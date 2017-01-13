Rise Of The ETFs: When Stock Markets Stop Trading Stocks

Earlier this week, in one of the most read posts in the Heisenberg Report's short history, I published a piece called "Liquidity Lapse: Don't Say You Weren't Warned."

In it, I discussed a new study by the NY Fed, which analyzed the evolution of liquidity in corporate cash bonds, credit default swaps, and credit default swap indices.

The results of the Fed's study weren't surprising. Liquidity in cash bonds has deteriorated versus the CDS market...

(Chart: NY Fed)

... and liquidity in the CDS market has deteriorated versus the CDX market...

(Chart: NY Fed)

Although I do encourage you to take a few minutes to at least scan the piece linked above, in the interest of time I'm not going to go into all of the details of the study here. For the purposes of this piece, all you need to understand is that what you see in the charts represents a shift away from cash markets and into derivatives.

This migration has been underway for some time. As I noted earlier this week, UBS pointed out a similar dynamic in US Treasury markets back in the summer of 2015. Again, you can go back and read the details for yourself, but I'll sum it up with one chart:

(Source: UBS)

Basically what you're seeing there is the turnover in futures catching up to the turnover in the cash market. Now can you guess why investors have increasingly turned to derivatives? That's right, to mitigate liquidity risk.

"A relative shift in turnover volume from cash bonds to futures could arguably serve to confirm worsening liquidity in cash Treasuries," UBS wrote two summers ago, adding that "futures mechanics help mitigate both the balance sheet constraints and the potential challenges of flow trading restrictions, since participants need to fund only a small portion of notional and they always effectively transact with the exchange."

Similarly, the NY Fed notes that when it comes to corporate credit (NYSEARCA:LQD), "investment advisors may have increased their long positions (by selling more protection) in CDX indexes in the second half of 2015 in anticipation of future fund outflows [and] by selling the more liquid CDS rather than buying the less liquid bonds, [the] advisors [are able to] take on credit risk exposure while maintaining a relatively liquid portfolio."

Translation: The further away from cash markets you get, the better in terms of liquidity.

The thing is, this trend (like so many others these days) is self-feeding. That is, the more you avoid the cash market, the less liquid it becomes. The solution thus makes the original problem that much worse.

If you're a regular reader, you might be drawing a connection between everything said above and my ongoing discussion of how the apparent liquidity in corporate credit ETFs is actually an illusion.

The underlying bonds those ETFs hold are actually quite illiquid and getting more illiquid all the time (as demonstrated by the first chart shown above). As long as flows into ETFs are diversifiable (i.e. not everyone is experiencing outflows at once), the charade can continue as money managers swap portfolio products rather than venturing into the secondary market to try and unload the underlying credits. But as soon as flows become unidirectional, it's all over. For more on this, see Heisenberg's Labradors (here and here).

Well wouldn't you know it, a similar shift is occurring in equities. Here's Bloomberg (my highlights):

As weird as it may seem, individual shares no longer are the most actively traded securities in the market. That distinction goes to exchange-traded funds, which took in a record $400 billion in the past year to become a $3.8 trillion industry. "What we are seeing is investors are increasingly using ETFs as a replacement for individual stocks," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual funds at CFRA, an independent research provider. "That happened in 2016 and it's going to continue in 2017 and beyond." Each day, a vast majority of trades are in ETFs, such as the SPDR Financial Select Sector Fund, or XLF, which has an average daily volume of 105 million shares, making it fifth-most traded fund. That's 24 percent more than the second-most traded stock, Chesapeake Energy Corp. Of the 15 most heavily traded securities in 2016, only three were stocks, according to volume data compiled by Credit Suisse Group AG. Click to enlarge

Note that the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) was the second most-traded security in 2016.

To be sure, the underlying assets - that is, the shares equity ETFs track - are still liquid and the discussion with equities is really more around passive versus active investing than it is around liquid versus illiquid. Additionally, as Credit Suisse notes, a lot of the growth in ETFs has come from non-stock funds.

Still, the numbers are alarming. "ETF volume rose 50 percent over the last two years, compared to 7 percent for individual shares," Bloomberg goes on to write, once again citing Credit Suisse.

Although, as mentioned above, this is at heart a debate about the relative merits of passive versus active funds, the potential consequences of a massive shift in investment preferences to favor a market where passive vehicles (which are essentially derivatives) are exceptionally popular introduces some of the same risks as those outlined at the outset. Here's Goldman (my highlights):

This growing reliance on ETFs is dampening equity turnover, with turnover in passive funds just a small fraction of that of active funds. Passive turnover has averaged just 3% per year since 2002, versus 32% for actively managed equity funds, as Exhibit 10 shows. Lower turnover, combined with a higher share of equity assets now held in rules-based investment vehicles, means that it is likely to take longer for share prices to reflect new company-specific information. Click to enlarge

In other words, the less the underlying individual names are traded, the less efficient the market is.

That, one could argue, is an extension of the liquidity problem. Here are two more charts to help you visualize the migration:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Goldman)

In the same note, Goldman goes on to flag other risks from the growing reliance on passive ETFs. To wit:

As the market moves away from trading company-specific fundamentals, intra-sector correlations have risen and are generally above their long-term levels, leading to lower dispersion of stock performance. These high correlations can drive sometimes-persistent deviations from levels that traditional investors might see as reflecting underlying fundamentals - especially in volatile markets.

Right. And considering the nightmarish scenario that unfolded on the morning of August 24, 2015, when many ETFs traded a large discount to the underlying, one is left to wonder what all of the above means in the context of future shocks (which we know will come sooner or later).

The takeaway here is that investors and traders are relying increasingly on derivatives (or what amount to derivatives) at the expense of turnover and liquidity in the underlying assets.

Although there are differences from market to market, one basic question seems to apply across the board: If we continue to avoid trading actual assets because we believe getting exposure via derivatives is preferable for one reason or another, do we not thereby insure that the underlying assets become ever more illiquid over time?