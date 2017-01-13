Mix Telematics Has Been A Great Ride

I continue to believe in the business model, but I am selling the stock on strength and locking in my 70% gains.

Is it time to lock in the gains? I revisit my investment thesis from 2015-2016 to make my decision.

Mix Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) has been an amazing ride over the past 12 months.

Credit: refresh.co.za

As a quick recap, I recommended MIXT as a "buy" back in September 2015, and I bought a few shares for my portfolio at $6.15/ADR. It turns out I showed up too early for the party. The stock headed south fast, like a bird desperate to escape winter, and it bottomed out in February 2016 at $3.40.

Right around that point, I issued a "strong buy" on the stock and bought a much larger batch of shares at $3.83. In my view, MIXT was inexplicably undervalued, and I couldn't find a good reason for the stock to continue its downhill hike for much longer. I concluded that article by saying that "even if you believe I'm overly optimistic [about my $9.50 price target] and doubt that MIXT will climb above $6/share, the upside-downside dynamic is still almost 3-to-1 in your favor".

Less than 12 months later, trading at $7.29 intraday, MIXT is approaching "double-bagger" status. I have produced a total return of 69.9% on my 16-month long investment so far. Interestingly, in a very unusual case of prophecy-turned-reality, I opened my September 2015 article with "I believe an investment in MIXT can yield investment returns of up to 67% from current levels". I guess I was just a little pessimistic back then.

Now I ask myself: is it time to sell shares and lock in the gains?

To answer this question, I will look at the few different arguments that were central to my investment thesis back in 2015-2016. I will then assess whether I still see a favorable upside-to-downside dynamic that would justify me holding the stock for any longer.

There were 3 main points about Mix Telematics that attracted me to the stock to begin with. Let's revisit them:

Strong potential for top line growth

The key driver of revenue growth was, in my view, market expansion into international markets (outside South Africa), especially the U.S. and Brazil. Having only generated 10% of its total subscription revenues in the Americas in fiscal 2015, I saw a huge opportunity for Mix Telematics to tap into the 5.2 million commercial and rental fleets in the United States, in addition to a large commercial and passenger fleet in Brazil that could be benefit from better tracking and theft recovery solutions.

In fiscal 2016, Americas subs revenues increased at a moderate pace of 18%, barely outpacing the subs rev growth rate of 16% of the total company. In the first half of FY17, that growth rate declined to 7% due to a soft oil and gas business that has since started to recover. Brazil did much better, growing at 42% in FY16, but remaining too small of a geography to significantly move the needle - 1.6% of total subscription sales. In FY17 YTD, the growth rate accelerated to 60% on a constant-currency basis, exceeding my earlier expectations about this geographic segment, which I believe still has legs.

Asset tracking subscribers grew the most of all client groups, at a 30% CAGR between FY13 and FY16 (vs. premium fleet's CAGR of 10%). But because this customer segment generates much less in subscription dollars on a per-user basis ($5 ARPU, vs. premium fleet's $19), total subscription revenues grew at a lower CAGR of 19% over the same period. In FY17 YTD, subs sales increased only 9%.

Source: Mix Telematics investor presentation

It is worth pointing out a couple of things. First, Mix Telematics has been unable to move closer to its long-term subscription revenue growth rate of 20%. After achieving 24% in fiscal 2014, growth has steadily dropped to 16% in FY16 and to 9% in FY17 YTD. On the flip side, the market still appears to be underpenetrated, and Mix's ramped-up investments in R&D (24% CAGR since FY13, which has in part caused op margins to shrink steadily from 16% in FY13 to single digits) could position the company well to capture future growth opportunities.

If at one point I believed in Mix Telematics' "strong potential for top line growth", today I continue to believe in consistent long-term revenue expansion and plenty of new market opportunities - but perhaps not with the same enthusiasm of 12-16 months ago.

Expected gross margin expansion

Gross margin has indeed been a bright spot in Mix Telematics' performance over the past couple of years. Although total margin of 68.1% decreased slightly YOY in FY17 YTD due to higher infrastructure costs, the trend has been positive: margin expansion of 6 percentage points between FY13 and FY16, as subscription revs evolved from 59% of total sales in FY13 to 79% in FY16.

The company, therefore, has already exceeded and is hovering around its long-term gross margin goal of 70%. Given the favorable revenue mix shift and cost headwinds that should eventually subside, I do not expect profitability to turn south in the future.

Source: Mix Telematics investor presentation

Robust balance sheet

Several months after my first article, Mix Telematics' balance sheet now looks a bit different from its September 2015 version. Back then, I pointed out that Mix had "remarkable liquidity without a significant debt burden. With net cash holdings of $78.0M as of F1Q16, representing a sizable 42% of total assets, the company is in great position to either (1) invest in organic growth to take advantage of opportunities in markets like South Africa, Brazil and the U.S., (2) sustain its recently-announced dividend, or (3) engage in M&A as needed to support the company's growth strategy or relieve competitive pressures in key strategic markets."

Today, those $78 million in net cash have turned into only $22.5 million (17% of total assets, down from 42% back in September 2015, and 15% of market cap), as the company deployed over $34 million this fiscal year alone in share repurchases. The company's cash-generating ability remains solid and stable, which is a benefit of the business shift towards a subscription model. But the increased capital investments needed to push forward the bundled solution strategy has turned Mix Telematics into a negative FCF- (free cash flow) producing company in FY17.

I continue to see Mix's balance sheet as robust, but not to the extent that it once was. The cash deployed between late 2015 and now has probably helped to propel share prices higher through the retirement of over 25% of the outstanding share count between September 2015 and September 2016. But it remains to be seen whether the use of two-thirds of Mix's cash reserves over the past year will further benefit the company in the longer run, and maybe result in a significantly higher top-line growth rate in key international markets (e.g. U.S., Brazil, Europe).

Conclusion

At the end of the day, I continue to believe in Mix Telematics' business model, growth opportunities and increased profitability potential. However, I find myself less excited about holding shares today than I did 12 and 16 months ago.

The stock has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in the past 12 months (see below). Now, I start to believe that the once highly favorable (3-to-1) upside-to-downside dynamic has given way to a more normalized scenario in which the risks of owning MIXT balance the opportunities much better.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I would not be surprised to see MIXT climb to my original price target of $9.50/ADR in the next 12-24 months. In the case of an acquisition (which management unsuccessfully tried to orchestrate in the past), shares could easily reach those levels overnight.

But over the same period, I could also see the price re-setting at or around $6, if the company is unable to prove that it is clearly on track to achieve its pre-IPO goals. Currently trading at a fairly rich 31x FY17 earnings (at the mid-point of management's guidance) that compares unfavorably to 10.3x a year ago, I believe now is the time for me to cut my ties with MIXT at $7.29 and secure my 70% returns. I will use the proceeds to add to my favorite small-cap index fund holding (NYSEARCA:VB).

It has, however, been a great ride.

