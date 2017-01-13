Deckers Outdoor Corporation: Ready To Yield 20%+ In 2017

Investment Thesis

The stock of the Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is best positioned to return over 22% to its shareholders in the short-term investment horizon, although long-term prospects are much brighter based on the improving company's business prospects. Despite its excellent performance in the last one-year (over 30% run-up), DECK is still undervalued and offers a fair price of $72.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Business Analysis

The last couple of years has been a real challenge for the consumer goods companies, particularly, the apparel industry due to the restrictive consumer spending and macroeconomic headwinds. Companies' margins squeezed resulting from low growth in revenues and higher than average operating expenditures due to a certain portion of fixed operating expenses in the cost structure. DECK is one of those companies that faced a tough business environment in last few quarters, therefore, observed decreased operating margins.

According to the most recent second quarter fiscal 2017 results, DECK recorded net sales of$485.9 million, slightly lower than $486.9 million recorded in the same period last year. However, the operating income was up 5.5% to $54.02 million in comparison with $51.21 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016, which is a decent recovery in my point of view, given the lackluster economic environment. Diluted EPS was $1.21 as compared to $1.11 in the same period last year. The performance of the top line results was affected by the currency headwinds and a 6.3% decline in international sales due to the European orders postponed until third quarter resulting from the transition of European third party logistics provider (3PL). Additionally, the company's international operations were negatively affected by the slow growth in BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). This was partly offset by 3.3% increase in domestic sales. One thing to note here is that the $6 million impact of international sales is not a loss; rather, it is a positive for upcoming third quarter results. For me, this is a wonderful performance as management's comments support my point of view:

"We are pleased with the results of our second quarter and the progress on our plans for the year," said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite a challenging consumer environment, we delivered earnings per share results that were higher than last year and at the top end of our expectations. Looking ahead, our teams are prepared for the upcoming selling season, and we are excited about our fall and holiday product and marketing plans."

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

The company's fundamentals are strong, as shown in the following table. Its profit margins are higher than the industry peers' average margins, particularly, the gross margin is 46% as compared to peer's average gross margin of 41.15%. Additionally, the business prospects are improving as the company's earnings have outperformed estimates since last six quarters consecutively. However, DECK's return-to-capital measures are not as robust as its competitors' are. I believe the company will be able to improve return measures with the help of upcoming results that are expected to be much better due to the favorable weather conditions and strong holiday season sales, as reported by TheStreet:

"The firm's checks showed that cold winter weather in late November through December drove a sharp increase in weekly sell-through rates, likely in the 25% range. Canaccord analyst Camilo Lyon noted that December is usually the month for the largest retail volume and markdown activity helped Deckers sell through inventory."

Click to enlarge

Source: Author Calculations/ Stockrow.com

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has taken some strategic endeavors to streamline its business with long-term goals. In February 2016, DECK announced the Restructuring program to optimize its business operations in order to attain some kind of competitive advantage over its competitors. The major targets of the restructuring plan include the consolidation and optimization of retail store fleet to streamline brand operations, creating operating efficiencies to increase collaboration, reducing overhead costs, closure of less performing facilities, and brands alignment to two groups: Fashion Lifestyle and Performance Lifestyle. Under this program, the company identified 24 retail stores as potential closure candidates by the end of fiscal 2017. These strategic moves could be the catalysts for long-term profitability. Zacks Investment Research identified some additional plans that DECK is focusing on to make customer shopping experience most joyful as:

"Deckers targets profitable and underpenetrated markets, along with a focus on product innovations and store augmentation. Further, management is transitioning to a direct subsidiary model from a distributor model outside the U.S. The company is also making substantial investments to fortify its online presence. Deckers focus on opening smaller concept omni-channel outlets and expanding programs, such as Retail Inventory Online; Infinite UGG; Buy Online, Return In Store; and Click and Collect, in a bid to enhance customers' shopping experience."

International markets penetration and searching for new growth opportunity is the ultimate dream of almost every company. For this purpose, DECK already has gained a lot by increasing its presence in many countries globally. About six years back, the international business was only 24% of its business mix. By fiscal 2016, the company has increased its international business to 35% of its total business, showing a decent 11% CAGR in the said period. In the coming years, this ratio is expected to increase further. These strategic moves indicate that the company is on the right track to fulfill its long-term business goals.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company Presentation

DECK has positioned itself to showcase its strength for the foreseeable future. The company has built-up its infrastructure enough to support its long-term prosperity. Now is the time to get involved with the company's fortune to reap benefits. DECK is expected to grow its earnings at a rate of 9% for the next five years. This is a steady growth that still does not incorporate President-Elect Trump's planned over $1 trillion infrastructure spending in the next 10 years, which could even increase the growth prospects. No doubt, DECK's margins and return measures will respond positively to these favorable developments.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company Presentation

Click to enlarge

Source: Company Presentation

The following graph presents another picture of DECK's continued efforts of increasing its direct interaction with consumers to earn their loyalty. This too shows a decent growth as consumer brand loyalty is the only thing that enhances the company's brand equity.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company Presentation

However, some concerns are there as well

There are some risks that investors should be aware of. First of all, DECK is heavily concentrated around its one product brand, UGG, which is almost more than 80% of its total business (as indicated by the net sales by brand above). Additionally, the UGG brand is much centered for women as 73% of its sales consist of revenue from women's UGG brand. This is a serious concentration issue for DECK as if it fails to market this brand properly; the stakeholders would lose the grounds.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company Presentation

Secondly, the global economic headwinds could be a hammer on company's strategic goals as moody's 2017 outlook for apparel industry is not much encouraging. According to the report, they are expecting the margins from the industry to squeeze as consumers are likely to spend more on healthcare, housing, electronics, and cars.

Thirdly, the company's financial position in terms of leverage is alarming as it has a total debt of $310.39 million against a total cash of $110.05 million. Additionally, the short-term debt is $278.03 million, which indicates that the company's cash position is not sufficient to cover its short-term debt. Moreover, the free cash flow generation ability is weak as compared to debt and DECK has $2.99 in debt for every $1 free cash flows. The company should take this concern on their priority in order to gain more confidence from its investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Now, look at the DECK's investment prospects in terms of valuation. The company looks cheap, both on the relative valuation basis and stand-alone basis (multiples are at their historical lows). To value the stock of DECK, I used the forward P/E multiple for DECK of 13.12x as compared to industry's forward P/E multiple of 18.30x. Using fiscal 2017 expected EPS of$4.16, the model derives the fair value of the DECK's stock of $76, which offers almost 30% upside potential from the current price level.

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Source: Stockrow.com

Source: Stockrow.com

Another widely used valuation model, the EV/EBITDA model, also indicates that the stock of DECK is undervalued. The current enterprise value (EV) of the DECK is $2.07 billion. The company's EBITDA multiple is 8.71x as compared to industry's EBITDA multiple of 9.93x. By using the DECK's EBITDA of $237.66 million, the fair value of the company results to $2.36 billion. After making adjustments in the EV, the EBITDA model derives the fair value of the DECK's stock of $67.32, which offers 15% upside potential. Moreover, the price target for this stock is in the range of $68-to-$75, according to few analysts covering this company most recently.

Source: Author Calculations/ Yahoo Finance

To sum up the story of DECK, it is concluded that the business prospects of the company look bright in the foreseeable future. Fundamentals of the company show some kind of mixed picture; however, things are getting better that would ultimately improve the overall performance of the company. The company's stock is undervalued and, getting the average of the fair values provided by the valuation models applied, the stock offers a good upside potential of 23% to catch its fair value of $72 in the next six-to-twelve months.