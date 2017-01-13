Buy American Tower Under $100 - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/12/17)

|
Includes: AMT, BCS, HAS, KMI, MAT, PLD, SAN, VC
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Hasbro is a better pick than Mattel.

Cramer is not a fan of Prologis.

Wait for Visteon to come down before buying the stock.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, January 12.

Bullish Calls

American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT): American Tower is the best in the business. Buy it under $100, although the chart looks bad.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT): The company's 5% yield is okay. Cramer prefers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), as it has a better growth profile.

Bearish Calls

Visteon (NYSE:VC): The stock has received 4 upgrades. Let it come down before it can be bought.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN): It's way down the food chain. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is a better pick in overseas banks.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD): Cramer is not a fan, as interest rates are due to rise. He agrees, though, that this is a best-of-breed company.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): "They have done a lot of reckless things, but they're okay now. There are better stocks out there."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.