Gilead Goal 2018 - Changing The Conversation

The right sort of deals are ones that build on Gilead's existing assets invigorating its pipeline.

In a recent wide ranging CNBC interview, CEO Milligan set his goal for Gilead for 2018; he wants to change the conversation.

Introduction

John Milligan took over as CEO of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on March 10, 2016. On April 28, 2016, Gilead announced that its quarterly HCV revenues dropped >12% from $4,892 to $4,294 billion, after growing from nearly nothing in 2013. They are still dropping. Milligan offers no prospect of any correction on that front.

Gilead's fabulous cash cow, the HCV juggernaut of Sovaldi/Harvon/Epclusa, hopefully soon to be crowned with FDA approval of SOF/VEL/VOX, is not disappearing any time soon, however, it is in a long term contraction. Growth for the HCV franchise is not in the cards. It has been the same story for Milligan's entire tenure as CEO; little wonder that he wants to change the conversation.

The fact that Gilead has been vigorously expanding and growing its HIV assets never seems to draw appropriate attention. During the CNBC interview, neither questioner asks anything about Gilead's HIV franchise. Their only two interests are: what is the future for Gilead's HCV revenues and when will a deal be announced?

A recent wide ranging CNBC interview started with Meg Tirrell asking the questions and moving to Melissa Lee. Melissa Lee closed out her portion with a question characterizing the combination of Gilead's recent hire of Andy Dickinson from Lazard and prospective repatriation as the "stars aligning" for an M&A deal. Milligan responded, noting that Dickinson:

...came in to really help us realign our business development efforts, so it is not just M&A that we're interested in but its partnerships and potentially creative partnerships that he's particularly adept at. So we do want to add to the pipeline. I wouldn't say M&A's a foregone conclusion but I would say we'll be very active in bringing product in so when we have this interview in 2018 we can talk more about our pipeline and less about HCV.[emphasis added] [transcribed by contributor from CNBC 5:00]

Now there's a concept that everyone except for Gilead shorts can sign on to with gusto. Clearly, Milligan "gets it". The question is, "Can Gilead rustle up just the right sort of deal?"

Milligan described the key elements that make for a successful merger in the mold of the Triangle Pharmaceuticals and Pharmasset deals as follows:

[such a target] has to the have right characteristics, where we have the capability, the understanding and, importantly, the other components in our portfolio to make more of it than it would be on its own. We were able to do that with Triangle and again with Pharmasset. We are looking heavily at assets that can combine with or be complimentary to things that we own. They are rare. They are often very expensive. [transcribed by contributor from CNBC 1:00]

Milligan also states that Gilead must have a high degree of confidence as to its understanding of the technical aspect of any deal. Deals are hard to undo, so you better "have the science right" as he puts it before you sign on the dotted line.

This excerpt should make it clear that suitable candidates are ones who can complete a metaphysical handshake with one or more of Gilead's existing research programs. Insofar as the nitty-gritty of such programs are highly secret, there is limited scope for accurate selection of ultimate candidates.

Following are clues to the outline of an invigorated pipeline.

Gilead wants to improve existing programs more than starting afresh. Gilead's largest set of programs in its existing pipeline are in the area of liver diseases, inflammation/respiratory and hematology/ oncology. It seems pretty clear that conversation changing will fall into one or more of these three.

The one that intrigues me the most falls within the liver peg. Gilead has set itself the goal of curing HBV and is a far distance from doing so. Certainly there is no area where Gilead is more likely "to get the science right" than in connection with a subject it has been studying in detail for over a year.

Accordingly my big wager is that either: Gilead has a breakthrough on some HCB program of its own, perhaps positive results from its GS-9620 Phase 2 trial, or Gilead does a serious HCB focused deal. Such a deal should bring Gilead's HBV prospects near to the level of confidence that Gilead exudes in its NASH program.

If you talk to people more knowledgeable than I, such as CEO Milligan himself, they will tell you that Gilead is angling towards a deal in the hematology/oncology area. In this respect, in mid 2016 Bloomberg issued an interesting article titled "Gilead Chief Has $21 Billion in Cash and an Itch to Do a Deal".

The article includes the following excerpt which reads very much like Milligan's current tune:

Milligan says he's eager to score a key asset in cancer, one of the three therapeutic areas he seeks to expand alongside liver diseases and inflammatory disorders. His guiding question when surveying possible targets is: "What is going to be the cutting-edge technology five years from now, and would I be part of that?" To that end, he's not limiting himself to any particular subset of cancer, like blood or solid tumors.

In the interim Gilead has hired a Dr. Riva to play a major role in its hematology/oncology arena. I take this as raising Gilead's confidence that it will be able to get the science right if a hematology/oncology prospect comes into view.

In favor of the likelihood of hematology/oncology deals I would be remiss if I did not point to the significant body of informed opinion who think it likely that Dr. Riva would favor such a deal. The thinking further goes, as I understand it, that assurances of such a deal would be part of his reason for moving to Gilead.

When asked about Dr. Riva's impact on the deal front by CNBC, Milligan ducked the issue by saying that he would not put pressure on a new hire by raising expectations.

On the other hand, I observe as a non-scientist, that the hematology/oncology field is such a tough nut to crack that one hire shouldn't really move the needle in terms of confidence. Certainly Gilead ought to be able to evaluate HCB therapies with greater confidence than it can cancer therapies.

As for the inflammation/respiratory cohort, I would consider that as the odd man out except that Gilead has just completed its Galapagos deal. There could be more to go with Galapagos or it may be that some additional ingredients would fit nicely within their existing deal.

Additional considerations.

After I wrote the foregoing, CSYJ focused my attention on Slide 32 from Milligan's slide presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I found it particularly persuasive in supporting the thesis here.

Slide 32 titled "Our Focus in 2017 and Beyond" lists M&A and partnerships as two of the three means by which Gilead will build out its existing therapeutic programs. This emphasizes showing that these are indeed "top of mind" for Gilead from this point forward as Dr. Milligan reiterates in the previously referenced CNBC clip.

Click to enlarge In connection with Gilead's capital allocation, the priorities are M&A, dividends and share repurchases in that order. That is a ranking which I expect will find substantial support among Gilead's shareholders here on SA. We often read articles and comments on SA advocating for M&A as the top priority. The preference for dividends over buybacks is not quite as clear.

Conclusion

Unless Gilead's deal tentacles have entirely ossified, I expect that Milligan will meet his goal of changing the conversation by 2018. Maybe this will not be early 2018, which is getting closer by the day, but at least by close of the calendar year.

I do not think it is going to be one big deal. Rather, I expect several bite size deals, each adding materially to Gilead's depleted pipeline.

As an aside, let me note that Gilead's pipeline would look better if some of the FDA approvals it has in hand had taken a bit longer, or if Gilead had not so thoroughly downplayed the significance of its pending application for SOF/VEL/VOX.

