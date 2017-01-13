Why Philip Morris Is Set To Overcome This Major Risk

Its new reduced risk products (RRPs) and the potential for further R&D in this space also provide growth potential for the business in future.

However, I believe its brand loyalty and exposure to rapidly growing economies across the emerging world could offset this risk.

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) faces the challenge of a stronger US dollar, but has significant growth opportunities which I believe will more than offset this. For example, it is well positioned within the reduced risk products (RRP) space, thanks in part to its tie-up with Altria. Philip Morris has already enjoyed significant success with its new generation of RRPs and I believe this will rise as they are rolled out in new regions.

In addition, the company has significant growth potential due to its exposure to developing nations. Population growth in emerging markets plus rising incomes could lead to higher sales and greater pricing potential. Further, the strength of the company's brands means that it is in a stronger position relative to its peers to increase prices. Therefore, in my view it will overcome the effects of a stronger dollar to post profit and share price growth in future.

Brand strength in favourable markets

In my view, Philip Morris has a competitive advantage over its peers when it comes to brand loyalty. Marlboro is the biggest cigarette brand in the global tobacco market (excluding China) and this means that Philip Morris may have scope to raise prices at a faster pace than its rivals.

With the price elasticity of demand for tobacco being around-0.2 to -0.6, price rises have proven to be a popular strategy in the past. However, with the strength of customer loyalty towards Marlboro, Philip Morris may be able to generate higher returns than rivals through a sustained price rising strategy.

That's especially the case since the company operates within regions where the absolute number of smokers could rise over the long run. The world's forecast population growth of 34% between now and 2050 is expected to be centered on the emerging world. Philip Morris has a dominant presence across the developing world, where population rises could lead to a growth opportunity in traditional cigarettes and in RRPs over the long run.

Furthermore, with income differences expected to narrow between the developing and developed world between now and 2030, Philip Morris's geographical exposure could prove to be a major asset. Traditional cigarettes and RRPs could become more affordable and allow greater consumption for a wider range of people. Wage rises could also lead to greater pricing potential for Philip Morris as consumers may end up spending the same proportion of their wages on cigarettes/RRPs, which could equate to a significantly higher dollar amount than today.

RRP opportunities

Additionally, I believe that Philip Morris will offset the effects of a stronger dollar because of its position within the RRP space. In my opinion, e-cigarettes will prove to be the first step on the road to the eventual end of traditional cigarette consumption.

I feel that over time there will be new products released which gradually provide an improved smoking experience so that there eventually becomes little incentive for consumers to use traditional cigarettes. In other words, the taste of RRPs will become similar to traditional cigarettes, but without the severe health effects.

Currently, e-cigarette sales are growing by around 24% per annum. This is down from a triple-digit growth rate just a few years ago, with a chemical aftertaste and lack of tobacco taste causing smokers to shun the devices. Philip Morris's Marlboro HeatSticks could help to solve this problem.

They heat rather than burn tobacco and provide an experience much more similar to that of a traditional cigarette, with the health effects being far less severe. Their release in Japan has been successful, with their market share rising to 3.5% in Q3 versus Q2. Their rollout in other regions could provide Philip Morris with an improved financial outlook.

The collaboration with Altria on RRP development could also help Philip Morris to counter the effect of a potentially stronger dollar. The two companies working together may have greater capital than rivals and may be better positioned to win an RRP 'arms race'. Since they operate in different geographies, the partnership will endure in my view and provide the two companies with a competitive advantage over rivals in what could become a fast-moving, highly innovative and very profitable RRP segment.

A stronger dollar

Clearly, Philip Morris is more sensitive to changes in the value of the dollar than most stocks. It operates almost exclusively outside of the US, and so almost all of its earnings must be translated from other currencies into dollars. This has hurt the company in recent months, with its EPS in Q3 being hurt by a 3.1% currency headwind. Although the dollar's strength has receded in the first part of 2017, it remains close to a 14 year high versus a basket of world currencies.

Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve is expected to become increasingly hawkish throughout 2017 and in the coming years. Interest rates are forecast to reach 2.25% by 2020, although there is scope for this figure to rise if President Trump decides to follow through with his plans for a less restrictive fiscal policy.

The end result of lower taxes and higher spending on infrastructure could be a higher than expected inflation rate. In such a scenario, interest rates may be forced higher in order to cool a rapidly rising price level. The impact of higher interest rates would likely be a stronger dollar, which could cause a greater negative foreign currency adjustment for Philip Morris in future.

Outlook

While a stronger dollar is a risk to Philip Morris's future financial performance, I believe that it will be more than offset by the growth potential of the business. The company's collaboration with Altria provides the capital and expertise to develop highly innovative RRPs in what could be a highly competitive space. Further, Philip Morris's current generation of RRPs, Marlboro HeatSticks, has the potential to provide growth in the near future in my view.

In addition, the exposure of the business to the emerging world provides growth opportunities. Higher wages and a growing population could equate to rising sales and profitability. The brand strength of Marlboro also places Philip Morris in an enviable position versus rivals, and gives it a competitive advantage when it comes to pricing potential in my opinion. Therefore, I feel that the company's future is bright and I'm bullish on its outlook .

If you like what you've just read, consider clicking the "Follow" link at the top of the page (next to where it says 'Team Money Research') to receive an email notification when we publish a new article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.