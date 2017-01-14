Buckle Down And Buckle Up With 'The Buckle,' Next Year

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive instant text message trade alerts which often produce lower entry price points and higher yield and income.

Note to Self

In an article published on January 7th, I discussed the viable strategy of capturing a company's dividend and the mechanics of buying the stock before the ex-dividend in order to qualify to receive it. Once bought, if the investor so chooses, he can sell it the very next day after the ex-date. He will then receive the dividend in his account on the payable date.

In the Strategy Session of that article, I reprised a successful trade we had made in our subscriber portfolio.

In a note to subscribers, we recommended the purchase of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) and bought 1000 shares for the subscriber portfolio at $8.36 per share. Because we bought those shares on 12/13 which was prior to the ex-dividend date, we qualified to receive the upcoming dividend of $.48 per share.

We were able to capture a $170.00 gain, or 2.03% in 23 days.

After describing the mechanics and consequences of such a trade, and with the understanding that in today's type of upwardly trending market it can be a beneficial strategy to pursue, we then took a look at some of the following week's upcoming ex-dividend candidates, and recommended investors do their own due diligence and consider pursing the ex-dividend, dividend capture strategy with a smallish clothing retailer, The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Buckle Up

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of November 18, 2016, it operated 471 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

Investors who bought this name before 1/11/17 would enjoy an enhanced dividend payment of $1.00. This company has been paying an extra large dividend payment every December or January for the last many years.

Its normal $.25 quarterly dividend works out to a $1.00 annual dividend, or 4.44% at current prices. Including the upcoming enhanced dividend, the annual payout will come to $2.00 paid this year, or a current yield of 8.89%.

Even in the lead up to the financial crisis, in 2007 Buckle raised the dividend 23%, then in 2008 it raised the dividend another 19% and gave an enhanced dividend of $2.15 in October of 2008. Near the very bottom of the bear market in January of 2009, the company again raised the dividend 23% and paid an enhanced dividend of $1.95 in October 2009.

For four years, from 2010 through 2013, the regular dividend did not grow, but the company kept on paying out those very large dividends in December or January of every year, without fail.

This year was no different, as investors who bought shares before the 1/11 ex-dividend date will be paid that big $1.00 dividend on or about January 25th.

The day that article and recommendation were written and made, BKE was selling for $22.00 per share. The article was published on January 7th. When trading resumed after the weekend, on Monday, January 9, it could have been bought for $22.05 per share.

Mechanics of This Trade

If you bought those shares on January 9th which was prior to the ex-dividend date, you would have qualified to receive the upcoming dividend of $1.00 per share.

As of January 11th, the ex-dividend date, if a buyer chose, those shares could have been sold for $22.35 at the open, or $22.53 a few minutes after the open of trade, and still qualified to receive the dividend on January 25th. If you slept in that day and didn't get to your computer till 11:23 A.M., you still could have gotten $22.35 for your shares or $22.00 per share around noon.

Since $22.35 was available several times during the day, and the volume of trading was robust and provided a great deal of liquidity, we'll use that figure to examine the possible outcome of this trade.

On January 9th, your brokerage account would have been deemed qualified to receive the special $1.00 per share dividend ($.25 regular dividend plus $.75 special dividend) because you bought it before the ex-dividend date.

As long as you purchase a stock prior to the ex-dividend date, you can then sell the stock any time on or after the ex-dividend date and still receive the dividend.

Here's how the math of that investment worked out, for those that cashed out their shares on January 11th:

1000 shares of BKE

Paid 1000X $22.05 = $22,050

Sold 1000X $22.35= $22,350

Capital gain = $300

Dividend Capture = $1000 (1000 X $1.00)

$1000.00+$300.00= $1300.00

Net gain from investment = $1300.00

This $1300.00 net gain was captured in only 2 days. (Bought 1/9, sold 1/11)

$1300/$22,050 = 5.9% gain

Risks Of Any Dividend Capture Trade

Of course, it should be pointed out that if the market goes south for an extended period of time, it might take down most or all stocks with it. If this be the case exiting the trade for the purpose of taking profits might become problematical. The decline in stock price could reduce or eliminate the amount of the dividend captured and might even leave the investor in a negative situation.

Rather than waiting for price recovery, this might lead the investor to give up on the trade and take a loss.

In addition, some unexpected company specific development might present itself, taking a toll on the stock price. Again, this might present a similar risk to the profitable outcome of such a trade.

These types of risks should be weighed before putting on a trade.

How Did You Make Out With This Trade?

For me and my subscribers, this trade fell into the category of woulda, coulda, shoulda. Though I determined the idea was viable and had a good chance of success, I found myself dissuaded by some comments made on the article in which I had made the recommendation for readers' consideration.

Here's an example of one such comment:

Paul Wagner, Contributor Comments (4121) |+ Follow |Send Message "Re: Buckle. Paying $21.00 to get a $1.00 dividend while expecting the share price to drop and subsequently recover more than the drop is a curious bet. I can't see a catalyst for a recovery in the share price of a mall retailer whose same store sales have dropped 15% year over year. Keep in mind that the share price just dropped PRIOR to the ex- date. When an SA author recommends a name "for your due diligence", don't forget to do your due diligence as he or she recommends. Someone has to."

Here's another comment:

mjr136 Comments (70) |+ Follow |Send Message "Paul-Amen brother! When I looked at their dismal performance and apparent death spiral stock price over the last few years I quickly came to the conclusion this one wasn't for me without even considering the tax required holding period for a qualified dividend. I'm looking for singles at this point in my life, not swing from the heels home runs on a quick turnaround play. Best to stay with reliable companies and solid businesses in my book."

Here's Paul's reply:

Paul Wagner, Contributor Comments (4121) |+ Follow |Send Message "mjr136...I didn't intend to suggest that Buckle isn't a solid business. It is. But, it's being hurt by the same decline in mall traffic and online shopping that its brick and mortar competitors are experiencing. Consequently, while profitable and with a strong balance sheet, earnings growth has gone away at least for the time being. Thus, the drop in share price."

I have great respect for Paul Wagner and his statement about same store sales being off 15% ate into my conviction. This news was not new and seemed to have been priced into the stock already, as was indicated by the fall in price before the ex-dividend date. Nevertheless, it introduced a degree of doubt in my mind.

File This Under Lesson Learned

Opinions swirl in the marketplace around every stock, every day, all day long. That's what makes for a vigorous stock market. As contributors to Seeking Alpha, most of us agree that the comment section is often more valuable than the article itself as it offers a live debate forum for all comers to advance their opinion.

In this particular case, I allowed conviction in my thesis to ebb. Had I stuck with the plan and made the trade, for me and my subscribers, we all would have benefited nicely with a terrific return in a really short period of time.

Because I allowed doubt to creep in, I did not send a text alert to my subscribers recommending this trade, and for that, I offer them a mea culpa. My apologies for not following through on this one.

Hopefully, some readers and subscribers liked the idea and went forward on their own.

Strategy Session: Note To Self

The Buckle, Inc., has been making these large, special dividend distributions near the end, or beginning of each year for several years. Make a note on your calendar; come December of 2017, check to see if BKE is scheduled to make another large dividend payment, year-end. If so, and the company looks viable, re-visit this idea and put on the trade, come heck or high water!

Watch List Real Time Tracker to Track Ex-Dividend Dates

Dividend capture trade candidates can be monitored with the intention of generating income for a portfolio. Being interested in keeping abreast of upcoming ex-dividend dates in order to generate income from more of these dividend capture trades, I can use The Watch List Real Time Tracker to monitor this for me and use as a research tool. It allows me to obtain the current real time trading price of my stocks throughout the day, and it automatically sources the dividend amount and current yield for me. Here, I've input the tickers discussed from the previous strategy session, both BKE and HRL, and benefit from all the data presented to me.

The Real Time Portfolio Tracker can tell me, in real time, all of my portfolio positions, what I paid for them, each company's dividend rate, dividend yield, what percent of income each stock produces for the portfolio, what percent of my investment I spent to acquire each company, capital gains/losses, etc.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

If there is a negative change in value since purchase, this will be reflected with a minus sign and highlighted in red.

In a newly added feature, Column P indicates capital gains/losses for each portfolio constituent as well as the portfolio total, also highlighted in red in any instance of a capital loss.

So, I have an efficient, real time gauge of what the portfolio is valued at, at any given time of the day, and what my overall portfolio income currently is.

Interested readers can learn more about all of my digital tools, helping to improve stock market performance and generation of income, at my Instablog.

I have been demonstrating, as in this article, strategies and methods to build and grow income. They are suitable for young investors just beginning their investment journey as well as retirees and near-retirees interested in preparing for their eventual retirement from active work. This has been done through public demonstration of what I have named the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 18 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc.(NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.63%.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

