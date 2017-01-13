'Disguised' Growth Is The Best Growth

As Graham and Dodd investors, we like stocks that are selling much like bonds, around our proprietary "investment value" metric of book value plus 10 times dividends. Ben Graham regarded stocks as a special (high return) case of bonds. That's because in the 1930s (and currently), many blue chip stocks' dividend yields were higher than the yields to maturity of the bonds of the same company. That's true even if their earnings and/or dividends can rise.

After World War II, people considered stocks better investment vehicles than bonds upon realizing that their earnings and dividends could grow over time. At the beginning of this period (mid 1940s), most stocks traded below, at, or just over our investment value metric. By the late 1950s, recognized growth stocks broke free of such restraints. Most (but not all) of the remaining stocks represented companies whose earnings would "flat line," or in Warren Buffett's terms, "bob around" some central value. The market rightly treats such stocks as (quasi) "bonds," and assigns a bond-like valuation to them, based on dividends and book value.

One group seems to have the best of both worlds. There are some stocks selling around "investment value" that have real growth prospects when measured over longer periods of time than one year. Yet, they can often be bought for prices closer to bond values than that of growth stocks, because investors can sometimes be short-sighted. Ben Graham would have advised these investors to look at a company's record over a period of 10 years or more.

For most investors who focus on growth, this means something like growth in eight out of the past 10 years, or four out of the past five. They take comfort in steady, predictable gains, and pay up for this comfort. A stock that grows only every other year is seldom perceived as a grower, even though it might be a case of "two steps forward and one step back."

A steady 10% grower will have a 10-year earnings per share series that looks something like this, starting from $1.00 a share: $1.00, $1.10, $1.21, $1.33, $1.46, $1.61, $1.77, $1.95, $2.14, $2.36, $2.59.

The price of the stock will move up steadily with earnings growth over time. More to the point, if growth has been steady in the past, even the starting valuation of the $1.00 a share will represent a large premium over bond value, to reflect the smoothness of these earnings. Such a stock could command a P/E ratio of at least 15, and possibly 20 times earnings or more.

A company with earnings "bobbing around" $1.00 a share will have a 10-year earnings per share series looking something like this: $1.00, $.90, $1.07, $.87, $1.02, $.97, $1.13, $92, $1.08, $.95, $1.16.

This is an alternating series that brackets the central value of $1.00 a share. The company makes no progress over 10 years so the stock sells for some bond-like value. This could work out to eight to 10 times earnings. Even Ben Graham would be put off by the stock of such a company; he would want it to grow "one third in 10 years," or an average of 3% a year, to keep up with inflation.

A company with disguised earnings growth will have a 10-year earnings per share series looking something like this: $1.00, $.92, $1.21, $1.41 $1.35, $1.66, $1.90, $1.72, $2.25, $2.71, $2.59.

Earnings do grow at an average of 10% a year for 10 years, as in the first series, but with irregular fits and starts, falling every three years or so, before resuming an uptrend. Nevertheless, the market is confused, or perturbed, by the irregularity of this growth, and accords the stock only a modest premium to bond value, 10 to 12 times earnings.

Change the last five terms in the earnings series to $1.90, $2.02, $2.25, $2.49, $2.59, and the last five years are "smoother" than the first five years. Basically, we brought two outliers (one above and one below) back to the trend line. Then the company starts looking like a true growth stock, and probably commands a higher multiple. At this point, the P/E ratio starts to rise from "modest premium" to the "bob around stock" to twice the value of that stock.

The reverse could happen to the conventional growth company. It grows at a steady 10% a year for the first few years, and then shocks the market with a couple of earnings reversals (and spurts) towards the end. The revised earnings series looks something like this, with four of the last five years changed: $1.00, $1.10, $1.21, $1.33, $1.46, $1.61, $1.77, $1.70, $2.29, $2.23, $2.59. In such cases, the P/E multiple is likely to shrink, canceling out the positive impact of growth, and causing the stock price to "flat line" over the last five years, even when earnings are rising.

In sum, there is not much difference between a steady growth stock, and an irregular one in overall long-term underlying value. Yet the market will often accord a much higher P/E valuation to the first than the second. The Graham and Dodd trade is to buy the disguised growth company for no more than a modest premium over bond value. Such investors will sometimes luck out when the irregular growth becomes smooth, and they get the double benefit of growth and P/E multiple expansion. And even if they don't and growth remains irregular, they can buy often this growth for only a modest premium to bond value.

Here is the 10-year share earnings series (sourced from, and adjusted by, Value Line, a former employer) for 2006-2015 of a company we like: 0.59, 0.44, 1.00, 0.35, 1.76, 3.67, 5.71, 3.28, 7.73, 10.40.

It is United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), which in its earlier years traded as high as 40 times earnings, when it was all "potential." But now that it is actually delivering on that potential, it is trading at not more than 10 times trailing 12 months earnings of over $14 a share. Such are the travails, at times, of a "disguised" growth company. But returns on equity (ROEs) that are typically in the 20%-30% range give us confidence that the recent gains are no fluke, even if they don't happen every year.

(Since the company pays no dividend, the ROE is the same as the reinvested earnings rate (to book value), which is the same as the theoretical growth rate.) And if the P/E ratio rebounds to even 20 times earnings, investors will get the double benefit of a high, if irregular earnings growth rate, and a rising valuation of those earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UTHR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.