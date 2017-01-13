Small Retail Investors Can Profit From Paybox' Reverse Split

Paybox (OTCQB:PBOX) is a nano-cap with a market value of less than $8MM. It is traded on OTCQB. The focus of this article will be on the opportunity for small shareholders to profit from a special situation.

Reverse-stock split a necessity to go private

In order to be allowed to terminate their registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) PBOX needs to have fewer than 300 shareholders of record. To lower the number of shareholders the Board of Directors of PBOX approved a 1-for-1000 reverse stock split in December.

Profit opportunity for small shareholders

Holders of record of fewer than 1,000 shares will have their shares cancelled and will receive a cash payment of $0.80 per share if all goes according to plan.

PBOX 1/11 per share *999 Cash out $0.80 $799.20 Share cost $0.60 $599.40 spread $0.20 $199.80 upside 33.33% 33.33% Click to enlarge

Although the rate of return is high, the absolute return is limited. With a maximum of 999 shares, small shareholders could earn a profit of about $200 at current prices before cost.

Shares held in street name may not be cashed out automatically. PBOX desires to treat stockholders in street name the same as stockholders of record per their filing, but they

"may not have the necessary information to compare your record holdings with any shares that you may hold in street name in a brokerage account and these banks, brokers and other nominees may have different procedures for processing the reverse stock split."

The company advises: "Persons who hold shares of Company common stock in "street name" are encouraged to contact their bank, broker, or other nominee for information on how the proposed transaction may affect any shares of Common Stock held for their account."

Consequences for ongoing shareholders

The company still has the intention to post "certain financial statements" on their website. But the format will not be the same. Additionally, PBOX' insiders could theoretically make short-swing profits trading their own company's stock. Information regarding their compensation and stock ownership will no longer be publicly available. As a result there will be less information in the reports and less protection for shareholders.

PBOX expects their stock to still trade, but on the lower OTC Pink tier. One can expect liquidity to be lower.

They estimate the reverse-split to "cost" $420K including expenses. Approximately $180K thereof are scheduled to cash out fractional shares. PBOX expects to pay those expenses from cash on hand.

It is uncertain how many shares have to be cashed out and therefore the cost can vary. Of course, cashing shares out reduces the number of shares and increases the ownership interest per share of the company. Depending on whether $0.80 is above or below true intrinsic value per share, buying back shares via the split decreases or increases the value for the remaining shares. As a result, being agnostic about the fair value of shares the true cost can be seen as $340K by adding back the $180K for buying back shares. The $180K is no economic expense or said another way the company also gets shares in exchange, which is no asset but contra-equity. Like a dividend, this reverse-split which in effect is a special kind of buy-back is just a return of cash to shareholders which in effect costs the shareholders $340K.

The company sees savings of $346K to $425K per year (page 12). That is roughly 5% of their market cap each year after year 2 in savings:

Item 2016 Estimated Costs Year 1 Est. Savings Year 2 Est. Savings Legal $120,000 $96,000 $100,000 Audit and Review $130,000 $85,000 $85,000 Sarbanes-Oxley Audit $25,000 $25,000 $25,000 Insurance $120,000 $- $75,000 Directors Fees $140,000 $70,000 $70,000 Investor Relations $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 Annual Meeting / Proxy $30,000 $20,000 $20,000 Filing/OTC Markets Costs $37,000 $30,000 $30,000 TOTAL $622,000 $346,000 $425,000 Click to enlarge

This means already in year one the costs are more than earned back. That is a very good return. Only ongoing shareholders may profit from the savings.

The company has no debt, 25MM in NOLs, a huge addressable market compared to their size, a potentially very lucrative SaaS business model and high insider ownership (investor presentation). If they are able to grow such a business with relatively low variable cost, profits will increase significantly. You will find some bullish articles here on Seeking Alpha. It was not foreseeable the company would lose a 15% client (8K). With four customers accounting for about 88% of revenue (10Q), losing one of those poses a significant risk still.

Risk of split not being implemented

Requirements for the reverse-stock split are shareholder approval and support of the board of directors, as the board can still decide not to implement the split even after the shareholders have approved.

Directors, executive officers and their affiliates holding together 7,716,060 shares or 59.8% have indicated to vote for the split and this would mean shareholders approval is certain regardless how other shareholders vote.

If too many investors buy 999 shares now, the board maybe think it not to be in their interest to go through with the split anymore. But of the estimated cost, only $180K was scheduled to cash out shares and the company has roughly $2.6MM cash on hand.

Conclusion

Ongoing shareholders get significant cost savings and can hold on to shares that may be very undervalued taking cost savings into account. But my focus is on the special situation investment here: The reverse stock split offers small shareholders a nice special situation arbitrage opportunity, which is admittedly limited in size.