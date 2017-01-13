The 5 Biggest Questions Investors Have When Venturing Into The Pharmaceutical Market For The First Time, Answered

How to judge success in this sector, due to it being quite different to other sectors.

If you are considering the pharmaceutical market but are intimidated by the complexity of the product, this article is for you.

The pharmaceutical market moves like it is alive, with a collective determination, massive corporate risks and, when it's done right, huge pay-offs. Companies like GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been hugely a part of lives all over the world (whether we realize it or not), and although their products require in-depth technical knowledge, for a business person the real information that is required is generally accessible. What will set you apart will be the time taken to understand, read and learn.

The following points will answer some of the questions I am often asked by new investors, or perhaps give a new perspective to those of us that are seasoned in the industry.

1. If I don't understand medicines or their names, how can I differentiate companies and their services from one another?

Let's take a company that I personally have not looked into much before, such as Merck (NYSE:MRK), and work through it.

Merck has a market cap of $1 billion, and it's a company that indicates stable earnings and a strong cash flow indicating a value-orientated investment. The Corner Stone Value strategy is great for an indication of value. The company was formed via mergers & acquisitions, and it has built its reputation based on its market capitalization and revenues.

Moving away from stock analysis, the company produces the "Merck Manuals," which means that not only is it appealing to direct large consumers, but it is also improving CRM ratings (customer relationship management) and expanding to a wider market. This results in a company that is involved in not only manufacturing the initial product, but also investing long-term in customers.

We do a quick competitive analysis and see that around 2009, Merck merged with notorious competitor Schering-Plough. If you have seen my previous article, you will know that it is a really important indication of a company with long-view management that it is cutting out its competitors by sharing information and assets - not through destructive terms, as we may see in other industries.

Then we assess the science, but not too in-depth (as it gets pretty technical) to see that the company has, through R&D, succeeded in gaining FDA approval for 63 new molecular entities. Point 4 is about the FDA and what that means, but it's a really good indication of strong research methods, effective re-investment and results, which also indicates a knowledgeable team.

Merck is big on Vaccines, which some companies (like GSK) have only relatively recently started looking into (through the Novartis (NYSE:NVS)/GSK transaction), making it a very important company in the medical environment.

Then we look into CSR (corporate social responsibility). Merck is one of the only companies to offer patient assistance programs, which is seriously impressive, particularly in the United States.

While this is still very broad, it gives me a good indication of where Merck sits, industry-wise. It is strong with research, and is not afraid to work with other companies to gain advantage within the market. I would probably move forward to conduct a PESTLE/SWOT test, or use a strategy clock, to get a fuller view of where they stand, but currently I would visualize this as a consistently successful, yet not overly showy company that invests in its business consumer as well as its end customer. I would say Merck would be a decent long-term investment for a new pharmaceutical investor, putting it between a Buy and a Hold rating.

2. If a pharmaceutical giant such as GSK has so many partnerships, how can I manage its core competencies?

Companies like GSK have teamed with so many different industries that it is hard to see where their priorities lie and where they may choose to move in the future. As said previously, we have GSK investing in vaccines with Novartis, as also making large investments into digital platforms (like GSKDirect) to improve supply chain management and teaming with companies that work with technology and banking. These seem so different in their nature that it can be difficult to gauge how these partnerships will affect the stock market, if at all. However, it can be done!

Initially, I would begin by assessing what the core competencies were before the rapid increase of partnerships. For GSK, let's say before 2008. I would look into the company's 2007 annual report and read through the parts I needed.

We have clear directions regarding seeking FDA approval and a strong ethos of providing medicines to the developing world. This might sound like CSR, but we know now that this international sales directive was the reason GSK didn't suffer too badly in the financial crash and why the company was able to release GSKDirect shortly afterwards (don't overlook this sort of thing!).

We also see from this report strong sales for oral health care, indicating B2C sales, and this indicates to me a robust supply chain management team. From this information, I would determine that GSK has a very good supply chain and is able to ship to huge business consumers as well as private customers and regular customers. Not only does the company work with FDA approval and research, it is also not afraid to produce everyday products for people globally. This is also why the platform GSKDirect was such a logical transition for the company and was probably a decision that was easy to make.

Over time, I would realize that many more partnerships will come. However, keeping an emphasis on the revenue produced by these core competencies would be my personal priority, as that is where the company's experience and value most likely remains.

3. What trends mean a pharmaceutical giant is doing well long term?

Long term, pharmaceutical companies must invest. Changing disease and demands require huge investments into developments regarding strains and reactions. This means innovation within this sector is massively important, and that is represented via investments. If a company has a quiet period or a "dip" in profits, it's important to look into where this money is going; for example, re-investment into the areas that need it, or in other operations that will become re-investments. This can physically be seen with GSK's platform GSKDirect and the Merck Sigma-Aldrich acquisition. GSKDirect was launched in order to confirm contractual agreements for international suppliers more easily. While GSK had recently improved its vaccination segment with the Novartis transaction, this took the product and made it more accessible globally.

We are also learning more about this type of disruptive innovation with the growth of technological corporations, for example Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which have managed to successfully intimidate investors for months by having such a high revenue reinvestment rate. Look at its timeline - it is pretty choppy!

It seems the best way to ensure long-term success today is a constant state of investing, which will in turn affect figures regarding the stock. One exception here is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which is investing, but has so much revenue that it doesn't show up too much. Of course, this is a rarity.

If a pharmaceutical company has a core competency of research, a great indication of success is the number of FDA drugs that have been approved or are in line. The more the better, and the more that are successful, so much the better.

Another great indication is if the company is venturing into uncharted territory. If it is researching a disease or drug that no one has looked into before, the chances of FDA approval are higher (as there is no comparison drug - so if it works, it is more likely to be approved) and the competitive environment will have a good outlook.

These all sound logical, but may not be obvious points for the first-time pharma investor, and they will all help to build a more accurate picture. The more research you do into the macro and micro business elements, the more secure you will be in your investment directions.

4. How does FDA approval work, and what are the financial ramifications of this?

The FDA is generally the body that will consider whether a product can be released in its own right as a more efficient (or with a "higher efficacy") version of something that either already exists, or to replace a drug that is already being sold. This stands to say that if I release a cure for baldness and get it FDA approved (which proves its effectiveness and safety), and then someone else creates a different type of cure that is cheaper and more effective, there is no reason why the FDA would not essentially replace my disadvantaged product. The reality, however, is not so simple. FDA approval can take years, and massive resources are utilized in order to attempt to prove the efficacy of a product. The longer this takes and the more it costs, the higher the budget must be for research & development, and the higher the price of the medication must be - i.e., if you have one medication attempting to be approved.

This is why pharmaceutical companies work together so effectively. They will have huge teams of subsidiaries that work together, patenting ideas and drugs daily, and minimizing risk by throwing mud at a wall and seeing what sticks.

For a small start-up, losing FDA approval because the product wasn't as effective as was thought can end the organization immediately and be enough to lose all shareholders - which is what happened to Satori.

Another alternative is that a large pharmaceutical giant will see a company that's sticking its neck out, with a good team and resources within the sector, and buy the smaller out. Big Pharma innovation will go hand in hand with Big Biotechnology, so the companies need all the help they can get with the little guys.

There is an ongoing debate regarding not even trying for FDA approval and producing equipment privately, like TDCS technology, and therefore, not footing the costs (or risks) associated with seeking the approval. This disclaimer here shows that the company in question does not provide advice as a policy, indicating that it is not allowed to due to lack of FDA/health body approval. Whilst these groups won't gain mass market attention, there is something intriguing about a modern cognitive enhancement company that is taking its own route with academic backing and ignoring the traditional methods.

We all heard that the new successful business is led with an entrepreneurial mindset - does that include traditional permissions? Today, we have India creating just as good, and sometimes better, drugs called "generics." An example of this would be the popular drug Modafinil (Provigil in the USA) (created and initially patented by Teva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TEVA)) which has its generic forms that are FDA-approved. At the same time, although they are considered illegal, companies like Sun Pharma (OTC:SMPQY), based in Mumbai, specialize in effective generics and supply start-ups that are online and sell generic drugs globally. Some examples were the online platform ModafinilCat, which was open for a number of years and had good reviews, but swiftly shut down without giving a reason. More companies have popped up as replacements - many being sold the generic drugs by Sun Pharma.

5. What is a patent cliff, and how can I be aware of it?

Patents have a lifetime. Companies are expected to prevent others from using their idea through patent enforcement (legal action), but after the patent expires, there is nothing they can do. This means prices can be higher during the patent, and afterwards, generic versions of the drugs may come up, lowering the price for the branded or "blockbuster" drug. This is exactly what happened to Pfizer in 2011 for its drug Lipitor. By 2014, the generic sales had surpassed the branded Lipitor drug.

Many patents last for approximately 20 years, and sometimes, licenses can be granted post patent for others to produce the generic, or alternatively, you can sometimes see the original company produce a cheaper alternative before anyone else can. This website can be used to find out patent positions.

So the patent cliff represents one company having one or more patents expire, leaving it vulnerable. This has happened to the best, but a company would be foolish to not have a backup plan the next time around. This is something considerable to consider before you invest.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these ideas can really help someone to get a feel for the pharmaceutical market who know nothing about the technical terms, and there have been many I have known who have been pulled into the industry after getting past that initial terminology hump. Bear in mind that I like to analyze a company through its business plans and activities in the long term, where others may choose to analyze purely by looking at the stock's market fluctuations. These can either be independent or used hand-in-hand for a more holistic view of the investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.