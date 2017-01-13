Arctic Cat Is Very Cheap Even If It Does Not Reach Its $1 Billion Revenue Target In 2021

Investment Thesis

Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT), like its peer group, is highly cyclical and out of favor. There are a lot of headwinds preventing it from growing its top and bottom line, such as bad weather, oil, gas and agriculture downturn also playing a role.

My argument is that this is already priced in, and investors willing to wait 18 months in these very volatile shares will be rewarded with 50% upside.

Source: Morningstar.com

Business Overview

ACAT designs, manufactures and markets snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-highway vehicles (side-by-sides or ROVs), as well as related parts, garments and accessories.

ACAT is in the midst of a turnaround in a very difficult market cycle. In an effort to clean up excess dealer inventory, ACAT had to lower its sales volumes and at the same time embark on heavily discounting its products. This will allow its dealers to have healthy inventory levels and be able to accept its newer and innovative products.

Having to sell excess inventory in two consecutive years of poor snowfall has obviously taken its toll on this snowmobile and ATV company. Although the company says "we remain committed to our long-term goal to reach over $1 billion in net sales" (in fiscal 2021). With FY 2016 revenue at $633m, this target does seem very ambitious, but I do not think the company needs to reach this level of revenue, it simply needs to prove to investors that it can stabilize and marginally grow sales. In time, investor appetite will return for ACAT.

Financials

ACAT's financials are not as terrible as the share price would have you believe.

Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar.com, author's calculation

Highlighted in green is proof that ACAT has been consistently repurchasing its shares over the last decade. While this is obviously squared cash, it does show that ACAT sells products that produce excess free cash flow.

Recently, its net income has been quite volatile (2015-2016), but the share price already accounts for that. I generally find it easier to buy out of favor cyclical companies when the share price is depressed and when no one else is buying.

Short Sellers

You may find it interesting that I think a large number of short sellers (~18.8%) as a positive. But as a deep value investor, the more shorted the stock, the better. In the event that my thesis plays out, even half as well as I describe here, the short sellers will be forced to cover their positions, offering a boost to the share price.

Valuation

Relative Valuation

In order to confirm that there is, in fact, the required margin of safety in an investment in ACAT, I performed both a relative valuation and a DCF valuation.

Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar.com

First, from the relative valuation perspective. My favorite metric is the P/S. I like because it is quite a clean metric. I like to compare what investors have been willing to pay for a stock over the past five years and what they are willing to pay for it now. In the past five years, investors were happy to pay 0.7x P/S. Currently, investors are asked to pay only 0.3x P/S, at least 50% cheaper.

DCF Valuation

I confirmed the margin of safety when I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $28 million of FCF, with 2% growth over the next five years (which is simply in line with inflation, starting from a depressed base), before leveling off at 1% (which is less than the S&P 500 average and less than inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 12%. I used 12% because in spite of ACAT having been somewhat successful in the past, it is still very cyclical. I hope you will agree that this DCF analysis is not "brave" in any way, and it is in fact quite conservative. This brings the DCF to ~$280m market cap or roughly 50% upside to the current share price.

Competition

ACAT trades so cheaply that it is practically irrelevant what the competition is trading for. But for the sake of completeness, allow me to compare ACAT with Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar.com

I hope I have been able to effectively demonstrate that ACAT is not only cheap relative to itself in its past, it is also very cheap relative to its peer.

Conclusion

There is a lot of dislike and disgust keeping investors away from ACAT. But patient and contrarian investors that keep price at the forefront of their investments will be rewarded with 50% upside to the current share price over the next 18 months. Investors seeking slightly less contentious stock should look at this potash mine, or a different type of growth stock, selling below intrinsic value.

