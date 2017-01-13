When It Comes To Bank Stocks, Small Is Better Than Big

The big seven banks - Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) - hold a collective $8.7 trillion of assets. Together, the seven command 56% of U.S. bank assets, ($8.7/$15.6 trillion). Except for Wells and USB, the big 7 have not gained share. Not surprisingly, Citi, BAC, and JPM each hold nearly the same number of assets as they did in 2012 (although their assets have arguably been scrubbed clean).

Although these 7 are the elephants of banking, their collective share has declined while that of the remaining 5,163 banks has grown. In 2012, the seven controlled 59.5% of U.S. bank assets, $7.8/$13.1 trillion. As of September 2016, the 7 held a smaller 56%.

(Sourced from FDIC.gov)

There is a good reason for the change: TBTF financials have been barred from all but the most inconsequential M&A while small banks have been free to make transformative acquisitions. In contrast, aggressive smaller regionals like Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) have bought tremendous market share. The pace of M&A has been brisk. Over the last 5 years, more than 17% of banks have been acquired - the number of commercial banks declined from 6,168 to 5,170. In essence, nearly 34% of banks have either been acquired or have purchased other financials.

As the number of commercial banks declined, those $6.9 trillion in assets are spread among fewer financials. As a result, the average assets controlled by a non-big seven bank has climbed from $860 million to $1.3 billion, an increase of greater than 50%.

(Sourced from FDIC.gov)

The urge-to-merge is nowhere near done. An avalanche of bank takeovers (70) were reported in the fourth quarter - 15 on just October 1st. This is an under the radar story. Banking consolidation is building market share among the non-TBFT financials. Excluding the big 7, the average bank controls 50% more assets than it did 5 years ago - and those assets are of better quality (net charge-offs 0.39% vs 1.52%).

Bottom Line

Smaller financials have two avenues to succeed unavailable to the big 7: They can gain share through opportunistic acquisition or get taken out themselves. Unless regulators take off the shackles, the regionals and community banks should outperform the TBTF banks.

It's an eat-or-be-eaten bank world. Small banks can gobble up other financials or just sit there and - and eventually catch a bid too good to pass up.

The best action in the banking space is not in the TBTFs.