Escalating Real Estate Taxes Will Cause The Next Housing Crisis (Video)

We check out the Real Estate taxes across the country at various price points for homes, and it is obvious that local and state governments have a spending problem that they expect home owners to fund through these revenue raising vehicles. There are several drivers already in place for the next housing crisis. The Baby Boomers downsizing and moving into managed care facilities, unaffordable real estate relative to incomes (especially on the two coasts), Rising Real Estate Taxes and Total Home Ownership Costs, Rising Interest Rates, Inflation, and the end of the current business cycle.