Market Insights: Why I Am Sitting On 50% Cash

Let me start off my first article of 2017 by wishing you and yours all my very best in the new year. 2016 was the first year I began writing my thoughts here on SA. I have come to relish writing and contributing here particularly because I truly enjoy the discussions and comments you help create, which in turn enrich my thinking. To me, this is a wonderful platform and you, the readers, are my partners. I hope this year proves prosperous to you.

Now that I am done gushing, let's get down to the brass tacks. The reason why I did not post anything over the past few weeks is not because I was not able to do so, but rather because the past few weeks were lacking in catalysts and events which one would expect to move the markets. I think that window of low volume, low price action and low volatility may be drawing to a close. Let me lay out a few reasons why:

Implied correlations are a 5-year low. The chart below shows the change in options premium of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) index in relation to the premiums of the top 100 largest companies on the S&P 500 by weight.

Now some of you may be wondering, what in the world I may be talking about. What the heck is implied correlation? Simplistically speaking, if the market is going up or down, the individual components would be expected to do the same as well, perhaps not in a 1-1 fashion, but broadly speaking because the S&P 500 dog wags its tails and the fleas around its tails move as a result. However, when a vast majority of the stocks, in this case over 80% are moving independent of the market, we are in a situation where multiple reasons can be applied to explain the action.

The market has gained perfect knowledge of both the stocks and the index

The business prospects of a vast majority of the companies in the S&P 500 have magically become disengaged from the rest of the market, and by extension, the economy.

There is a significant disconnect between the cost of hedging for a vast majority of the stocks in the S&P 500 with the cost of hedging the index. The tail is wagging the dog.

Now the first two reasons are incorrect as far as we know so we will discard them. The last reason, which is often times the case historically needs to be strongly considered as an explanation.

So what happens when there is a strong disconnect between the options premium of the index vs the reverse engineered cost of hedging individual stocks in the index, aka, a disconnect in the implied correlations?

The question can be answered rather simply - poor future returns.

The chart above showed a five year history. I tried building a five year history, but the graph wouldn't scale properly. For this reason, I have created a three year chart below showing what has happened when implied correlations have fallen below 30%. The currently sit below 20% for reference, a new low.

As you can see above, the returns on the market on a one to two month out basis have tended to be poor - negative or flat when implied correlations have dropped below 30%. When I stretch the graph back to the past 7 years, which is as far as my data goes, the same case holds true.

Some of you may also have observed that the VIX index (NYSEARCA:VXX) is currently sitting at a very low level. The graph below shows this:

A low level of VIX in and out of itself doesn't mean anything. Many people are often eager to long the VIX in order to realize fast, fat profits. However, low volatility begets low volatility, until a trigger causes it to explode.

The implied correlations in my opinion are at a low because the index volatility has become disengaged with its individual components. As I have shown you, when implied correlations crater, 1-2 month market returns are often times negative. We also have a market that has shaky breadth, which has rallied on the back of multiple expansion and perceived tax benefits of the Trump presidency.

A month ago, I penned an article titled, "If you reach, the market will teach". The market has indeed been trying to reach higher over that time and continued to move sideways. With earnings season set to kick off, the expectations are high and the price of being wrong can be costly. I have no intention of being the hero or the pig by being fully invested here. For this reason, I have 50% of my money in cash. I have taken advantage of the low volatility and purchased put options on the SPY at a very desirable cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.