Aegon: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

And for the same reason, even though its Note is definitely not secured or cumulative, I consider it the best current buy.

Because of this company's size and solid performance, I am not overly concerned that its preferreds might not be cumulative.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More important, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of Aegon N.V. ADR (NYSE:AEG) preferreds or its Note, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online. Below is a snapshot of a slice of the AEG ticker page:

Click to enlarge

A quick review informs us that AEG is that it is one of the world's largest life insurance and pension companies. It IPO'd with a market value of $16.1 billion, a large cap company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds this company has to offer:

Click to enlarge

Here we learn that AEG offers two remaining preferreds, AEH & AED, a Note, AEK, and a floating rate perpetual security. The preferreds were issued at respective coupon rates of 6.375% and 6.50%. The Note at 8.00%. The floating rate yield to be discussed later.

Now let's click on AEH. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

Click to enlarge

I don't like that, even after studying the prospectus, I cannot determine if this preferred is cumulative or not, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable on 6/15/15 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed, meaning they are currently callable.

It pays a dividend of $1.59375 per share per year, or 0.3984375 per quarter, to be paid 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, & 12/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 5/26/05, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot of AEG's five-year chart. As far as I'm concerned, this is the picture of a company stock that appreciated until late-2013, then declined until early 2016 when it began rising again along with much of the market. And it ended the period priced marginally higher than it traded at the beginning of the period. On 1/16/12 it traded at $4.90, and it's currently priced at $5.58. That's a rise of $0.68. Better yet, during that time, according to Dividend Investor.com, it minimally increased its common dividend distribution from 2015 to 2016, yet it had been reduced from a 2014 high by a few cents. Really not much to be concerned about.

The following is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of AEG's present financial highlights.

Click to enlarge

The company's current market value is $11.55 billion. It earned $484.60 million on sales of $60.37 billion. And according to its previous year's performance it's up 9.93%. Its short- and long-term debt/equity is virtually non-existent. Consequently, from an existential point of view, I deem a preferred investment in this company a pretty safe bet.

Now let's see how its preferreds performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch charts:

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Okay, as far as I'm concerned, its preferreds are safe investments, except for the fact that I was unable to determine if their dividend distributions are cumulative as I have mentioned above. It is my hope that some of my more knowledgeable followers might help me with this determination by reviewing the prospectus and deciphering what I found confusing. Now let's determine which is the best buy at this time and at this price.

AEG Preferreds 1-14-17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best AEH Now 1.59375 25.23 1.59375/25.23 6.32% Best AED Now 1.625 25.45 1.625/25.45 6.38% Click to enlarge

This is not as tough a call as I first thought it would be. Although AED offers the higher effective yield, it's currently callable, and if called it would result in a capital loss of $0.45 as opposed to only a $0.23 loss with AEH, which is also now callable.

However there are two other securities available, let's look at the Note, AEK:

Click to enlarge

I don't like that this Note is non-cumulative and unsecured. Also because they are unsecured, if unpaid they cannot be the cause of an existential threat.

These shares were callable on 8/15/17 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays interest of $2.00 per share per year, or 0.50 per quarter, to be paid 2/15, 5/15, 8/15, & 11/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 1/24/12, these shares were rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB by S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

This Note matures 2/14/42.

Interest is NOT eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, this unsecured Note ranks senior to preferreds and commons, but junior to secured debt.

Click to enlarge

Therefore, its yearly interest payment is $2.00 and at its current price $26.18, its effective yield is:

2/26.18 = 7.64%

Because the final security, AEB, is floating rate, I've decided not to consider its comparative yield at this time. Consequently, of the remaining three, I'm going with AEK as the best buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.