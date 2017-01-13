Kohl's 5% Yield Is Among The Safest Anywhere In This Market

Photo credit

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has been absolutely hammered of late as the company's sales woes continue to take a toll not only on its financials, but sentiment on the stock as well. The stock is now yielding close to 5% and whenever a company gets to the point of being a very high yielder, the obvious question is always one of just how sustainable the yield actually may be. After all, nobody wants to buy a high-yielding stock only to see it crater as the dividend is cut or suspended. However, in looking at the financials for KSS, that is not the case and I intend to show that not only is KSS' nearly 5% yield safe, but that it will be for a long time barring a complete disaster.

I'll be using data from Morningstar to make my case.

We'll begin with a simple look at KSS' dividend payments and free cash flow for the past five fiscal years and a look at the trailing twelve months as well.

The obvious thing to notice here is that not only is KSS producing a lot of FCF, even in tougher times, it is producing well in excess of what it needs in order to pay its dividend. I like this comparison because dividends are real cash payments that have to be funded with cash - not earnings - and thus the comparison of a dividend to net income isn't particularly useful in my view. This shows that KSS - despite all of its struggles, is still producing many times what it needs to in order to pay its dividend. That means that KSS would need to see an enormous reduction in its ability to produce FCF for the dividend to be in any sort of risk of cut or suspension but that just isn't realistic.

KSS is struggling to be sure, along with virtually all of its peers. This is not a secret, nor is it new; the apparel retailing space has been tough for a while. But KSS is focusing on returning its comp sales numbers back to where they used to be and while it has a long way to go, it has struggled with negative comp sales and weak margins for many quarters now and yet, continues to produce enormous FCF numbers. Keep in mind that the dividend only costs about $350M per year but KSS' average FCF over the last five years is over a billion dollars. That leaves an enormous amount of room for error and indeed, dividend raises if management so chooses. I think that would be somewhat imprudent in the current environment but the point stands that KSS has that flexibility if it so chooses and I think that is very important when evaluating how safe a yield may or may not be.

And it isn't as though KSS is punting future needs down the road to save FCF either; capex has remained steady at around $700M per year so there is no artificial juicing of FCF going on here. KSS - for all its struggles - is a very mature business that produces a lot of excess cash and that cash is being put to use for shareholders.

The buyback is consuming right at a billion dollars annually so if we subtract that and the dividend from FCF, we're at roughly zero or slightly below depending upon the year. That's not a concern because buybacks are highly malleable and investors tolerate suspensions or cuts of buybacks much more easily than they do with dividends. If KSS were in a position where it couldn't afford to buy back as much stock, it could simply slow down its purchases or stop them altogether, but the dividend would remain intact.

As far as I can tell, there is no reasonable scenario where KSS' dividend would suffer. It is producing several multiples of the cash it needs to pay the dividend and if business were bad enough to force FCF into the $350M area or lower, earnings would be so low that the stock would plummet. Thus, the dividend likely wouldn't be of great concern any longer. To my eye, if you want yield, KSS is one of the safest places to get a 5% dividend anywhere in this market. Yes, it is going to struggle with weak sales and margins aren't exactly great. But there is more than enough cash produced by this business to pay two or three times its current yield and still be okay.

