Sandstorm Gold: Off to a Great Start in 2017

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) didn't make my list of the top gold stocks to own for 2017, but the stock is still a core holding of mine and off to a great start this year. For those unfamiliar, Sandstorm owns a portfolio of 133 streams and royalties, of which 21 of the underlying mines are producing.

On Dec. 28, Sandstorm provided several positive updates, from its share buyback program (also called a normal course issuer bid) to exploration and development progress on its assets. Here, I'll discuss these updates.

I was a bit surprised (and happy) to learn that Sandstorm's management team used the dip in its stock price to buyback shares in Q4. Since Dec. 15 of last year, Sandstorm says it has bought back 545,977 common shares at a price of C$4.56, an investment totaling $2.48 million. This was really great timing, as Sandstorm's stock now trades at C$5.76 on the TSX, well above what Sandstorm paid in the buyback. When share buybacks are done at the right price, they can drive shareholder returns.

Then, Sandstorm gave some positive updates on its assets. There were a lot of updates given, so I'll focus mainly on what I feel are most important. First, Sandstorm's partner Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF) released diamond drilling results at the Hot Maden project in Turkey, in which Sandstorm owns a 2% royalty. The results were outstanding, with highlights including gold grades as high as 526 g/t (over 7 meters), and other drills returning porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization, including 69.6 meters of 62.7 g/t gold and 2.68% copper and 90 meters of 22.6 g/t gold and 4.39% copper. Mariana is planning a preliminary economic assessment very soon and also plans on beginning drilling at Ergama copper-gold project in Western Turkey, in which Sandstorm also owns a 2% royalty. Investors should keep a close eye out for future news from Mariana, as this royalty could become one of Sandstorm's most important assets.

The other main update from this news release was Primero Mining's (NYSE:PPP) exploration update on the Black Fox deep central zone. Sandstorm owns an 8% gold stream on Black Fox and this is one of the company's largest assets in terms of production and revenue. The recent drills returned positive results, which included 87.3 g/t gold over 1.4 meters and 28.1 g/t gold over 2.7 meters. Increasing resources and extending the life of mine at Black Fox would be bullish news for Sandstorm investors.

Primero Mining has its fair share of issues and I previously called the company one of five gold miners to avoid. Following recent heavy insider buying at the company and these positive drill results, I have a slightly more positive view of the stock, but I still think investors are better off buying Sandstorm instead. Primero looks to be in stable condition right now, but I think investors need to keep a close eye on the company going forward.

On Jan. 11, Sandstorm followed up this news release with even better news when it announced that it sold over 13,200 attributable gold equivalent ounces during Q4 2016, bringing its full year total to over 49,500 ounces. These are both production records for the company, with production generated from 21 streams and royalties; Sandstorm also added that 70% of the ounces came from operations run by major and mid-tier mining companies as Sandstorm continues to diversify away from higher-risk junior mining companies.

In conclusion, I think Sandstorm Gold is off to a great start this year as it announced positive news from its partners and also announced the great timing of its share buyback program. As mentioned in my last article on Sandstorm, I'd like to see the company get a bit more active on the acquisition front in 2017 in order to continue growing and diversifying its gold production - I'd like to see Sandstorm spend at least $60 million, or 10% of its current market cap, on new deals in 2017. I'm a buyer of shares here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND, MRLDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.