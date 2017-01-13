Dissecting The Stockpickers

Barron's ran a cover story this week entitled "Stockpicker's Delight" with the byline, "Actively managed mutual funds are poised to make a comeback after years of being trounced by ETFs" by staff writer Jack Hough.

Notably after the financial crisis investors seem to have thrown the towel on actively managed funds and are stampeding towards ETF's. There is a school of thought that index funds are now getting overvalued and funds which are truly differentiated (i.e., which are not closet indexers), are going to shine in the years to come.

Click to enlarge

Source

"Seven great ones to buy." Say's Barron's. Well famous last words for any year this century. Jack Hough the writer recommends seven funds which are in his words "frugal, odd, and stubborn-or, put more politely, a value manager with high active share and low turnover'. By "active share" he means the number of securities in these funds which are NOT in the benchmark index (S&P 500). These funds hit their stride in 2016 and Hough is predicting that we will be in a stock picker's market going forward, which will separate the sheep dogs from the sheep. For this article, I will dissect these funds looking for ideas for my own portfolio.

The following are the funds recommended by Jack Hough, the Barron's writer. In fact, all these funds have delivered superb numbers in 2016 beating the S&P 500, a strong year for the index as well.

I ran these funds through the Morningstar database and got the following results (I included SPY as a comparator).

Ticker Name Trailing P/E Yield TTM Analyst Rating Morningstar rating for Funds Risk Fees % Performance 3 Year Alpha 10 Year 5 Year 3 Year 12 Month GOODX GoodHaven ★ Average 0.9 --- 4.71 -3.26 21.48 -9.4 PNEAX AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value A 14.26 2.17 Silver ★★ Average 0.82 4.32 11.04 5.81 20.5 -3.39 SSHFX Sound Shore Investor 16.99 0.99 Silver ★★★ Above Average 0.75 6.39 15.35 7.95 20.27 -3.08 PRFDX T. Rowe Price Equity Income 19.86 2.2 Bronze ★★★ Average 0.53 5.86 12.6 6.93 24.14 -2.53 DFLVX DFA US Large Cap Value I 16.65 1.85 Silver ★★★★ High 0.35 6.77 16.39 8.81 23.98 -1.27 DODGX Dodge & Cox Stock 15.97 1.57 Gold ★★★★ High 0.5 6.18 16.95 9.58 27.56 -1.09 SPY SPDR® S&P 500 ETF 20.27 2.03 ★★★★ Average 0.06 7.13 14.55 9.82 16.74 -0.09 VUVLX Vanguard US Value 14.31 2.08 Bronze ★★★★★ Average 0.24 6.47 15.84 10.29 21.09 0.77 18.14 1.55 6 13.27 6.59 22.72 Click to enlarge

GoodHaven clearly sticks out even in this idiosyncratic group. However one cannot argue with the numbers. The 12 month performance of all the above funds has been superb.

Looking under the hood using Morningstar's X-Ray function we get the following "stock intersections", i.e., common stock holdings. For this exercise I "invested" $10,000 in each fund ($70,000 in total) to generate this report. Following are the stocks which are more than 1% of the resulting $70,000 portfolio. For example JPMorgan (JPM) is 2.3% of the portfolio and owned by 5 of the 7 funds. WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is the second largest weight - but it is only owned by one fund - Good Haven, followed by energy giant - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) which is owned by four funds. Financial firms are heavily and broadly represented in these funds with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), CitiGroup (NYSE:C), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF). Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer are favorites in the Healthcare space. Technology is represented by mainly "old tech" i.e., Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. Both AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are featured as well as Time-Warner (NYSE:TWX) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The stock pickers seem to be fond of duopolies.

Another notable observation is the incredibly concentrated bets taken by GoodHaven fund managers in WPX Energy and Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) in which they have invested over 11% of their assets in each. As an aside, both WPX and ABX are rated 5 star stocks by S&P Capital IQ. The following table lists the stocks owned by the 7 funds, in order of portfolio weight. Since the full list was rather long I have included a partial list below. The full list in Microsoft Excel format can be found in the link given below the table. I hope this list will give you some ideas for your own research and investing or of course you can just buy the funds and let the pro's handle it for you. I look forward to hearing your thoughts on these "stockpicker" picks in the comments below.

% of Net Assets of fund Underlying Stocks Holdings Ticker % of Portfolio Net Assets ($) Market Value JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.3 1,610.04 4.24 AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value A PNEAX 0.61 423.75 4.04 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.58 404.8 3.02 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.43 302 2.64 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.38 264 2.15 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.31 215.5 WPX Energy Inc Class A WPX 1.68 1,176.76 11.91 GoodHaven GOODX 1.68 1,176.76 Exxon Mobil Corp XOM 1.66 1,159.59 3.64 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.52 364.72 3.31 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.47 331 2.58 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.37 258 2.06 AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value A PNEAX 0.29 205.88 Wells Fargo & Co WFC 1.59 1,113.76 4.14 AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value A PNEAX 0.59 413.76 3.21 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.46 321.74 1.36 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.19 136.27 1.35 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.19 135 1.07 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.15 107 Barrick Gold Corp ABX 1.59 1,108.59 11.22 GoodHaven GOODX 1.59 1,108.59 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE 1.56 1,087.83 3.8 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.54 380.88 3.45 GoodHaven GOODX 0.49 340.88 2.7 Sound Shore Investor SSHFX 0.39 269.89 0.96 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.14 96.19 Bank of America Corporation BAC 1.55 1,081.10 3.8 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.54 380.88 3.22 Sound Shore Investor SSHFX 0.46 321.86 1.93 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.28 193 1.85 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.27 185.36 Citigroup Inc C 1.48 1,034.15 3.21 Sound Shore Investor SSHFX 0.46 320.86 2.08 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.3 208.41 2.05 AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value A PNEAX 0.29 204.88 1.75 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.25 175 1.25 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.18 125 Pfizer Inc PFE 1.48 1,031.23 2.73 Sound Shore Investor SSHFX 0.39 272.89 2.31 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.33 231.45 2.17 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.31 217 1.94 AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value A PNEAX 0.28 193.89 1.16 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.17 116 Comcast Corp Class A CMCSA 1.4 977.2 3.24 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.46 324.64 2.87 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.41 287.66 2.46 Sound Shore Investor SSHFX 0.35 245.9 1.19 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.17 119 Cisco Systems Inc CSCO 1.31 915.94 2.81 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.4 281.55 2.19 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.31 219.5 1.98 AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value A PNEAX 0.28 197.88 1.3 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.19 130 0.87 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.12 87 Capital One Financial Corp COF 1.23 860.89 3.82 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.55 382.88 3.19 Sound Shore Investor SSHFX 0.46 318.87 0.84 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.12 84 0.75 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.11 75.15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT 1.17 815.39 3.14 AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value A PNEAX 0.45 313.82 1.76 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.25 176.41 1.44 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.21 144 0.93 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.13 93 0.88 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.13 88.17 Microsoft Corp MSFT 1.06 743.51 2.68 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.38 268.62 2.62 Sound Shore Investor SSHFX 0.37 261.89 2.13 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.3 213 General Electric Co GE 1.04 728.87 2.98 Sound Shore Investor SSHFX 0.43 297.87 2.39 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.34 239 1.92 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.27 192 Merck & Co Inc MRK 1.04 727.11 3.62 Sound Shore Investor SSHFX 0.52 361.85 1.52 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.22 152 1.16 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.17 116.27 0.97 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.14 97 Time Warner Inc TWX 1.03 717.9 3.08 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 0.44 308.71 2.56 Sound Shore Investor SSHFX 0.37 255.89 1.53 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.22 153.3 AT&T Inc T 1.02 716.6 3.6 DFA US Large Cap Value I DFLVX 0.52 360.71 1.88 AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value A PNEAX 0.27 187.89 1.68 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.24 168 Verizon Communications Inc VZ 1 697.88 2.52 GoodHaven GOODX 0.36 248.99 1.88 AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value A PNEAX 0.27 187.89 1.58 T. Rowe Price Equity Income PRFDX 0.23 158 1.03 Vanguard US Value Inv VUVLX 0.15 103 Click to enlarge

The full list can be found here.