The most interesting chart in the world right now is the stocks versus bonds ratio chart. Here we are simply measuring the S&P 500 SPDR SPY ETF versus the iShares 20+ Treasury TLT ETF. The pair is approaching the 2007 peak, and a series of resistance levels throughout 2014 and 2015. Following the Trump victory this pair shot higher, easily breaking out above the prior resistance levels. In my view the importance of this pair is the potential shift in sentiment, and how that relates to flow of funds.

Looking back to the 2007-2008 economic collapse and how it relates to this pair. The S&P 500 peaked on an intra-day basis on October 13th, 2007. The stocks versus bond ratio peaked that same year, however it did so 3 months prior. In essence money was shifting into bonds at a faster pace than into equities prior to the eventual collapse of equities.

On the technical front, if we see a breakdown of the new highs, this would be considered a false breakout, and the following move could be powerful to the downside.

From a directional standpoint the next move is anybody's guess. However, I continue to monitor it to see if this is simply a re-test of the prior highs, or a breakdown from new highs.

The next move will be a guide to how risk is being managed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This is not a recommendation for purchase or sale of any securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Sean D. Emory also holds a long $TLT position. This post was originally posted on SeeItMarket.