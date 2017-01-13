Buy American Tower Under $100 - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/12/17)

Wait for Visteon to come down before buying the stock.

Cramer is not a fan of Prologis.

Hasbro is a better pick than Mattel.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, January 12.

Bullish Calls

American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT): American Tower is the best in the business. Buy it under $100, although the chart looks bad.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT): The company's 5% yield is okay. Cramer prefers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), as it has a better growth profile.

Bearish Calls

Visteon (NYSE:VC): The stock has received 4 upgrades. Let it come down before it can be bought.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN): It's way down the food chain. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is a better pick in overseas banks.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD): Cramer is not a fan, as interest rates are due to rise. He agrees, though, that this is a best-of-breed company.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): "They have done a lot of reckless things, but they're okay now. There are better stocks out there."

