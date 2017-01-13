Oil Production Cuts: Walking And Talking Like A Cut

We previously wrote last month that the incentives were aligned for OPEC and non-OPEC producers to follow-through with their agreement to cut oil production, and the data in the initial first weeks are bearing that out. We continue to anticipate oil prices should exceed $60/barrel by year-end.

Initial Reports

It's important to note that the agreement to cut 1.8M boe/d wasn't to be immediate, but an average for the six months the agreement is in affect. As stated by the Kuwaiti Oil Minister "full implementation won't be immediate, but rather a "process" carried out in the coming six months." Kuwait, which is chairing the compliance committee for this agreement is planning to meet in February to analyze the first month data, and so far so good.

One of the largest concerns for us was whether the non-OPEC countries would follow through. As non-OPEC countries had collectively agreed to cut 560K boe/d, this represented 1/3 of the total 1.8M boe/d cut. Material noncompliance by both OPEC and non-OPEC members out of the gate would have severely eroded the market's confidence and the resolve of all participants (i.e., why should I cut when no one else is?).

So far, reports coming from the sources in the Middle East and mainstream press (i.e., Bloomberg) indicate that OPEC members have already either cut, or announced to customers that it will reduce shipments in February. Non-OPEC members have also already cut a quarter of the total oil production it agreed in the agreement.

Production Cuts Announced/Enacted

From a broader perspective, we believe the oil market is essentially balanced today. Thus, full compliance is neither necessary nor realistic for producers to reduce the elevated inventory levels. Our models have only factored in a 60% compliance rate, as we believe cuts by the "Band of 5" would suffice.

Of the 1.8M boe/d in proposed cuts, 5 countries represent a majority of the promised cuts.

Country Production Cut ('000 bpd) Reported Cuts to Date Saudi Arabia 486 300-700 Kuwait 131 130 UAE 139 Qatar 30 Russia 300 150 (Russia + Non-OPEC) Total 1,086 580 - 980 Total Cut 1,800 % of Total 60% 53% - 90% Click to enlarge

With the added details, we're beginning to see that over half of the necessary 60% cuts have occurred. As additional information comes in, we believe the compliance rate should increase, particularly if oil prices begin climbing.

This could be self-reinforcing as greater compliance leads to higher oil prices, which further bolsters the resolve of the members/non-members. In the end, the initial reports increases the likelihood that the oil agreements will produce a tangible reduction in supply, supporting higher oil prices by year-end.

