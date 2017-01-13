Ventas Is Traveling Through The Valley Of The Shadow Of Portfolio Realignment; Don't Fear That Growth Has Ended

The slow growth is a consequence of paying the costs of its portfolio realignment upfront and seeing the benefits at the back end.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is a healthcare REIT that recently spun off most of its SNF properties and that plans to sell the remaining in 2017. The refocusing of its portfolio will result in slower growth in FFO in 2017, and the negative reaction to that news has made the current price a buying opportunity.

So VTR guided for nearly flat FFO for 2017, that's bad right?

Many investors were concerned when VTR, in its latest press release, provided guidance that FFO in 2017 would see only a small increase from 2016. Many missed the good news that VTR expected to finish 2016 at the top end of its guidance for the current year. But, is this slow growth in FFO a bad thing? To find out, I think a look at what the company actually said beyond the FFO numbers will be instructive.

" Total Company full year 2017 same-store cash NOI growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent, with each segment expected to contribute positively to same-store cash NOI growth."

NOI is a key metric in assessing how current properties are doing. While a 1.5%-2.5% growth isn't huge, it is more than the FFO growth and about typical for a REIT. While NOI doesn't typically drive growth but it can be a drag, and I don't see any indication of that here.

"Strategic dispositions totaling $900 million, including $700 million in proceeds in the second half of the year through the potential sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities owned by Ventas. If achieved the Company would realize a gain exceeding $600 million. However, the Company does not control whether and when these assets will be sold;"

Now I see something that will have an impact on FFO and would certainly be a drag on FFO growth. Selling off close to a $1 billion of assets will eliminate the income that VTR gets from them. This is somewhat reduced for 2017 because the largest dollar amount of assets won't close until the 2nd half of the year. This is the final move in VTR exiting the SNF market. While this will reduce FFO in 2017, if the cash is used effectively, the company's future FFO should grow.

"Redeployment of disposition proceeds into new investments exceeding $1 billion, mainly to expand the Company's platforms with Ardent Health Services ("Ardent") and Wexford Science + Technology, LLC ("Wexford"). These investments include providing $700 million in secured debt to fund Ardent's acquisition of LHP Hospital Group, expected to close late in the first quarter of 2017; and closing $300 million of new acquisitions, including high-quality life science and innovation centers operated by Wexford."

This tells us what VTR is going to do with the cash it gets from its asset sales. First, note that some of the activities that use the cash from the sales happen before the expected close date of the sales. So that means that VTR will have to use some sort of bridge financing to make the cash flow all work out. That will have a cost. That will be a drag on FFO in 2017, but not in future years. VTR is investing $1 billion in new projects, while selling off $900 million in assets, so provided the new investments produce income at the same rate, FFO should increase once the costs of the switch are paid.

"Funding two new attractive ground-up developments with Wexford that expand existing life science and innovation centers associated with the University of Pennsylvania and Washington University."

This is the final piece explaining the slow growth of FFO in 2017. New ground-up development takes time to come on line and produce income, but the costs happen at the front end. This will cut into FFO, while the project is under development, but will increase FFO once the development is done. Again, we have a hit to next year's FFO, with FFO in later years increasing.

With VTR expecting the share count to increase by around 10 million shares, that is another $41 million in total FFO growth that is needed to keep the per-share number the same.

So, looking at all the numbers and not just the FFO guidance number, I have no concerns that VTR is having trouble growing. It looks to me like the slowdown in FFO growth is due to shifting the portfolio and having much of the expense of that shift fall in 2017, while the benefits mostly happen later.

Does VTR provide any other information on what it expects in the future?

Earlier this month, VTR made a presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. Read the whole presentation, but below I have included slides that contain information as to how VTR sees its future.

Click to enlarge

This slide backs up my interpretations of what its guidance actually said. It also adds another drag in that it refinanced some of its debt to get longer duration, which resulted in higher interest rate costs. This makes sense to do given the expectations that interest rates will be increasing in the near future.

Click to enlarge

In this slide, VTR is trying to demonstrate that there is a lot of room for it to acquire more assets as very few healthcare properties are currently owned by REITs. I think it's quite significant that it labels the hotel industry as a successful business model to emulate.

Click to enlarge

This slide supports the idea that VTR management sees that it is only in the early stages of its market growing. It sees lots of opportunities to consolidate each of its market segments.

Click to enlarge

This final slide drives home the point that VTR management sees plenty of future growth. It sees plenty of opportunity within its current markets to grow and the potential to grow into new markets. Management clearly doesn't think it is stretching to grow.

Between the full explanation behind the FFO guidance for 2017 and management's view of future prospects, I don't think there is a reason for major concern that FFO growth for VTR will be fairly small. I don't think that is a harbinger of what to expect from VTR growth in years beyond 2017.

So with the recent dividend increase, now what is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

I wrote an article about VTR here. I calculated the PV for the future dividends was $59.59. Since the dividend has increased since then, I'll do a new calculation.

Click to enlarge

With the new dividend of $3.10 and all other factors the same, the new PV of the dividend stream is $63.26; so $63 seems a good price target (to be clear this isn't a prediction of where the price is going, but only of what price represents a good value for the dividends that will be paid). It seems the downward pressure the 2017 guidance placed on the share price has created an opportunity since the current market price is about $60.

Can options help?

Click to enlarge

For the January expiration date, the $60 put offers a nice premium for only holding for 8 days. With slightly less than a 40% chance of getting the shares assigned, the premium is worth the wait. It all depends on whether you want a bit of extra cash in exchange for the certainty in getting the shares at a good value.

Conclusion

VTR isn't in any trouble. Growth will likely slow next year, but that is the price that must be paid for better growth farther into the future. At current market price, the negative sentiment has pushed the price down to where it is a good value to buy now.

