Boeing's Dividend Raise And The Implications For The Company's 2017 Performance

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has announced an increase of the 2017 dividend by more than 30% to $1.42 per quarter or $5.68 for the full year. This is a substantial raise and more than I had anticipated. It also means that dividend growth accelerates after a 25% hike in 2014 and 20% in 2015. In addition to the dividend raise, Boeing also replaced the existing share repurchase program with a new $14B authorization.

Assuming that the share repurchases will not slow down in 2017 and that net debt will remain more or less constant, the generous dividend increase can only lead to one conclusion: Boeing anticipates a strong year with free cash flow climbing to a new record level. During recent years, Boeing distributed all cash, which the company generated to its shareholders - in the form of dividends but even more through share repurchases.

Let's take a quick look at the past three years. In 2014, Boeing distributed $8,116M to shareholders. $2,115M were paid as dividends, and share repurchases accounted for another $6,001M. In 2015, shareholder remuneration increased by more than one billion to $9,241M ($2,490M in the form of dividends and $6,751M through buybacks).

If we take a closer look, Boeing's generous distributions were not entirely covered by free cash flow as the company's net cash position contracted. Boeing ended FY14 with $4.0B of net cash, $1.7B less than in the year before, and at the end of 2015 Boeing had $2.1B of cash and cash equivalents.

The full-year figures for 2016 are not available yet, but until the end of Q3, Boeing paid $2,084M in dividends and repurchased shares for $6,501M. By the end of the year, dividend payments should have climbed to around $2,750M, and with the typical slowdown of the buyback in Q4, I expect a total repurchase volume of $7,250M to $7,500M. Boeing closed Q3 with $0.8B in net debt, but the typically strong cash flow generation in Q4 will allow Boeing to close the year with a net cash position again.

If we assume that Boeing's goal is to end FY17 with a more or less neutral net cash position and that the buyback volume will remain unchanged, there is only one conclusion: A new record free cash flow can be expected.

How does Boeing generate its Free Cash Flow?

The growth of Boeing's operational and ultimately free cash flow over the past years is quite impressive. The company's fate is determined by BCA (Boeing Commercial Airplanes), which represents about two thirds of total revenue, whereas the Defense, Space & Security segment's trend shows continued top line decline and revenues contracting by around 5% in 2016.

Particularly the progress made in 2016 is remarkable, since BCA's deliveries actually fell from 762 in 2015 to 748 units last year. We do not have the full-year figures yet, but at the end of Q3, Boeing guided towards an operational cash flow of $10B which should correspond to a free cash flow of around $7.2B, an annual increase of 7% and 5%.

Higher absolute cash generation on a lower number of aircraft delivered translates into a higher cash flow per unit. One key for this positive development is surely the improvements made with the 787, and I think the program could become the most important lever for higher cash generation in 2017.

The 2017 Outlook

2016 did not start well for Boeing shares. Although a 20% dividend raise was announced in December, it was the smallest increase in recent years. At the end of January, Boeing issued a weak guidance based on a lower number of deliveries at BCA. Throughout the year, operating margins as well as bottom line income came under pressure, not least because of several charges that had to be recognized.

During 2017, BCA's deliveries should grow again because of a higher 737 production rate. I also expect that free cash flow will continue to climb, and the recent dividend increase is a hint for it. Margins are expected to improve again, but it is important to stress that record free cash flow does not translate into higher margins and earnings per se. Take last year as an example. Although the 2016 charges had a severe impact on Boeing's reported margins and the bottom line, they did not hurt cash flow.

Boeing will provide guidance for 2017 with the release of the full-year figures, and the market expects top and bottom line to grow again. The analyst consensus sees EPS to climb to $9.22, provided that there will be no unpleasant surprises, for example new charges.

Should the guidance be lower or should Boeing miss market expectations in one of the next quarters, I will not worry as long as free cash flow continues to grow. It is the more important metric for me, and it determines how much Boeing can spend on dividends and share repurchases.

Boeing shares had a strong fourth quarter, and market expectations are high. Trading at nearly $160, the stock is not cheap any more, but there still could be room for further gains. Nevertheless, I will not add to my position at the current level, but I am tempted to buy more shares on a dip (which might be caused by the aforementioned guidance or an earnings miss).

Conclusion

Boeing's 30% dividend increase, which was announced in December, is so far the only evidence that a strong year lies ahead. The raise is an encouraging sign, and it is a strong hint that a new record free cash flow can be expected. There is also little doubt that EPS will rise again, but it is too early to estimate whether analyst expectations will be met. A negative surprise, which could be a lower-than-expected guidance or new charges, could hurt Boeing shares short-term but generate another attractive entry point, provided that cash flow generation remains on track.

