Raytheon: Great Total Return Plus Dividend Hike In March

Raytheon three year forward CAGR of 6% is fair and will give you good growth going forward more than covering inflation.

Raytheon cash flow is $2.5 Billion allowing the company to pay its average dividend and do share buy backs all while leaving cash to grow the business.

Raytheon dividend yield has been increased each of the last ten years and another increase is estimated in March 2017 of 5% or an increase from $0.733/Qtr to$0.77/Qtr.

This article is about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) and why it's a great total return investment with steady increasing dividends that's being considered for The Good Business Portfolio. When I scanned the 5 year chart it was obvious that Raytheon had a good past 5 year record. Raytheon together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company in missile defense and cyber security with its main customer the military. Fundamentals of Raytheon will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Raytheon passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Raytheon has a dividend yield of 2.0% which is about average for the market. The dividend has been increased for 10 of the last ten years and its dividend is very safe. Raytheon is therefore a choice for the moderate income investor. The average payout ratio is low at 32% over the past five years. After paying the dividend and share buy backs this leaves cash remaining for investment in company expansion.

Raytheon is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $43.5 Billion. The large size of Raytheon gives it the muscle, plus its large cash flow to increase the business going forward. Raytheon total yearly cash flow at $2.5 Billion is strong allowing the company to have the means for company growth through buying of bolt on companies and share buy backs. This good cash flow makes the dividend very safe with room for increases each year as the Aerospace and Defense sector continues to grow with the defense budget.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.1% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.0%. The three-year forward CAGR of 6.0% (S&P Capital IQ) meets my requirement. This good future growth for Raytheon can continue the uptrend benefiting from the growth of the defense budget and increasing interest in cyber security.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $35,400 today. This makes Raytheon a great investment for the total return growth investor looking back, that has future growth as the need for its cyber and missile defense products increases.

Raytheon S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $180.0. Raytheon price is 22% below the target. RTN is a good buy at the present price for the investor who wants above average growth that does not need more than the average 2% dividend as income.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Raytheon beat the Dow baseline in my 48.4 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48.4. month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fantastic total return of 170.88% makes Raytheon a great investment for the total return growth investor. Raytheon Has increased its dividend for each of the last 10 years and presently has a yield of 2.0% which is about average for the income investor and the total return is great which makes RTN a pick for the total return investor.

DOW's 48.4 month total return baseline is 51.54%

Company Name 48.4 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Raytheon +170.88% 119.34% 2.0% Click to enlarge

As seen in the 5 year price chart below Raytheon has a good chart over 2012-2017 YTD, that shows a steady long term growth going up and to the right. The chart is great because it shows the strong steady growth over the 5 year period beating the DOW when the DOW average is up 52%.

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 27 , 2016 Raytheon reported earnings that beat expected by $0.13 at $1.79 compared to last year at $1.66. Total revenue was higher at $6.0 Billion than a year ago by 3.8% year over year and missed expected by $40 Million. This was a good report with bottom and top line increasing. The next earnings will be out in January 2017 and is expected to be $1.86 compared to last year at $1.85. The company also continues its share buyback program and bought 1.4 Million shares in the last quarter They also guided the year higher to $7.28-$7.38.

Business Overview

Raytheon Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. It develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cyber security.

Air and Missile Defense Systems (AMDS). Its Space and Airborne Systems product lines include Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems (ISRS) and Secure Sensor Solutions (SSS).

Click to enlarge

Source: Raytheon

Overall Raytheon is a good business with 6% projected revenue growth as the economy and the Aerospace and Defense sector continue to grow with the defense budget. The good cash flow provides RTN the capability to continue its growth with addition of more bolt on companies. As the defense budget grows so will the sales of the Raytheon business.

Considering the threat from North Korea and Iran getting close to missiles that can reach the United States, missile defense should be a growing part of the defense budget. Also with Russia hacking our Internet cyber security, another of RTN's product area's which will also most likely become very important in the near future. Additionally, as a tailwind, we have Trump wanting to increase our military capability.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 2.5%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates December 2016 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 2-3 increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe 1-2, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From Aviation Week December 12, 2016 Tom Kennedy (chairman and CEO) said:

"With the Internet of Things, cyber is pervasive in everything we do. The entire globe has become essentially a cyber economy. The tip of the iceberg is really the information technology, but below the waterline there is a significant amount of concern about cyber security on the operational technology side of the business-the factories that are automated with robotics, and how those are tied back to the original equipment manufacturers so that they can update and maintain them. That interface, unless it is secure, can be a concern. It goes all the way to something called vehicle-to-vehicle, where autonomous cars will be talking to each other. The big concern is that somebody gets into a car, plugs in their iPhones to listen to their favorite music, and somehow that iPhone was infected. And then it is spread vehicle-to-vehicle across all of those automobiles."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of the cyber business in the commercial world as well as the military.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Raytheon is an investment choice for the total return investor with its average yield of 2.0% and its great total return over my test period. Raytheon will be definitely be considered for The Good Business Portfolio when an open slot is available. RTN has solid growth potential for upward earnings as the Aerospace and Defense sector continues to grow. If you want a steady growing company in the military defense business that also provides a fair income RTN may be the right investment for you.

