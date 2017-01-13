Why We Remain Bullish On Facebook

Considering the projected growth, Facebook is actually one of the cheaper names among hyper-growth tech stocks.

Facebook is just beginning to scratch the surface of its potential to become a transformative e-commerce marketplace.

In mid-November, shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) dipped to around a $115 level as potential long-term growth headwinds came into the spotlight. We didn't think any of those perceived headwinds were material downside catalysts, and so we bought the dip. Shares have rallied nearly 10% since then, outperforming the broader indices. Although some investors are concerned about market share erosion, slowing ad growth, and user base saturation, we think Facebook remains a good stock to own at these levels due to its exposure to multiple avenues for sustained high-growth and its relatively cheap valuation.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The following is a list of what we view as some of Facebook's key growth stories to watch over the next several years.

Facebook is just beginning to scratch the surface of its potential to become a transformative e-commerce marketplace. At the onset of 2016, we wrote an article on why we felt it was going to be a transformative year for Messenger as the platform began to tap into the world of e-commerce. Fast forward a year, and it has been exactly that for the expanding messaging platform. In pioneering an era of conversational commerce, Facebook has announced multiple commerce partnerships with companies like Uber, Domino's (NYSE:DPZ), Pizza Hut (NYSE:YUM), Kayak, 1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS), and many more, allowing users to transact directly within the Messenger app. Moreover, Facebook built out Marketplace, a Craigslist spin-off which matches local buyers and sellers, and put it on center stage in its mobile app. Messenger's e-commerce bots are a game changer in terms of SMB and user engagement, while we see Marketplace as a potential $5 billion opportunity. From this perspective, Facebook has built the foundation for its ecosystem to transform into a conversational commerce marketplace. That transition is still in its early phases, and will play out as a multi-year growth story into 2020.

At the onset of 2016, we wrote an article on why we felt it was going to be a transformative year for Messenger as the platform began to tap into the world of e-commerce. Fast forward a year, and it has been exactly that for the expanding messaging platform. In pioneering an era of conversational commerce, Facebook has announced multiple commerce partnerships with companies like Uber, Domino's (NYSE:DPZ), Pizza Hut (NYSE:YUM), Kayak, 1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS), and many more, allowing users to transact directly within the Messenger app. Moreover, Facebook built out Marketplace, a Craigslist spin-off which matches local buyers and sellers, and put it on center stage in its mobile app. Messenger's e-commerce bots are a game changer in terms of SMB and user engagement, while we see Marketplace as a potential $5 billion opportunity. From this perspective, Facebook has built the foundation for its ecosystem to transform into a conversational commerce marketplace. That transition is still in its early phases, and will play out as a multi-year growth story into 2020. Beyond commerce, Messenger is beginning to transform into a multi-purpose messaging platform. Messenger did more than just tap into e-commerce in 2016. The platform crossed 1 billion users and set a semi-distinct path to becoming the default digital communication platform. It enabled non e-commerce related bots such as Poncho (weather updates), HealthTap (expert health advice), CNN (news updates), Hello Jarvis (personal reminders), Swelly (crowd-sourced insights), and many more. Together, these bots will likely increase engagement and enable additional revenue generating opportunities. Messenger also took a stab at Snapchat by incorporating artsy and interactive filters for the 2016 Holidays. Overall, with more than 1 billion people sending messages back and forth to each other on the platform, Messenger has a unique ability to turn into a hub for multi-purpose messaging. Much like the e-commerce side of the Facebook ecosystem, we believe Messenger's multi-purpose build-out is in the early stages of a multi-year growth story.

Messenger did more than just tap into e-commerce in 2016. The platform crossed 1 billion users and set a semi-distinct path to becoming the default digital communication platform. It enabled non e-commerce related bots such as Poncho (weather updates), HealthTap (expert health advice), CNN (news updates), Hello Jarvis (personal reminders), Swelly (crowd-sourced insights), and many more. Together, these bots will likely increase engagement and enable additional revenue generating opportunities. Messenger also took a stab at Snapchat by incorporating artsy and interactive filters for the 2016 Holidays. Overall, with more than 1 billion people sending messages back and forth to each other on the platform, Messenger has a unique ability to turn into a hub for multi-purpose messaging. Much like the e-commerce side of the Facebook ecosystem, we believe Messenger's multi-purpose build-out is in the early stages of a multi-year growth story. Instagram's ad capacity is growing, and the platform has potential to recapture the teen demographic. A big recurring storyline for Facebook bears is that Snapchat is eating market share, particularly in the important teen demographic. That is largely true, but the tide seems to be slowly turning. Instagram made headlines earlier this year when it stole a page from Snapchat and incorporated Stories into its ecosystem. The platform made even more headlines when that same Stories feature was shown to have strong early reception. Instagram is now partnering with brands such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) to display short video-ads within Stories. While Facebook ad load may be maxing out, management is clearly finding ways to more richly monetize on other platforms, namely Instagram. This is crucial, because it means that if Instagram can move teen user engagement from Snapchat to Instagram, teen-oriented brands will follow suit with advertising money.

Over the next several years, we think growth will be fueled by Facebook's transformation into an e-commerce marketplace, Messenger's build-out into a multi-purpose messaging platform, and Instagram's evolution into a go-to advertising platform for teen-centric brands. We feel other growth stories to watch are Facebook's attempts to build out live-feature optionality on its platform, management's explorations into creating a consolidated sports information application, the effect of Instant Articles on the growth of Facebook as a news platform, the development of Workplace as intrabusiness communication needs grow, and the importance of Facebook's ad metric transparency in fostering long-term relationships with advertisers. The takeaway with Facebook is that the unprecedented size of the company's user base leverages it to explore unique and potentially explosive growth opportunities, most of which focus on consolidation and centralization.

At 24.5x forward earnings, investors really aren't paying that much for a tremendous amount of value. Considering the projected growth, Facebook is actually one of the cheaper names among hyper-growth tech stocks. In a group of most similar growth stocks that comprises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix, and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Facebook is the only stock that trades at a PEG of under 1.

Click to enlarge

(Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

We find that surprising, and an affirmation that Facebook remains the most attractive growth tech stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, NFLX, AMZN, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.