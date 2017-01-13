Former Peabody Energy Senior Executive Questions Management's Fiduciary Behavior

He shares his in-depth 9 page analyses on why Peabody's debt could be reinstated an why shareholders don't need to be wiped out.

As many Seeking Alpha readers know, I was one of the leading forces behind the Peabody Energy unsecured bond bullish camp from the summer of 2015 - through the late May 2016. Between that time frame, here on SA, I wrote approximately 45 articles arguing and actively trying influence Peabody Energy's management team to address its balance sheet and avoid filing bankruptcy. For readers unfamiliar with my work, please see my August 5, 2015 article: My Win-Win Letter To Peabody Energy's Management Team and Board of Directors. I was a strong believer in the company and made a substantial investment, at least relative to my then net worth, in Peabody's unsecured bonds at $0.31 cents on the dollars and even had my parents buy some bonds in their retirement accounts. In the end, in late May 2016, extremely dismayed and exasperated by management's inability and unwillingness to fight for its stakeholders, I emotionally throw in the towel and lost $51K on these bonds. My parents also lost about $25K on these bonds.

With this my high level context out of the way, quite an active and robust Peabody Energy investing community was formed on Seeking Alpha. This community consists of a colorful casts of characters, mostly stakeholders in various forms, that were intrigued to stay abreast to current events and share their ideas. Given my passionate former engagement in Peabody Energy, yesterday, I had a lengthy phone conversation with one of Peabody Energy's former Senior Executives, Fred Palmer.

Mr. Palmer served as Peabody Energy's Senior Vice President of Government Relations - which included service on the company's Executive Leadership Team - from 2001 through 2014. Most recently, he served as the Special Advisor to the Office of Peabody's Executive Chairman.

Mr. Palmer is still a large equity holders of Peabody's (OTCPK:BTUUQ) equity and, through a mutual friend, reached out to me to go on the record and share this story. In the opinion of Mr. Palmer and his legal counsel, they are of the legal opinion that Peabody Energy's current management team is in violation of their fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders in light of their delibrately misleading current and future coal price assumptions that were formed in July 2016. Despite a meteoric rise in the rise of seaborne Australian coal, both in the spot and forward curve prices of both metallurgical coal and New Castle thermal coal, management is coyly not incorporating this information to suppress and falsely lower the ultimate enterprise value of Peabody.

Moreover, Mr. Palmer provided me with a link to a 9 page well research document that can be crafted (read here). Within this document, Mr. Palmer argues his case as to why Peabody's debt can be reinstated and his detailed rationale (and underlying assumptions) that support this convictions that it is plausible, to at least explore reinstating Peabody's debt, given the sharp rebound in prices. He also shared that he will be filing all of the necessary legal paper work to reject Peabody's current bankruptcy plan and formally submitting his support for Mangrove's motion to form an equity committee.

I read Mr. Palmer's documents with keen interest. From our thirty minute conversation, given my inherent knowledge of Peabody's financials, I was very impressed with Mr. Palmer granular knowledge of Peabody's very high quality portfolio of mines. That said, I am not endorsing the stock or offering my formal opinion, I am simply sharing Mr. Palmer's work with the SA community. For additional context, Mr. Palmer worked very closely with Peabody's former CEO, Greg Boyce. Given Mr. Palmer's insider knowledge, he emphasized that Wilpinjong is one the lowest cost and largest reserve life Australian thermal assets that could have been sold for upwards of $1 billion. In his view, this would have help Peabody avoid filing bankruptcy. Finally, Mr. Palmer is appalled that Peabody Energy's senior management has the audacity to grant themselves 10% of the new equity, while wiping out current stockholders, convertible bond holders, and haircutting the recovery of the unsecured holders.

In other news, I also had an off the record phone conversation with an Australian gentlemen who is a Peabody equity holders and that has deep knowledge (although doesn't work for the company) of Peabody Australian operations from his lengthy career in Australian coal mining. He shared documents with me that indicated three companies SUEK, Yancoal, and Glencore held discussions with Peabody Energy's management team in Australia to potentially bid for some of their mines, especially their better met mines. Notably, SUEK was the most interested parties and after two or three formal meetings, Peabody's management rebuffed them.

Here are two direct quotes from that email exchange from my Australian source and a Senior Executive with one of the interest parties.

We have been assessing Peabody Australia for some time, and met with them two or three times.

In Australia, in NSW, they have sold off Metropolitan, which wasn't high on our list anyway, being a underground mine with a relatively short life. We have raised Wilpinjong with them but they said no, although it's thermal coal it's very low strip ratio for its lifetime, but they see it as a core asset. Therefore, we have looked more at the six Queensland mines but do not want to look at a portfolio approach as there are some operations we don't want. Again, they seem unwilling to put the best operations like N Goonyella on the market.

It is my understanding from this gentlemen that he will also be formally filing paperwork with the court and to the Peabody Energy bankruptcy judge, Barry S. Schermer. So, at least, according to this off the record source, Peabody's management could have seriously entertained a bid, or perhaps multiple bids, for some of its prized Australian portfolio. Is seems pretty clear to me that this would have prevented the company from filing bankruptcy. Then again, if you can wipe out shareholders, some bondholders, collude with hedge funds to wins their votes, and then ultimately get 10% of the new equity at a very low valuation, then why would they sell the company's best assets.

It is hard to determine if Mr. Palmer's arguments will stand up in a court of law. I am out of my depth when its comes to the innerworks of securities bankruptcy cases, so I can't intelligently opine there. However, my view and recommendation for the judge would be to wait for Peabody to formally publish their Q4 2016 results, which will showcase the $200 mt benchmark price and commensurate positive operating leverage effect for high quality coking coal and significantly higher prices for Australian thermal. This will avoid the risk, at least optically, that management is unfairly and prematurely rushing the proceedings. Once these Q4 2016 operating results were shared then the investment community would have a better sense of Peabody's year ending 2016 balance sheet and its cash position. Moreover, Peabody should publicly share the prices they locked in for Q1 2017 for both met and thermal coal, as customarily pricing for Q1 2017 is negotiated and ultimately determined in December 2016. This potential cash infusion would possibly prove management's currently proposed $750 million private placement and $750 million rights offering are unnecessaryly and unfairly disadvantage less sophisticated Peabody Energy retail bond holders.

Finally, to avoid any conflict of interest, I don't have any current direct or indirect ownership of any Peabody's investment securities.

