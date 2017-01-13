Are DHT Holdings' Earnings Sustainable?

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) has booked 32% of its first quarter very large crude carrier spot days at an average earnings level of $53,000 per day.

This is a significant improvement from the New York-listed company's spot earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016, which came in at $34,300 per day.

But one wonders if DHT (news) will be able to maintain an average level of around $50,000 per day for the rest of the VLCC spot days in the quarter.

This is because VLCC spot earnings have dropped sharply since the start of the year.

Earnings of around $69,500 per day on December 20 fell to around $42,100 per day by close of trading on Monday January 9, the lowest since end-October, according to the Baltic Exchange's benchmark Middle East to Asia trade.

The drop might be blamed on owners with vessels already in position willing to fix their ships after their hopes for a more active end to 2016 was not realised.

In addition, charterers were able to pick off second tier vessels at discounted rates and have not been in a hurry to fix.

Further pressure is likely to be exerted on the spot market, based on the supply of vessels willing to fix at lower rates, such as older ships and even newbuildings.

Among the newbuildings, the China VLCC-owned, 2017-built, 318,570 dwt New Wealth was chartered by Day Harvest for a Middle East to Asia voyage at an unreported rate, loading cargo at the end of January. The Maran Tankers-owned, 2017-built, 318, 850 dwt Sophia was chartered by Formosa for the same voyage at a rate of W60.

Owners will be looking for some late January cargo volumes to halt the decline in the freight market. Also, a rise in discharge delays in Asian ports would help tie up excess tonnage, offering support to the freight market.

But not many pundits are expecting a bumper few weeks for the big tankers - or a bumper year.

As BIMCO puts is, scrapping of tanker capacity could reach a five-year high in 2017, but not enough to prevent the onset of a loss-making freight market.

DHT's average of $53,000 per day achieved so far could start to seem like a happy memory.

Nonthless, there is still a healthy chance that it will shake off the weskness in the third quarter of 2016, when It recorded its first quarterly loss in two years after a non-cash impairment of $76.6m on the carrying value of its fleet.

The average TCE earnings of its fleet then was hurt by weak spot rates and scheduled dryocking but remained higher than what most other tanker firms achieved.

2017 outlook

Spot earnings of very large crude carriers, suezmaxes and aframaxes have been broadly weaker in 2016 than in 2015, with a large number of newbuilding deliveries and demand-side weakness.

In 2017, tanker rates in these segments are likely to be volatile for crude, with traditional weakness in the second and third quarters during refinery maintenance season.

The bearish factors we have found are as below:

Accumulation of tonnage due to previous ordering

The legacy of frenetic newbuilding ordering before this year means the global tanker fleet is still bloated and will likely be for most of 2017.

Lloyd's List Intelligence data showed the global VLCC fleet is to expand by 6.3% next year, only marginally below the forecast 2016 growth of 6.5%.

Also, the expansion pace of the suezmax fleet will increase to 8.4% in 2017 from 3.6% this year, while that of aframax will accelerate to 3.9% from 0.8%.

When all sizes of vessels are included, total crude shipping capacity is forecast to expand by 6.2% next year - and this will likely cap any upwards momentum in earnings.

Lack of scrapping

This excess ship capacity has been exacerbated by the accelerated phase-out of single-hull tonnage earlier this decade, leading to a younger tanker fleet and therefore less scrapping, Euronav chief executive Paddy Rodgers once said.

The global large tanker fleet includes 28 VLCCs and 23 suezmaxes that are over 20 years old, according to Banchero Costa.

While there are apparently candidates for demolition, data from Clarksons showed there has been virtually no scrapping since the start of 2015. That was perhaps understandable, given generally healthy freight environments over the past two years.

But the result has been that there is a large portion of older tonnage within the global fleet. That has been negative for freight markets, because older vessels accept lower rates to haul cargoes versus modern tonnage.

That situation could persist in 2017. As aged vessels tend to be mortgage-free, owners may well decide to keep them as long as their daily earnings are above operating costs.

Opec cuts production

In late September 2016, a deal was hammered out among members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to reduce the cartel's production to 32.5m barrels per day from around 33.24m, with output levels for each member to be determined at end-November.

If Opec indeed keep its word, a cut to record-high production could cause oil prices to rise.

A higher price would point to lower consumption. That would erode the advantage tanker owners have enjoyed in recent years of healthy demand for their services to haul cheap crude cargoes.

More disruption to Nigerian oil output

Militants started a wave of attacks on oil pipelines in 2016 to grab a greater share of oil revenues.

The attacks put five key export streams under force majeure in different periods this year. The International Energy Agency said Nigerian output had plummeted to a mere 1.37m barrels per day in May, the lowest level since July 1988.

The situation affected suezmax trades in particular, given that these 1m barrel capacity tankers are traditionally employed on voyages out of Nigeria.

The West African country has held talks for months to end the violence, but no lasting ceasefire is expected in the Niger Delta, where poverty is rife even though the region provides much of Nigeria's oil exports.

Given the on-and-off nature of Nigerian militant attacks, there is no guarantee that 2017 will be free from disruption to Nigeria's oil output.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.