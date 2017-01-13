Blackstone Buying Brookdale Senior Living Inc.? 103.10% Is Held By Institutions

The volume and the institutional ownership are quite high at the moment. The demand for the stock is remarkable.

Brookdale did not integrate properly the company it acquired in 2014. I believe that someone else could do it better.

Introduction

Many articles in Seeking Alpha mentioned that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) ("Brookdale") is undervalued by the market. I believe that the most remarkable ones include "Brookdale Senior Living Is Grossly Undervalued, Especially When Considering Real-Estate Value" and Brookdale Senior Living Should Be On Your Radar.

In addition, several activist funds sent letters to the Board of Directors claiming (for example) that their valuation of the share was as of $25, whereas the market price is just $15.46. This week, the market learnt that the company has started discussion with Blackstone and others parties to sell the business. I believe that this is the right time to buy this stock. I will explain in this article why.

Brookdale and the acquisition of Emeritus

Brookdale is the largest operator of senior living communities. In the last annual report, the company stated the following about the business:

"We offer our residents access to a full continuum of services across the most attractive sectors of the senior living industry. We operate independent

living, assisted living and dementiacare communities and continuing care

retirement centers ("CCRCs")."

10-k

On July 31, 2014, Brookdale acquired Emeritus Corporation ("Emeritus") for approximately $3.0 billion ($1.6 billion issuing stock). This transaction was very ambitious if we take into account the size of Brookdale. The number of employees almost doubled in 2014 and the enterprise value went from $6 billion to almost $10 billion in the next year. The market expected that this business combination was going to become a leader in the sector and the stock rose significantly in 2015.

However, I believe that the company was not able to make a proper integration of the two businesses. The expenses did not diminish in 2015. At the same time, the EBITDA did not meet the expectations of the market. The stock price sank from $37.50 to $12.50 in a very short period.

I believe that the management is either incapable of doing the job or it does not want to do it. In any case, I believe that another buyer could do it much better.

Board of Directors

This business is the typical business that private equities may buy: stable cash flows and low risk. Due to the latter, there is a big number of directors with private equity, M&A and post-integration expertise. I appreciate these profiles in the Board of Directors. I would like to name some of them:

"Daniel A. Decker (Non-Executive Chairman of the Board): He joined Brookdale's Board of Directors in October 2015 and serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Decker is the President and owner of CoastWood Senior Housing Partners, LLC, an investment firm specializing in seniors housing and related services, which he founded in 2006. In January 2013, CoastWood joined withKKR and Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company to acquire the operations of Sunrise Senior Living, one of the leading operators of assisted living properties in the United States. " "Frank M. Bumstead (director): He also has represented buyers and sellers in a number of merger and acquisition transactions, including the sale of CMT (now a nationwide cable network) from its previous owners to Gaylord Entertainment, Inc. Mr. Bumstead joined Brookdale's Board of Directors in August 2006" "Jeffrey R. Leeds (director): Jeffrey R. Leeds is a financial services industry veteran with extensive experience in mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, capital markets and public company management." Board of Directors

In addition, Mr. Smith, the CEO and President, has a very similar profile too:

"Andy Smith became Brookdale's President in March 2016 and its Chief Executive Officer in February 2013. His private practice focused on corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions of public and private companies, public offering of debt and equity securities and structuring strategic relationships. " Company website

To sum up, the company has the people, who should know how to conduct merger integration, but they could not or did not want to do it appropriately. In such kind of situations, some other company with other people, who have not been involved with the company before, may do a better job.

Buyers

The Wall Street Journal noted two days ago that the company was in early talks with Blackstone and other groups. I believe that a PE fund could make pretty good returns if this company is bought out.

The company owns a portfolio of properties that I believe could be worth about $20 per share. A private equity could sell these properties to cash in and make fantastic returns.

Trump

I learnt in the last 10-k that the company was affected by the government programs started by Obama in 2011. If Trump now amends the regulation, I think that the company may profit from it:

We rely on reimbursement from governmental programs for a portion of our revenues, and we cannot assure you that reimbursement levels will not

decrease in the future, which could adversely affect our results of operations and cash flow. Beginning October 1, 2011, we were impacted by a reduction in the reimbursement rates for Medicare skilled nursing patients and home health patients, as well as a negative change in the allowable

method for delivering therapy services to skilled nursing patients (resulting in increased therapy labor expense). In addition, certain per person annual limits on Medicare reimbursement for therapyservices became effective in 2006, subject to certain exceptions. These exceptions are currently scheduled to expire on December 31, 2017. If these exceptions are modifiedor not extended beyond that date, our revenues and net operating income relating to our outpatient therapy services could be materially adversely impacted." 10-k

Another very good reason to believe that the new policies made by Trump may not be a bad thing for this company is that the share price is not affected by his speeches. For example, yesterday, he delivered a speech that made the Healthcare sector decline and the share of this company was not damaged:

Institutional ownership and volume

At this point in time, the institutional ownership is 103.10%, which means that institutional investors believe that the company is going to be bought out.

In addition, in the most recent months, the volume has increased dramatically at these prices. The big boys are really buying every share that they see. I believe that we need to follow them this time.

Conclusion

This is a clear buy. Institutional investors, private equities and activists have been aware of it for some time, and they have been buying. Now we have a catalyst, since the company is holding talks with potential buyers. I believe that this is the beginning of a bought-out and it is the right time to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BKD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.