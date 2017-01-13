V.F. Corporation: A High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat - Wait For It

Investment Thesis

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is a Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend Champion that has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years. On December 7, 2016 they raised their dividend by 13.5%, which is consistent with their average dividend growth rate of 12.3% since 1998. Considering that the company offers a current dividend yield of 3.2% would indicate that V.F. Corporation would be an ideal investment candidate for the yield hungry dividend growth investor. Generally speaking, I would agree with that, however, as I intend to demonstrate its close, but not yet.

Background

The investment environment for investors seeking income has been very challenging for several years now. Fixed income yields have fallen to unattractively low levels, although interest rates have risen a little lately. However, they remain far below what I would consider attractive. Consequently, the best-of-breed blue-chip dividend paying stocks have been bid up to historically high valuations.

Excessive valuations on stocks present two problems. First and foremost, high valuations make stocks riskier than they normally are. Second, high valuations reduce the current dividend yield available while simultaneously reducing the magnitude of the future dividend income stream. Importantly, the valuations of blue-chip dividend paying stocks have become more excessive than the general stock market.

In other words, the stock market is also highly valued currently, but not to the extent that many Dividend Aristocrats or Champions are. However, there is a very interesting phenomenon that inevitably occurs when valuations become exorbitant. Overvalued stocks become vulnerable to even a hint of bad news or operating stress. Therefore, to paraphrase an old saying, the higher they are, the farther they can or will fall.

Furthermore, it's also important to remember that it is a market of stocks and not a stock market. What this means is that all stocks do not move in tandem or in direct proportion to how the market is moving. To clarify, you could have an up day in the market, an individual stock might be down and vice versa. The point is to try to avoid decisions based on generalities. Instead, I believe it makes more sense to focus specifically on each individual company you might be specifically examining regardless of the general market.

V.F. Corporation Getting Close To Fair Value

The following short business description courtesy S&P Capital IQ:

"V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the United States and Europe. The company primarily offers outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, women's activewear, and travel accessories under the The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, Jansport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand; and handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and accessories under the Kipling brand. Further, it provides premium denim apparel, footwear, and accessories under the 7 For All Mankind, Splendid, and Ella Moss brands. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina."

V.F. Corporation is a high-quality company with an S&P credit rating of A and reasonable debt to capital of 29%. Notwithstanding its impeccable dividend record, operating results have been very consistent over the years. Perhaps most importantly as it relates to this article, the company's stock price has tracked its consistent operating results very closely until 2013. For the next 2 years (2013 and 2014), the company's stock price became significantly overvalued before collapsing over 2015 and 2016. Note that the price was crashing in spite of the fact that the general stock market remained strong. V.F. Corporation's price action over the past 4 years represents a quintessential example of what I was discussing in the introduction.

V.F. Corporation: The Dividend Growth Investor's Perspective

I am a proponent of constructing investment portfolios with specific goals and objectives in mind. For example, if my primary goal is a growing income stream, I am less concerned with price action and more focused on current dividend yield and its sustainability and growth. Consequently, I believe this protects me from the vagaries of relying solely on price movements in order to reach my goals.

As a dividend growth investor, once I have made my initial investment, the number of shares I purchased becomes more important than the daily volatility in the price of those shares. My current yield is established at purchase, and the dividend income I receive currently and in the future is purely a function of how many shares I own.

Therefore, my attention and focus is placed on the quarterly dividend payments that I receive over time. If the price of the stock is rising or falling in the short run, it matters very little to me as long as the dividend keeps growing. To me this is the appropriate perspective of the prudent dividend growth investor.

With the above principles in mind, it is only logical that attractive valuation at purchase is of paramount importance. Investing at attractive valuation provides me a higher yield and ultimately less risk over the long run. Consequently, no matter how much I admire a blue-chip dividend growth stock, I will have little interest in investing in it unless I consider its valuation sound and attractive.

The following F.A.S.T. Graphs video on V.F. Corporation provides my deep fundamental view of the company and its current valuation relative to the principles discussed above:

Summary and Conclusions

I believe that V.F. Corporation represents a quintessential example of the type of dividend growth stock that income oriented investors should seek. However, as previously stated, no matter how much I like or admire a company, I will only invest in it when I believe that valuation is sound and attractive.

Currently, I believe that V.F. Corporation is getting close to meeting my valuation threshold. As a result, I am now willing and prepared to start digging deeper into the company in order to ascertain a reasoned forecast of what its future as a dividend growth stock may offer. However, I am not prepared to invest until its valuation comes down a little. On the other hand, it's getting close, and recent market action is currently accommodating.

If you enjoyed this article, scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to our name to see updates on our future articles in your feed.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. We do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor as to the suitability of such investments for his specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.