s all right. And, again, apologies if…

Nick Beighton

Why don’t you give me your best one and you can always ask Greg later your other two.

Simon Bowler

Don’t make me pick. I’ll ask all three and you can decide which one’s best.

Nick Beighton

[Indiscernible]

Simon Bowler

First one, and again you might have covered some of these earlier. Sorry there was a queue getting on to the call. First one, just in terms of the regional performance, how does that actually compare to your expectations? There’s a bit of volatility. Were you expecting the UK to slow as it did or were you expecting Rest of World to accelerate to the extent that it did?

And second one is just regards to kind of the Eurohub, bit more investment, accelerated going into there. Does that change anything with regards to the timing of the actual transition into the warehouse? And then the final one is just the kind of first half/second half profit split. I remember when we kind of changed the year-end to be as it is that one of the things spoken about was it will make the profit split broadly 50/50 year-on-year. That looks like that’s not going to be the case. I was just wondering what is it that’s changed that’s made the Christmas period less profitable and the summer period more profitable than had been expected at that point in time.

Nick Beighton

Okay. I’ll do you a favor and answer all three. In my wisdom, when I decided to change the accounting period to do 50/50 that was the case. And then something called Black Friday picked up. And the cyber event in autumn-winter changed the shape of the profit profile. The profit profile for the last two or three years has been broadly one-third/two-thirds, first half/second half. So don’t worry; I’m not going to change the accounting period again. So that is just the profile that’s now changed, driven by customer behavior and events, and the growing importance of the cyber event in autumn-winter.

In terms of Eurohub, what we’ve done here is we’ve accelerated mechanization automation that was going to be in a later phase, earlier, to give us faster, better throughput. It doesn’t change, regrettably, the endpoint of the Phase 2 shell. It just means the Phase 1 shell, which is about 400,000 square feet, which is built, has now got a high level of automation and mechanization in it. So I’m pleased about that. The first question you asked is, we penciled in slightly more for the UK, 1 percentage point or 2 percentage points. And so it was slightly behind where we were expecting.

But equally, neither am I uptight about 18% growth in the UK. On the flip side was we were absolutely delighted with the Rest of World performance, and that was far greater than we anticipated. U.S. was about where we were planning, and Europe was slightly ahead of where we were planning. So the organization has rotated on an axis where UK was slightly behind what we had penciled in but actually it beat our expectations in two of the other major territories. Does that help?

Simon Bowler

Yes, very much so. Thank you very much.

Nick Beighton

Thank you, guys. Right, concluding remarks, business in a great position. We’re in a growing channel. The acceleration in online appears to be clear. My view on that: it’s being driven by the growing social media and mobile shift. We’re investing bravely to capture that potential, which I’m super happy about. And we’re building our capability and backing it with investment, which will give us traction again into the future. As always, there’s something that’s going to be uncertain when you’ve got a global business, particularly with the environment that we’re now operating in. But I’m very happy that we’re navigating ourselves and we’ve got a growing in-built resilience to soak up what comes our way.

So thank you for participating in the call. Greg and Helen are around later for any other calls. Thanks very much. We look forward to seeing you again soon. Thank you. Thanks, operator.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating; you may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.