Gold: Forget About Correlations

Moves in other assets may create a short-term impulse for gold, after which the following performance of the correlated asset does not matter.

We look at 4 assets and their correlations with gold to find why only near-term relation matters.

I don't believe in backtests. Especially long-dated ones.

In my view, they create a false sense of control and confidence. They make the investment process look more scientific, and what could be more reassuring in our age of science?

Frankly, I was not surprised by some comments on my previous articles on gold (NYSE: GLD), especially on the most recent one, "Gold May Get A Boost From The British Pound." Readers disagreed with my assumption that gold and pound may be correlated.

When you talk about gold-dollar (NYSE: UUP) relation, it looks normal. After all, you can see headlines like "Gold rallies as dollar weakens" almost every day. A statement implying some link between gold and the U.S. stock market (NYSE: SPY) would raise more eyebrows. Talk about gold-pound (NYSE: FXB) correlation looks outright foolish to many.

Yes, if you look at long-dated correlations, links between gold and U.S. stock market, gold and pound and even gold and dollar make little sense. However, I would argue that sometimes the situation in another asset may be a trigger event for a gold price. What happens with this asset after the trigger event does not matter, although it will be included in a correlation calculation.

I will use 1-year correlation numbers for the last three years and graphs of 60-day rolling correlation to try and prove my point on trigger events. The assets in discussion will be silver (NYSE: SLV), U.S. stock market as judged by SPY performance, the U.S. dollar and the British pound. Numbers and graphs are from portfoliovisualizer.com (I am in no way linked to that site).

Let us start with the most obvious link - the one between gold and silver.

GLD/SLV

Year Correlation 2014 0.83 2015 0.76 2016 0.76 Click to enlarge

As you can intuitively expect, there is a significant positive correlation between gold and silver. Both precious metals often rise in sync. The rolling correlation charts suggest that the link between gold and silver is relatively stable throughout the year. Take a look:

2014

Click to enlarge

2015

Click to enlarge

2016

Click to enlarge

This is the correlation you can count on. Gold-silver ratio might change from time to time, but both assets go in one direction.

This is absolutely not that simple with the other assets that I mentioned in the beginning of this article. Let's turn to the U.S. dollar.

GLD/UUP

Year Correlation 2014 -0.45 2015 -0.36 2016 -0.37 Click to enlarge

As you can see, there was some correlation between the dollar and gold in the last few years. This is, of course, not unexpected - a rising dollar makes gold harder to buy for everyone who holds other currencies if the gold price stays constant.

Thus, movement in the dollar is often compensated (to a degree) by an opposite move in gold. While the correlation between the dollar and the gold price is prosaic, the correlation charts are more interesting than in the case of silver.

2014 Click to enlarge

2015

Click to enlarge

2016

Click to enlarge

As you can see, the strength of the correlation between the U.S. dollar and gold price may vary wildly within one year.

Remember the correlation numbers for those three periods? It was -0.45 for 2014, -0.36 for 2015 and -0.37 for 2016. The numbers for 2015 and 2016 are roughly the same, but what a difference in charts!

I will later explain my view on why this happens and why correlation numbers for a significant period of time are meaningless in practice, but first let's get through the remaining assets - the U.S. stock market and the British pound.

GLD/SPY

Year Correlation 2014 -0.16 2015 -0.04 2016 -0.35 Click to enlarge

The correlation between gold and the U.S. stock market is even more interesting. The numbers for 2014 and 2015 signal there's no correlation between the U.S. stock market and gold. The 2016 figure hints there could be something interesting… Let's study charts once again.

2014

Click to enlarge

2015

Click to enlarge

2016

Click to enlarge

As we have expected, there was nothing going on in 2014 and 2015. However, look at 2016! It's a striking difference. I remember being called out on this topic in the comments section of one of my articles with an argument that gold has no correlation with the U.S. stock market in the period starting from 1960 (if I remember it correctly). The answer is on the chart above - it does not matter what happened in 1960, or 1985 or 1998. It does matter what happens now.

Before you get bored with charts, let me show the last ones - on the British pound, as this topic was discussed in my previous article on gold.

GLD/FXB

Year Correlation 2014 0.27 2015 0.32 2016 -0.09 Click to enlarge

2014

Click to enlarge

2015

Click to enlarge

2016 Click to enlarge

In 2014, the pound had both zero correlation with gold and a sufficient positive correlation with gold. The year 2015 was uneventful. In 2016, we saw how little positive correlation turned into a sufficient negative one, only to reverse and then settle at weak positive correlation levels.

So, what is the practical take away from this stuff?

There is no need to look at long-dated rows of data. The world spins fast, faster than ever. Even 2005 is already antique history, it does not matter what assets did or did not do at that time.

Correlations might change significantly within one year. These changes are caused by specific events. These events might be fundamental in nature or technical. These events may provide an impulse for the asset under question (gold in our case), after which the two assets may trade with little or no correlation.

Identifying possibilities for trigger events requires judgment. This may be a problem for quantitative-type investors, who will look at this approach as at tea leaves fortune telling.

However, if all the questions on the stock market could have been solved by computing, quantitative hedge funds would have flourished at the great expense of retail investors. This is not the case and the only area where machine is definitely dominant over man is HFT trading as humans are just too slow.

In my previous article, I tried to explain why a move in the pound would likely be positive for gold. It was met with some skepticism. In this one, I clarified my views on correlations and excessive reliance on data from the past.

What do you think?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.