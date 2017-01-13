What Money Congress Giveth, A Financial Planner Returneth: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Certainly not frequently but, occasionally, Congress will close a loophole. Doing so has the advantage of stanching the hemorrhaging of our public finances, though organized opposition from one or another group usually galvanizes voters and puts the kibosh on the idea.

We will see whether or not the financial services industry or retirement organizations do that in the case of the so-called "stretch IRA," which enables heirs to stretch out payments over a lifetime, allowing the account to grow on a tax-deferred basis. Were that to happen, heirs would be obligated in full account withdrawals (and associated taxes paid) within five years after the original IRA holder's death.

From a public policy perspective, this would seem to qualify as a loophole since the purpose of the IRA was to provide retirement income for the decedent, not for his heirs. The stretch IRA provides a nice tax break for a broad swath of Americans, but $5.5 billion here and $5.5 billion there (i.e., some other tax break) add up to…our large budget deficit!

From a personal financial planning standpoint, however, it is rational and sensible to do whatever you can to keep as much of your wealth as you can. That is one objective that smart financial planners can help you with, as evidenced on today's SA, where Evan Powers suggests a Roth-IRA-based workaround should Congress eventually eliminate the stretch IRA.

