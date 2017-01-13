The Truth Behind China's Incredible December Credit Growth

Whenever you're talking about data and China, always remember to pull back the "red" curtain.

I looked at Thursday's data on China's total social financing and I didn't like what I saw.

The numbers obliterated estimates with new RMB loans coming in at CNY1.04 trillion (versus estimates that ranged from CNY550 billion yuan to CNY800 billion) and aggregate financing printing at CNY1.63 trillion versus consensus of CNY1.3 trillion.

Click to enlarge

(Chart: Bloomberg)

Now on the surface, that might sound like a good thing. But it's not. Not at all.

China is supposed to be deleveraging and curbing speculation. But as UBS' Wang Tao put it on Thursday, "there's no sign of that in the credit data."

No there isn't, but there are signs of i) the damage that December's bond market meltdown inflicted, and ii) increasing systemic risk via shadow banking.

On the first point, have a look at the following chart which shows the collapse in supply:

(Chart: Citi)

That's a direct result of the turmoil that hit the market after the Fed hike. On December 14, a hawkish FOMC collided head on with rising short-term rates in China and a counterparty risk scare tied to Sealand Securities' refusal to honor its obligations under an entrusted bond deal. Subsequently, Beijing was forced to inject mountains of liquidity to shore up the market.

That experience underscores how fragile the country's bond bubble truly is. Consider the chart above in the context of the following visual:

(Chart: SocGen)

What you're seeing are the beginning stages of what will ultimately be a bubble-bursting rout.

"Dozens of planned bond sales were postponed or cancelled last month as scandals involving fraudulent bond contracts sent prices plunging," MNI notes, adding that "in one week alone, at least CNY21.43 billion worth of issuances were cancelled."

But the more disturbing takeaway from the data is the rise in entrusted loans, a proxy for shadow banking credit. Recall that I've discussed this corner of the Chinese market exhaustively (see here and here).

"A jump in entrusted loans and bankers' acceptances suggests the emergence of shadow banking seen in November persisted into December," MNI goes on to detail. "Entrusted loans, which are often used by banks to circumvent capital requirements and loan quotas, stood at CNY408.1 billion in December, more than double the CNY199.4 billion in November, while bankers acceptances also jumped to CNY163 billion from CNY117.3 billion in November, which snapped seven straight months of declines."

(Chart: Citi)

This certainly suggests that leverage and speculation are alive and well in China. And again, that runs counter to the notion that Beijing is attempting to squeeze leverage out of the system.

The irony is, the dearth of corporate bond issuance was the direct result of rising rates and the fear of deleveraging. It's the same story over and over: China is trying to deleverage and releverage at the same time.

As for the sharp rise in new loans, note that, as WSJ writes, "medium- and long-term loans to nonfinancial corporations, a gauge of corporate-sector demand, came to 695.4 billion yuan, more than three times November's 201.8 billion yuan."

Someone, somewhere will try to pitch that as a sign that Chinese corporates are positioning for an economic upturn. But I would ask two things.

Number one: is that really what you want when your corporate debt load as a percentage of GDP is leaps and bounds higher than that of developed countries and your emerging market peers?

Click to enlarge

(Chart: WSJ)

And number two: what percentage of those new loans were taken out just to service existing debt?

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

So that should give you a few things to ponder when you assess the positive spin you'll invariably see placed upon Thursday's data.

As always, I'd suggest approaching any kind of bet on China (be it on equities, bonds, or the currency) with extreme caution because frankly, there's just no telling what's going on behind the "red" curtain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.