Rio Tinto: Growth With Strong Earnings Potential

Rio Tinto, at the same time, has been improving its financial position. The company has repurchased $9 billion in debt decreasing maturities over the next decade.

Rio Tinto has an impressive portfolio of assets. It anticipates a growth in iron production over the next year, with a major copper project coming online over the next decade.

Rio Tinto has had a difficult time since the start of the crash. Even with the company's recent stock price recovery it is still at 70% of its pre-crash highs.

Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) is a British-Australian multinational company and one of the largest metal and mining corporation's in the world. The company has a market cap of just under $80 billion making it one of the largest commodity corporations in the world. Despite the company's recent difficulties, the company has impressive assets and is improving its financial position. The combination of these two things make the company an impressive investment at this time.

Introduction

Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 as a result of a consortium of investors purchasing a mine in Spain. The company is a world leader in the production of a number of different commodities such as aluminum, iron ore, copper, and uranium. These are all commodities that have seen their value drop significantly since 2011 peaks, a drop that has hurt Rio Tinto's earnings.

Click to enlarge

Rio Tinto - NTC Net Au

Rio Tinto saw its stock price peak with the commodities peak in 2011 at just over $87 per share. From that point, the company watched its stock price drop significantly to a January 2016 low of just over $37 per share. This represented a drop of 60% from the company's peak stock price. Since then, the company's stock price has recovered respectfully to present stock prices of just over $62 per share.

However, even with this recent recovery, Rio Tinto's stock price is still just over 70% of its pre-crash highs. As we will see throughout this article, Rio Tinto's stock has significant potential going forward.

Rio Tinto Assets and Strategy

Now that we have an introduction to Rio Tinto and the company's recent stock price performance, let's continue by discussing the company's assets and strategy to develop these assets.

Click to enlarge

Rio Tinto Assets - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Rio Tinto has world class assets that make up the care of its business. In iron ore, the company's main business is Pilbara, or a world class linked network of iron ore mines in Australia. These are world class assets with low costs and high quality. As a result, in the first half of 2016, Rio Tinto achieved an astounding 58% FOB EBITDA margin on these assets. These are significant returns.

At the same time, the company also has low-cost Bauxite and Aluminum assets with a very respectful 48% and 21% EBITDA margin respectfully. Overall, the company's Iron Ore make up the primary sources of the company's income, while the company's Aluminum, Copper, and Bauxite businesses make up a smaller portion of the company's earnings.

Copper in particular has seen prices recover over the past year to a present price of $2.6 per pound. That means the profits from these assets are increasing and Rio Tinto has the ability to take advantage of its strong margins in this growing market. As a result, we can see here, Rio Tinto has a well-distributed portfolio with high margins in all of its fields of operations.

Click to enlarge

Rio Tinto New Projects - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

At the same time, Rio Tinto is expanding its portfolio. The company's Silvergrass plant continues to develop high-value iron ore and will have 20 million tons / annum of capacity by the 2H of 2017. That means that by the second half of 2017, Rio Tinto's Silvergrass system from the Pilbara Blend will be making billions per year.

At the same time, Rio Tinto also has Amrun, a high-quality bauxite project. Bauxite is used in alumina refiners and at the present time, has a price of roughly $50 per ton. That means that by the first half of 2019, the company anticipates that its bauxite earnings will grow to more than $1 billion annually. This will continue to support Rio Tinto's bauxite earnings.

Lastly, Rio Tinto owns Oyu Tolgoi, a high-grade copper project development. As I discussed above, copper prices are recovering quickly and are at roughly $2.6 per pound. Rio Tinto anticipates this development will provide an astounding 560 kilotons / annum from 2025 - 2030 of high-grade copper. This means that the mine will provide Rio Tinto almost $3 billion in additional revenue at the present time.

As we can see here, Rio Tinto has an impressive portfolio with increasing amounts of assets. The company anticipates that this portfolio will provide the company with roughly $6 billion in annual revenue over the next 15 years. This shows Rio Tinto's incredibly impressive growing portfolio.

Rio Tinto Financials

Now that we have a detailed overview of Rio Tinto's improving portfolio, let's continue by discussing the company's financials.

Click to enlarge

Rio Tinto Earnings - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Rio Tinto's capital allocation priority is to spend on essential sustaining capex. The company's primary goal is to spend the cash it needs to continue its production and earnings. At the same time, the company remains committed to dividends. The company anticipates $10 billion in cash flow based on 3Q 2016 prices supporting the company's debt and allowing continued growth.

This shows that despite its difficulties, Rio Tinto, as an $80 billion company, is continuing to throw off very impressive cash flows.

Click to enlarge

Rio Tinto Debt Portfolio - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

At the same time, Rio Tinto is working to significantly reduce its debt improving its financial position. In the first half of 2016, Rio Tinto repurchased $6 billion in debt and fully consolidated $4.1 billion of finance for its new enormous copper project we discussed above. With an additional $3 billion debt repurchase in October 2016, the company's average maturity is now 11.5 years.

And, on top of this, the company has significantly reduced the amount of debt it has due over the next decade. This shows Rio Tinto's growing cash flow and impressive debt reductions.

Conclusion

Rio Tinto has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the crash, Even with the company's recent stock price recoveries, the company is still at just over 70% of its pre-crash highs. At the same time, the company has cut its dividend. However, Rio Tinto still has strong potential going forward. The company has an incredible portfolio of assets that it anticipates to provide it with increasing earnings.

From now until 2030, Rio Tinto has major iron ore, bauxite, and copper projects due to be started up. This should significantly help the future earnings. On top of this, Rio Tinto anticipates significant future cash flow and has been paying off its debt. The company has increased its average debt maturity time frame and has minimal debt due over the next decade.

This shows how Rio Tinto not only has impressive assets that will provide it with increased earnings but the company has been improving its financial position. This shows how Rio Tinto is a strong investment at the present time.

