Argos Therapeutics: Significant Unrecognized Value

If the Phase 3 ADAPT trial reflects similar or better results than the Phase 2 trial, ARGS should have a winner, particularly if the same safety profile is demonstrated.

Argos is developing a ground-breaking and potentially game-changing drug, Rocapuldencel-T, in Phase 3 now that could become the standard of care in a combination therapy setting for mRCC.

Based on pure potential, Argos (NASDAQ:ARGS) appears significantly undervalued.

Argos is developing a ground-breaking and potentially game-changing drug in Phase 3 now that could become the standard of care in a combination therapy setting for mRCC and potentially other solid tumor-based cancers such as bladder cancer and NSCLC (investigator-initiated trials ongoing now).

There is an unmet medical need for new first-line treatments for RCC as no new first-line treatments have been approved in the last six years (since Pazopanib in 2010). Current approved treatments are not curative, with many patients unfortunately failing to achieve a durable clinical benefit and subsequently relapse and/or present issues with toxicity and serious side effects.

The mRCC worldwide market is estimated at $2.2 billion. In all, there are an estimated 62,700 new cases of RCC annually in the US, of which about 20%, or approximately 12,500, of these will have advanced (metastatic) mRCC disease.

Its lead drug candidate, AGS-003 (Rocapuldencel-T) ("Roca-T"), and its predecessors using the proprietary Arcelis-based drug development system, have proven safe (no serious side effects) in trials including 375 patients (Source: 2015 10-K).

Roca-T has demonstrated a higher clinical benefit/efficacy in terms of overall survival, progression free survival and immune response in a Phase 2 trial than the leading standard of care targeted therapy treatments for mRCC.

If the Phase 3 ADAPT trial, which includes 462 patients in a combination trial of Roca-T plus Sunitinib vs. a control arm of Sunitinib alone that is currently ongoing, reflects similar or better results than the Phase 2 trial, ARGS should have a winner, particularly if the same safety profile is demonstrated.

Likelihood of success of the Phase 3 trial is discussed in a hypothetical sense albeit any investment is classically a binary, high-risk/high-reward proposal. Hedging, fully or partially, of any long position is an option to mitigate some of this risk.

The fourth Independent Data Monitoring Committee review is expected during February 2017 (Genitourinary Cancers Symposium Feb. 16-18, 2017) with Phase 3 data readout by or during June 2017 (June ASCO?).

Assuming June 2017 data readout, a BLA filing sometime in December 2017/early 2018 and a priority FDA review, Roca-T could be approved and launched by mid-2018.

Heavy insider ownership (61.5%) combined with a relatively high short interest of over 2 million shares (15 plus days to cover) and limited free float creates the perfect bullish technical position in the event of positive news.

The requirement to raise additional funding will need to be taken into account as it implies further dilution, albeit much less so if valuation increases post a positive IDMC meeting and/or data readout.

Upside valuation potential is huge - Enterprise value of $1.26 to $3.6 billion based on 7-12x forward looking EV/Sales of $180-300 million is possible. Implies a fully diluted share price of $21.81-61.56, or 308% to 1,051% return, respectively, based on a current share price of $5.35 (See Valuation Upside).

This article serves to educate potential investors on Argos Therapeutics with the caveat that (i) I am not a medical professional and (ii) any investment (pre-Phase 3 results) should be viewed as speculative with high-risk/high-return potential. I will leave the reader to make their own decisions, but welcome any comments and additional insights from any member of the community.

Science Behind Arcelis and Rocapuldencel-T

Roca-T is produced ex vivo from a patient's own mature monocyte-derived dendritic cells harvested by leukapheresis, which are subsequently combined with the patient's amplified tumor RNA and synthetic CD40L (provided exclusively by CELLSCRIPT). The patient-specific tumor RNA contains mutated and variant antigens specifically expressed on each patient's individual tumor. When Roca-T is administered via intradermal injection (typically into the patient's upper arm), the tumor RNA loaded, mature dendritic cells present unique but patient-specific tumor antigens, activating T-cells and effectively "unblinding" these T-cells to see the foreign tumor antigens and generating an immune response. The Arcelis technology, which Roca-T is based on, is designed to overcome the immunosuppression that is a feature of certain tumors through this T-Cell (killer and memory cells) "unblinding" and activation. One of the benefits of this overall process is also believed to be that mutated (or neoantigens) and variant antigens on a tumor do not necessarily need to be specifically identified in order to be targeted by the activated T-cells given these antigen targets have been effectively injected into the patient's own dendritic cells as part of the production process. This differs from other targeted treatments with specific antigen targets only (For example, Dendreon's (OTCPK:DNDNQ) Provenge). In those cases, if the patient's tumor does not present that antigen target, then the treatment will not be effective. Let's call those treatments a shot in the dark, rather than a cancer moon shot.

Roca-T has demonstrated a remarkable safety profile, possibly because the basic components of the vaccine have initially been derived from the patient's own body. So far, patients on Roca-T have only experienced mild grade 1/2 adverse events with no grade 3/4 AEs reported. This covers 375 patients through Phase 2 as well as three meetings of the IDMC, or close to three years, in the Phase 3 Pivotal ADAPT trial plus other investigator-initiated trials over the years.

More work is being done by Argos, through a recently announced strategic research agreement with Personalis, Inc., to demonstrate that Roca-T specifically targets patients' tumor specific neoantigens without the need to identify them first. Personalis will help Argos understand what antigens have been targeted and why certain patients have less of an immune response than others. Ultimately, this work may lead to improvements in clinical benefit outcomes in future versions of the vaccine. Up until now, ARGS hasn't had a sufficient number of tumor samples for work to begin with Personalis, but does now, following the 307 patients who have been included in the experimental arm during Phase 3.

As a matter of interest, there is one other company that seems sufficiently advanced in trials and is employing a dendritic cell based vaccine treatment that sounds similar to Roca-T. Northwest Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:NWBO) is currently running a 348-patient Phase 3 clinical trial for DCVax-L for Glioblastoma Multiforme (brain cancer). Like Roca-T, results from a 39-patient Phase 2 study were impressive, with promising survival data. NWBO is also running a Phase 1/2 trial for DCVax-Direct, which consists of 60 patients and is for all types of inoperable solid tumors.

DCVax technology sounds very similar to ARGS's Arcelis-based technology, whereby a leukapheresis is taken from the patient, along with tumor tissue with associated antigens and loaded into the patient's own dendritic cells, which are ultimately administered through an intradermal injection back into the patient to activate the T-cells and generate an immune response. NWBO has recently been delisted from Nasdaq and now trades OTC. The comparison to Argos stops at the potential science in my view as these are two very differently managed and run businesses. I will avoid going into any detail on the NWBO situation as it is not the point of my article. However, I felt it was worth mentioning given what appears to be very similar science being employed.

Summary of Phase 3 Pivotal ADAPT Combination Trial with Roca-T/Sunitinib vs. Sunitinib/SOC Alone

The key trial for Argos involves its Rocapuldencel-T cancer vaccine (previously known as AGS-003). The Phase 3 ADAPT trial is a randomized, two-arm, active control, open-label study agreed with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment and designed based on the experience from the Phase 2 trial. The trial includes 462 patients, two-thirds of whom are being given the AGS-003 plus Sunitinib/other targeted standard of care therapy versus a control arm of Sunitinib or other SOC therapy alone. The trial is being held in 156 sites including US, Canada, Israel, UK, Czech Republic, Spain and Hungary and started with the first patient dosed in May 2013. Last enrollment was October 2015. Primary endpoint is overall survival with secondary endpoints of progression free survival, objective response rate and safety. Immune response (i.e. increase in memory T-cells from baseline) is considered an exploratory endpoint. It is worth noting that in the Phase 2 data, there was a significant correlation between overall survival and immune response.

Likelihood of a Phase 3 Success for Rocapuldencel-T

As the chart below reflects, of all drug candidates entering the clinical development trial stage, only 9.6% are deemed a success/FDA approved, with oncology drugs even lower at 5.1%. On the plus side, oncology drugs tend to have a higher rate of first cycle approval and tend to be approved the fastest of all disease areas. Progression from Phase 2 to Phase 3 tends to be the most difficult hurdle to overcome, with only 30.7% of drugs advancing to Phase 3. For oncology drugs, the average is only 25%. Considering these low levels of success, Roca-T has already bucked the trend in progressing to Phase 3. Once in Phase 3, the average for all drugs to advance to NDA/BLA filing is 58.1%, with oncology drugs again the lowest of all disease areas at 40.1%. However, once a drug reaches NDA/BLA filing, there is an 85.3% chance of FDA approval, with oncology drugs recording an 82.4% approval percentage.

Phase Transition Success Rates and Likelihood of Approval from Phase 1 for All Diseases, All Modalities

Source: BIO Industry Analysis: Clinical Development Success Rates 2006-2015

It is difficult to assess the potential outcome of Phase 3 for Roca-T as the Phase 2 trial only included 21 patients. The low level of patient numbers in this trial, as I understand it, was due to a funding issue for Argos at/around the time of enrollment in May 2008-Oct. 2009. Argos's partner at the time, Kirin Pharmaceuticals, was acquired in April 2008 by Kyowa Hakko (OTC:KYKOF), which was not interested in funding a vaccine trial. The intention was to have at least 43 patients originally. However, this was ultimately a sufficient data set with very promising and safe results for Argos's clinical advisory board and the FDA to allow Roca-T to advance directly to Phase 3 (rather than a Phase 2b). Note that the Phase 2 trial did not meet its primary endpoint of an objective tumor response and patients were taken off AGS-003 if their disease progressed. Ultimately, it was determined that the design of this study was not appropriate (note previous CMO is no longer with the company) yet results were otherwise very positive.

Roca-T, or its predecessors based on the Arcelis platform, has been tested on a total of 375 patients in various trials, including Phase 2, the Phase 3 combo arm of 307 patients and various investigator-initiated trials with no reported severe adverse events. I believe this data can be used to extrapolate the potential success of the Phase 3 trial in terms of safety and continued efficacy/clinical benefit demonstrated, ascribing odds which are greater than the 40.1% one typically sees in Phase 3 oncology trials. Specifically, renal cell cancer has a Phase 3 success rate of plus 50%.

I take comfort in the IDMC reviews thus far such that if there was a serious safety issue, it's likely to have emerged by now, after over three years of Phase 3 testing. The IDMC also should not have let the trial continue if it didn't see signs of clinical benefit in the data.

Independent Data Monitoring Committee

The next IDMC meeting of the Phase 3 trials is expected at the time of Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, which runs from February 16 to 18, 2017. February will be the fourth meeting of the IDMC held during the Phase 3 trials. The fourth IDMC meeting was originally expected to occur in December 2016, but was pushed to February in June 2016, at the time of the last IDMC. It's tempting to read into the extension of meeting dates here as a positive, but in all honesty, it could simply have to do with IDMC committee member vacation plans in December or the fact most/all committee members are likely attending the GCS.

So far, the IDMC has chosen to recommend extension of the Phase 3 trial, presumably based on its view of safety and efficacy. Note that management cannot see any of the data from this trial. Therefore, it is only possible to get a feel for how the trial is progressing based on the IDMC reviews and extrapolating progress based on a number of events reached. As of last June, the trial surpassed 50% of expected events. There is perhaps some anecdotal evidence that this trial has been going well, albeit one must be careful as to the conclusion reached.

The IDMC will basically be faced with three choices again:

Terminate the trial and proceed to data collection in preparation of a filing (positive). Recommend continuation of the ADAPT trial and set a new date for another IDMC meeting (would this be June?) (also positive). Terminate the trial due to safety concerns and/or lack of superior efficacy/clinical benefit vs. control arm (bad outcome obviously).

I suspect the IDMC will elect for #2, a continuation of the trial for a few more months with another IDMC meeting in June around ASCO. Historically, the IDMC has met at this time of year. If this was the outcome, I believe it would be to allow more time for the separation of the curve in survival data between the Roca-T/Sunitinib arm and the control arm to play out. It could also be due to the desired number of "events" in the study not yet being reached. The primary endpoint in the ADAPT trial is overall survival.

Approval Timeline

The next IDMC meeting expected at the time of Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, which runs from February 16 to 18, 2017.

Phase 3 OS data readout expected by or during June 2017 (Note timing of ASCO in June).

Filing of BLA, assuming success of ADAPT trial, expected in December 2017/early 2018. It can take at least six months for the full data to be collected and for the CTI facility to be ready before an application can be submitted. In any event, I would like to see a rolling submission permitted if it will expedite approval.

Expected approval and launch, assuming AGS-003 receives Priority Review (currently under a Special Protocol Assessment and Fast Track status with FDA) - I expect a PDUFA date sometime in mid-2018.

mRCC Market Size

The company views the worldwide market for mRCC at $2.0 billion in annual sales. In all, there are an estimated 62,700 new cases of RCC annually in the US, of which about 20%, or approximately 12,500, of these will have advanced (metastatic) mRCC disease.

At an assumed 19% US market share (i.e. max 2,400 patients manufacturing capacity per year at CTI - see Manufacturing below) and assuming a price range of $75,000-125,000 for Roca-T (see potential pricing/payers), that equates to revenue in a range of $180 to $300 million for just the mRCC indication.

Of course, if effective for mRCC, then Roca-T stands a strong chance as a treatment for other solid tumor cancers such as bladder and NSCLC (at least $5-6b global market) and the potential revenue opportunity is even greater.

Manufacturing

Roca-T is produced in one initial process that creates enough supply of the individualized drug for up to 16 doses, or three years per patient. Roca-T is then cryopreserved and stored for later use. This means only one leukapheresis and tumor biopsy is required to make a three-year supply of personalized vaccine per patient. Roca-T can remain relatively stable for extended periods of time with a dose shipping window at least 10 days versus previously approved cell-based therapy that had a limited 18-hour dose shipping window. As a result, Roca-T manufacturing can be done on a centralized basis. These aspects make the Arcelis-based system unique when compared to previously approved therapies and should lead to a reduced cost of production similar to that of "one size fits all" drug manufacturing. ARGS has been working with the FDA on manufacturing as part of the clinical trials with acceptance up to this point.

Currently, to support trials, Roca-T has been manually produced at existing HQs in Durham, NC. This facility has a capacity of about 500 patients per year, which has been ample capacity to handle all of Argos's ongoing trials. However, this will not be able to handle a commercial launch.

In anticipation of approval and commercialization, Argos is leasing out a newly constructed facility at the Center for Technology Innovation ("CTI") located on the Centennial Campus of NC State in Raleigh. The facility will be 100,000 square feet, of which 40,000 has been currently leased (32,000 for manufacturing).

CTI will initially be able to handle 1,800 patients per year based on expected current build-out plans, but can boost this capacity to 2,400 with a relatively small investment (estimated $1.0-1.5 million). This is in addition to the capital required for initial building and equipment estimated at $4.0-5.0 million. Argos will employ its established manual manufacturing process at initial launch with CTI being fully staffed and operated by Argos's employees.

The facility includes sufficient storage capacity for cryopreserved doses, noting that the company produces enough vaccine for each patient for an expected three-year period at one time. Hence, capacity to service patients should roll higher each year over a rolling three-year period to hit a theoretical max at CTI of 7,200 patients by year 3, albeit still only 2,400 new batches can be created in any one year.

2,400 patients per year would represent approximately 19% market share in mRCC so ample capacity to support a potential successful launch.

ARGS is preparing the 1,800-2,400 capacity CTI facility to be ready once and if approval is granted. The custom interior buildout is expected to be completed in Q2 2017. In any event, CTI will need to be completed prior to submission of any BLA as part of the approval process. From the Investor Day on December 7, management appears to be making progress and is on track.

Next-Generation Stage Two Manufacturing - Centerpoint

Argos has greater plans for manufacturing in the future but has wisely held off implementing these plans until after initial launch expected in mid-2018. The 125,000 square foot Centerpoint facility has been partially constructed and is currently under a long-term lease. However, construction to complete the facility would not take place until after initial launch. This is prudent in my opinion and gives optionality without digging the company into a hole financially if there are any delays. Assuming a successful launch, Centerpoint is expected to be completed by/during year 3.

Once fully constructed, Centerpoint is expected to have capacity for an additional 10,000 patients per year above the 2,400 that can be handled at CTI. The cost to complete the buildout has been estimated at $30-45m.

Unlike CTI, Centerpoint is expected to be a fully automated facility, with automated production systems and other manufacturing process equipment supplied by Invetech under an existing agreement. The automated equipment has already been tested by Argos, and I understand that the automated process works in the same manner as the existing manual process with equivalent output. Management has reportedly been discussing the automated manufacturing process with the FDA already (albeit very early stages) and will only need to prove to the FDA that the automated manufacturing works in the same way as the existing manual process.

Potential Pricing/Payers

Pricing is a complete unknown at this stage and somewhat premature to discuss as will be dependent on the success of the ADAPT trial, FDA approval and payers/health insurers agreement to cover treatment costs.

However, it's worth exploring potential pricing for Rocapuldencel-T in any event. A best estimate can be drawn from the cost of existing treatments.

According to the company's recent Investor Day presentation, "Planning for Success: Launching the World's First Precision Immunotherapy", current treatments range from an annual cost of approximately $100,000 for Torisel to $265,000-ish for Lenvima + Afinitor, to Sutent (Sunitinib), which has been approved since 2006 and is viewed as the baseline standard of care in RCC, costing about $175,000. Combinations in Phase 3 would be expected to cost anywhere from $181,900 for a combo of Opdivo + Yervoy to up to $359,000 for Keytruda + Inlyta.

Based on this data, assuming a price range of $75,000-125,000 for Roca-T seems reasonable.

Before one gets too carried away on potential pricing, it's worth remembering the former Dendreon's Provenge (Sipuleucel-T) experience. Dendreon attempted to charge about $93,000 per year in 2010/2011 for Provenge despite limited clinical benefit (i.e. only a 4/5 months PFS improvement vs. placebo) and struggled with approvals. Furthermore, the market was reported to only be expecting a price of $63,000. Provenge's mechanism of action focused on a single antigen/target commonly found on prostate cancer so also very different to the mechanism of Roca-T. I only raise this example as a word of caution around expectations, but note that this was over five years ago and efficacy/clinical benefit outcomes for Roca-T are expected to be much more meaningful. I would otherwise not make any comparison to Dendreon as these are two very different companies.

Another consideration for management in determining pricing with payers is the timing of how patients are charged given the fact that a patient's vaccine is made once, but is cryopreserved, stored and used over three years. There are eight patient doses in year 1 with four doses in each of year 2 and 3 (quarterly boosters). Will the first year cost more than the second and third years or will costs be equally distributed over the period? Management is currently thinking through this and will likely have to agree a pricing strategy with payers to ensure coverage. In reality, any pricing discussions at this stage are very premature.

Management has held very early stage discussions with potential payers, primarily to educate them on the Arcelis platform, how Roca-T works, and the safety/efficacy witnessed so far. Whilst very early days, I take comfort that management appears to be planning ahead around this all important issue for successful commercialization.

Pipeline/Other Clinical Trials

1) AGS-004 and HIV ("kick and kill")

ARGS is currently involved with an investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial in combination with Vorinostat, a latency reversing drug, to eradicate HIV in adults. The first patient in this trial was dosed in July 2016. A pediatric trial may also begin as an investigator-initiated Phase 2 sometime, as yet undefined, in 2017

2) Neoadjuvant (pre-nephrectomy/surgery) RCC investigator-sponsored clinical trial

Roca-T monotherapy in newly diagnosed patients with localized renal cell cancer - 10 patients expected with currently four enrolled; preliminary data for phase (1/2) expected Q1 2017 (February).

3) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Investigator-sponsored: Roca-T in combo with chemotherapy; target of 20 patients

4) Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Investigator-sponsored: Roca-T in combination with chemotherapy; enrollment expected to open 4Q2016; N = 20 patients

5) mRCC - Investigator-sponsored: Roca-T in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab targeting enrollment of 24 patients in 1Q2017

6) RCC, NSCLC and Bladder Cancer - Argos sponsored trial - Roca-T combo study with checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab; target 2Q2017

Future Funding Requirements/Potential Dilution

Management has stated it has sufficient cash, $69 million as of end of Q3 (Sept. 30th), to fund all activities through to Q3 2017. This implies the company is likely to require additional funding post data readout, expected in June 2017. The risk for the company is that the results are not successful and raising additional funding becomes a challenge. Assuming results are positive, however, I would expect the company to seek to raise $100m or more to fund the FDA filing, complete construction and fit out on the manufacturing facility, hire staff for marketing and manufacturing and fund additional Argos sponsored trials including AGS-004 for HIV and Roca-T for RCC, NSCLC and bladder cancer. There is a question on timing of amount raised of $45m in respect of the Centerpoint facility. This implies an as yet unknown level of dilution although any rise in share price on the back of results will mitigate this dilution.

It is also possible the company looks to raise a small portion of this amount ($20-30m) post the IDMC meeting in February to ensure capital through to a potential IDMC meeting in June 2017.

Note that on January 9, ARGS filed a mixed shelf registration of up to $200 million. I do not view this as anything unexpected as it will allow for additional capital to be raised as mentioned above.

European Licensing Agreement

One possibility to reduce the overall amount of capital required to commercialize Roca-T would be if the company entered into a European licensing agreement. I understand licensing discussions with potential European partners are ongoing. Any upfront payment received from a European licensing agreement, which could be significant, would reduce the amount of equity needed to be raised. I would also expect the licensing agreement to only cover RCC or mRCC in Europe, not all potential treatment areas.

Argos currently has licensing agreements with Pharmstandard (Russia), Lummy HK (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau), Green Cross (South Korea) and Medinet (Japan), but these jurisdictions are all much smaller than Europe and/or the US.

High Insider Ownership/Short Interest/Free Float

There are approximately 41.2m common shares outstanding as of Q3 2016. On a fully-diluted basis, taking into account conversion of warrants and options, the total would be 59.7m fully-diluted shares. Of the 41.2m common shares, insiders and company management own about 61.49%, with the largest shareholder, Pharmstandard, owning 39.60%. It is unusual but encouraging to see insider ownership as high as it is.

Approximately 2 million shares short as of 12/15/16 (15 plus days to cover) and limited free float create the perfect bullish technical position in the event of positive news.

As of now, it would be very difficult for an institutional investor to enter into a meaningful position given the small market cap and low average dollar volumes based on the share price. This could change rapidly if ADAPT is successful, driving demand. In fact, a fundraising post data readout at higher share price levels than today could even be welcomed by institutional investors as it will allow a more meaningful position to be taken. There is likely to be a strong upside case to the investment opportunity even post a run-up in share price on positive Phase 3 results (see TSRO this year after Niraparib results).

Risks (and in some cases these are quite binary and hinge off of one outcome)

1) Failure of ADAPT trial, either lack of ability to show a clinical benefit/effectiveness in the larger Phase 3 trial or severe safety issues emerge that have yet to occur.

2) Inability to raise additional funding to execute on approval and commercialization of Roca-T.

3) FDA rejection.

4) Numerous other operational and execution risks including launch preparations, hiring of qualified marketing professionals, education of and receptivity from urologist/medical oncologist doctor community to the new product.

Valuation/Upside/Downside

At an assumed 19% US market share (i.e. max 2,400 patients manufacturing capacity per year at CTI) and assuming a price range of $75,000-125,000 for Roca-T, forward-looking revenue in a range of $180 to $300 million for just the mRCC indication seems reasonable. Assuming a modest 7-12x forward EV/Revenue multiple, one could argue an enterprise valuation in the range of $1.26 billion to $3.6 billion. This compares to a current enterprise valuation, assuming a share price of $5.35 and net cash of $28 million (total cash of $69.2m net of debt and capital leases) of app. $193 million.

Estimated Share Price - (Range of $21.81-61.56)

Based on the above enterprise value assumptions, and taking into account pro forma diluted shares, I estimate a share price range of between $21.81 and $61.56, which implies a return of 308% to 1,051%, respectively (based on the current price of $5.35). Detailed analysis follows.

Estimating the share price is clearly more of an art than science (no pun intended!) in this case as there are a number of variables which we cannot know for certain at this time. Those variables include (i) total amount raised and (ii) assumed share price at time of capital raise (assumed post data readout). I believe I have made reasonable assumptions based on the following:

Assumed Total Amount of Equity Raised: $100-150 million

Share Price at Time of Issue: $15.00-22.50 per share (pre-diluted level assuming a share price rise post-data readout)

Common Shares Outstanding: 41.2 million

Fully Diluted Shares: 41.2 million common shares + number of new shares issued + Options/Warrants using the Treasury Method calculation (see table below)

In order to derive the final equity value in the estimated share price calculation, I have assumed that the company will be in a net cash position immediately after the new capital raise, assumed to be sometime in June/July post expected date of the OS data readout (Note it is possible that the company could issue a smaller amount of equity in February, post the IDMC, as previously mentioned above. I have not accounted for this potential two stage capital raise but rather assume all equity is raised in one transaction post-data readout.

To derive my net cash assumption for purposes of calculating pro forma equity value, I have assumed that the $69.3 million of total cash as of September 30, 2016, has been fully utilized by time of issuance. Hence, the net cash position would be the amount raised net of outstanding debt. In this case, I assume the $41.2 million debt outstanding at September 30 remains outstanding (albeit a small portion of this may be repaid by June/July). For example, in the $100 million share issue (ignoring fees and expenses), net cash would be $58.8 million. Equity value, based on the $1.26 billion estimated enterprise value, would therefore be $1.319 billion. At $3.6 billion, equity value would be $3.659 billion. I have chosen to include the new cash raised despite the fact that this will be earmarked for expenditure over time including to support the BLA filing, expansion of manufacturing capabilities, funding additional clinical trials and other activities leading towards commercialization of Roca-T such as hiring of marketing, sales and manufacturing personnel because these activities are effectively de-risking the investment opportunity as they are completed. As cash is utilized, assuming effective spending, equity value should rise accordingly to recognize this de-risking.

As a point, it might seem counterintuitive that the implied price per share when, for example, the company issues $100m in new shares at a higher price of $22.50 is lower than when the company issues $100m new shares at $15.00. This is because the higher issue/market price assumed when calculating diluted shares using the Treasury method means the company ends up "buying back" less total shares with the cash proceeds it receives from the exercise of the options and warrants at the higher price. This holds true for the higher amounts issued too ($125m and $150m), but technically in those cases, the higher diluted options/warrants count is outweighed by the total number of shares issued at the higher amounts raised.

Admittedly a very wide range but one which highlights the massive potential upside if ADAPT is successful. This valuation ignores the fact that by year 3, technically, the company could be servicing 7,200 patients annually max at CTI (not just 2,400 cap due to three-year dose production and cryopreservation storage - see Manufacturing), does not take into account use of Roca-T for other cancers such as bladder, NSCLC, or any other solid tumor based cancers, nor does it ascribe any value to AGS-004, the treatment for HIV it is running Phase 2 trials on now.

Of course, and this is a big risk, a failure of ADAPT likely means the company is worth much less than what it trades for now.

Conclusion

I am long ARGS, but have yet to take my full targeted position given some of the binary risks I have highlighted in this article. However, I am impressed with management, its corporate governance and most particularly the science. I wonder when Wall Street will start to focus on this company. In some ways, I am surprised that there has been so much attention on CAR-T companies, focusing more on a single shared antigen, such as Juno (NASDAQ:JUNO), Kite (NASDAQ:KITE) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) as compared to that shown to Argos. It always helps Wall Street investors when big name pharmaceutical companies are backing you. This perhaps also reflects the fact that ARGS represents a relatively binary risk proposition at the moment, with each event (such as IDMC, Phase 3 results, FDA filing/approval, etc.) ideally serving to de-risk the investment proposal. Hence, one may want to consider a partial or full hedge of their position given the risks involved here.

For society's benefit and the benefit of all those suffering from cancer, I am wishful that Rocapuldencel-T can eventually offer a high quality of life treatment extending overall survival outcomes if not a complete cure in the long term.

