Bank Of America: Strong Buy Post Earnings

It's happening: 2018 cost target is obtainable and the stock is on 10.3x EPS for that year.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) produced a good set of 4Q numbers that conform the central investment case for the stock.

While BAC has to some extent symbolized the Trump "victory rally" in the bank sector, the main source of alpha in the shares lies in the potential coming from BAC's aim of achieving around $4.6bn of cost saves over 2015 by end 2018. Absent all other developments (such as income growth or tax rates under Trump) the stock would today be on ~13x 2018 EPS, which is at the lower end of US Bank valuations, with income growth or a 20% tax rate (as opposed to the current 32%) the stock is on 10.3x EPS.

Costs

The main driver of value at BAC is ongoing reduction in operating costs and this strongly evident in strength in 4Q. The chart below depicts all major cost lines and shows the reducing trend over the last six quarters.

Revenue

4Q revenue was OK, though not quite as pleasing as the costs numbers. The fourth quarter is usually somewhat weaker in terms of revenue versus the prior two quarters. But overall revenue grew 2% YoY, which is good enough given the cost story that is evolving. The question we should concern ourselves with opposite revenue is the areas of relative strength and weakness.

Source: BAC quarterly data

As you can see in the table above, net interest income grew quite nicely for 4Q at 6.3% YoY, while core fees grew 2.6%. The more variable income lines were weaker, contracting 24% and bringing overall non-interest income down 2% YoY. The less stable revenue lines at BAC do this from time to time and it isn't anything to distract investors in the stock. Obviously, securities issuance and trading have been impacted by the move up in bond yields in the fourth quarter. If we get the macro we are hoping for from president elect Trump, there will be more quarters like this in debt securities issuance and trading revenues, but the much bigger core fees and net interest income lines will growing more strongly than now.

The key is how these trends in income and costs interact to drive operating profit:

Source: BAC Quarterly Data

Versus 4Q 2015, then, we are looking at 2.1% revenue growth, but a contraction of 6.2% in operating costs. This gives us 22.6% growth in pre provision profit. Loan Loss provisions were tidy at $774m (vs. $810m for 4Q'15). Thus, 4Q/4Q 2016 pre tax profit growth was 21.6%.

Conclusion

These are strong results that show the cost and operating leverage story at BAC is very much on track and demonstrate the strong lift to earnings we can expect from the kind of cost numbers BAC is targeting for 2018. I do not anticipate large changes to my forecasts but will publish the updates with a more detailed discussion of the results shortly. For now, BAC remains a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.