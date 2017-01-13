The True Cost Of MLP ETNs

ETFs, Mutual Funds, and Closed End Funds that have more than 25% of their portfolio in MLPs must be taxed as a C-Corp, rather than a Regulated Investment Company (RIC). This causes the fund to accrue for taxes and can introduce a drag in the fund's performance versus a benchmark MLP index which does not consider taxes. (For more information about the taxation of MLP structures, please read our MLP Taxation Primer.)

Investors who want to avoid taxes at the fund level, but do not want to own individual MLPs, are often faced with two investment options: Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) and RIC-Structured Funds.

ETNs are senior unsubordinated debt instruments issued by a bank with returns linked to a specific index after fees. They often provide pure-play exposure to a basket of MLPs, making them highly correlated to the MLP asset class. Given that ETNs are debt instruments, however, they carry the credit risk of the issuing bank and distributions are taxed as ordinary income.

RIC-Structured Funds can be ETFs are considered pass-through vehicles which pass income, dividends, and capital gains on to the end investor. To qualify as a RIC, a fund must limit MLP exposure to less than 25% of the fund. Typically, RIC-structured MLP funds fill the remaining >75% with companies with high correlations to MLPs, such as the General Partners of MLPs. These funds do not have pure MLP exposure, but also do not have the tax consequences of a C-Corp MLP fund, nor the credit risk of an ETN.

In the exercise of calculating the potential cost of owning an MLP ETN versus a RIC-structured MLP Fund, we'll have to set a few conditions: 1) The hypothetical investor is taxed at maximum rates for ordinary income, dividends, and capital gains; 2) The investment is held in a taxable account; 3) The investment is held for a one year period.1 Additionally, in order to make a comparison, we will break down a hypothetical ETN that tracks the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index and compare it to (NYSEARCA:MLPX), a RIC-Structured Exchange Traded Fund which tracks the Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index. Both indexes focus on midstream energy assets; the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index tracks companies that are structured as MLPs whereas the Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index limits MLP exposures to less than 25% of the index and is therefore more attuned to the exposure of RIC-Structured MLP Funds.

For MLPX's standard performance information, click here. MLPX's 30 Day SEC as of 12/31/2016 was 3.39%.

As you can see in the table above, once taxes are accounted for, along with the cost of insuring the default risk of the issuing bank, MLPX, a RIC-structured MLP fund, had a higher remaining yield than the hypothetical MLP ETN.6 One of the main contributors to the erosion in 'true' yield for ETNs is the tax treatment of distributions. An ETN's distributions are always taxed at ordinary income rates, which top out at 43.4%. RIC-Structured MLP funds make distributions that may be categorized as Return of Capital or Qualified Dividend Income (QDI), which are taxed at the long term capital gains rate of 23.8% (the characterization of distributions from RIC-structured funds may vary, and can sometimes be taxed as ordinary dividends, which are taxed at 43.4%). Further, an often overlooked aspect of the cost of an ETN is the credit risk that an investor in an ETN bares. An ETN investor is taking on this risk without compensation, and if one chooses to mitigate this risk by using a credit default swap, it can represent a major component of the cost of an ETN investment strategy.7

In light of this analysis, we believe investors who are looking to avoid fund-level taxes on MLP exposure should consider RIC-Structure MLP Funds, like MLPX, given that they may exhibit similar yields as ETNs once taking into consideration taxes and credit risk.8

1. State taxes are not considered in this analysis.

2. Asset-weighted average expense ratio for MLP ETNs, based on ETNs within the Equities: U.S. MLP category as defined by ETF.com. Source: ETF.com, as of 11/15/2016.

3. Assumes the ETN is sold after one year and the index yield is distributed, net of management fee, and taxed at highest federal income tax rate of 43.4%

4. Based on MLPX's 2015 distributions, of which 43.8% was return of capital and 56.2% was qualified dividend income (QDI). QDI assumed to be taxed at long term capital gains rate of 23.8% and return of capital assumed to be taxed at long term capital gains rate of 23.8% because fund is assumed to be sold in one year.

5. Optional credit risk mitigation cost is based on the average price of credit default swaps (CDS) with a 1 year tenor on senior debt that is available for banks with ETNs issued in the US. These banks include Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and UBS. Source: Bloomberg, as of 11/15/2016.

6. There can be significant variations in yields, expenses, and exposures among MLP ETNs and RIC-Structured MLP Funds.

7. A credit Default Swap is a derivative contract which seeks to provide compensation to the buyer in the event of a credit event, such as default, of a specific bond issuer.

8. RIC Structured MLP ETFs may provide substantially different exposures than MLP ETNs, given their typical inclusion of General Partners of MLPs, energy infrastructure corporations, and other energy corporations.