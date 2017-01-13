Commodities - How To Allocate Your Investments For 2017

Investors should be allocating a greater percent of their portfolios to commodities and a smaller percent to stocks in 2017.

Commodities in general were in a downturn from early 2011 to early 2016. A noticeable rally then began early last year and this seems to have established a bottom for the asset class. While commodities and stocks usually move in opposite directions, as was the case during the five years of commodities recent downturn, this did not happen in 2016. The two moved together, as was the case between 2009 and 2011, as measured by the S&P 500 and the CRB Commodities Index (Pending:CRB). This can be seen in the chart below. In the long-term picture, commodities are well off their highs, while stocks recovered all their losses from the 2008-09 meltdown and have gone higher. Whether the two are once again ready to change places with a multi-year rally for commodities and bear market for stocks still remains to be seen.

S&P 500 and Commodities CRB Price Changes in 2016

The black line represents the S&P 500 and the yellow line represents the CRB Commodity Index.

Like stocks, not all commodities rally to the same extent in an up move. It is convenient to divide the asset class into four segments: precious metals, base metals, energy and agriculture. Even within these segments, not all commodities move by similar amounts, or even in the same direction. There tends to be the greatest variation in agriculture because of the different geographical regions where crops are grown or animals are raised. Every sub-category had a mixed performance in 2016, but with base metals doing the best overall and agriculture doing the worst.

Oil and natural gas were the two biggest winners among commodities in 2016. Both more than doubled from the lowest price of the near term futures contract trading in mid-February for oil and early March for natural gas. Natural gas became especially volatile after the summer with big moves up and down. It continued this pattern with one of the biggest drops in the first days of 2017. In contrast, uranium and alternative energy (not strictly a commodity, but part of the group) were barely volatile, but had significant declines throughout the year, being down around 20% and 25%, respectively.

Energy Commodities Compared to the CRB in 2016

The black line represents the CRB Index, the brown line represents natural gas, the blue line represents oil, the orange line represents uranium, and the red line represents alternative energy.

The real champions of volatility among commodities aren't in the energy sector, however, they are some of the base metals (those metals found in significant quantities and used for industrial purposes). These can move up and down large amounts on a daily basis. This is frequently the case for tin and lead (not shown in the chart below), but it can occur even with aluminum. Despite the volatility, the base metals were the best performing group of commodities in 2016. All of them rallied as much as the CRB Commodity Index. Tin was up around 60%, with copper up over 25% and nickel up around 20%. Aluminum traded with the CRB.

Base Metals Compared to the CRB in 2016

The black line represents the CRB Index, the red line represents tin, the blue line represents nickel, the brown line represents copper, and the orange line represents aluminum.

The other group of metals, the precious metals -- gold, silver, platinum, and palladium -- had a more mixed performance. During the summer months, all of them had returns well above the overall commodity market. Their prices began fading starting at least a month before the presidential election, and gold, silver and platinum all fell afterwards as well. For the year as a whole, only silver and palladium out preformed the CRB, with silver up around 15% and palladium up around 23%. Platinum, on the other hand, was essentially flat on the year and gold up only around 8%.

Precious Metals Compared to the CRB in 2016

The black line represents the CRB Index, the orange line represents palladium, the blue line represents silver, the brown line represents gold, and the red line represents platinum.

Agricultural commodities were the weakest of the four sub-groups. Only one, sugar, did better than the CRB Index. It ended 2016 up around 38%. Soybeans and cotton performed about the same as the CRB. Coffee was flat on the year. Livestock (cattle and hogs) corn were down around 10%, wheat was down around 22%, and cocoa was the worst performer of all with a loss of 30%.

Agricultural Commodities Compared to the CRB in 2016

The black line represents the CRB Index, the blue line represents sugar, the yellow line represents soybeans, the dark gray line represents cotton, the red line represents coffee, the orange line represents livestock, the light gray line represents corn, the green line represents wheat, and the brown line represents cocoa.

Since U.S. stocks have rallied for seven years and commodities had a five-year sell-off during that time, but both started moving in tandem in 2016, it would be a good idea for investors to reallocate some of the stock portion of their portfolio to commodities. The easiest way to do this, is to purchase an ETF/ETN for a broad-based commodity fund or for a commodity sector. For broad-based commodities, these include: DBC, PDBC, DJP, GSG, RJI, and COMT. For positions in top-performing base metals: DBB and RJZ can be purchased. For a basket of precious metals, funds: GLTR and RJZ are appropriate choices. In the energy group: DBE and RJN are possibilities. For the moment, investments in the agricultural space should be avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.