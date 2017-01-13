2016: A Record Year

Since you had to walk on outta here

Introduction

2016 was a unique year where the sun finally shined on out-of-favor inflationary assets and securities. For this reason, the past year in the financial markets was distinctly different from the years encompassing 2011-2015, which was a timeframe that saw disinflation and deflation gain traction across the global investment landscape.

Inflationary assets exhibited a historic rebound and reversal during over the course of 2016, first boosted by an emerging market recovery, which was led by China, and Brazil, and then propelled, and accelerated, by the inflationary gravitational pull of a surprise slate of global elections, which culminated with an unexpected new U.S. President.

With the familiar political environment and investment landscape fading to the background, what can investors expect in 2017? A look back at the winners, and losers, from 2016 may provide some clues.

Thesis

The trends that surfaced in 2016, including reflation, are likely to continue into 2017.

The Winners Of 2016

Inflationary assets were the definitive winners of 2016, and within this sub-sector of the market, the more out-of-favor and downtrodden a sector or security was, the better.

A prime example of this corollary in 2016 was the performance of the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME), which finished up 106.0% for 2016 after losing 76.5% of its value from 2011-2015, as the charts below illustrate.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge(Sources: William Travis Koldus, stockcharts.com)

The top-five current holding in the XME are Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), AK Steel (NYSE:AKS), Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP), Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), and these companies returned 90.1%, 355.8%, 8.1%, 103.5%, and 76.7% in 2016.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

For comparison, the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), returned 12.0% in 2016.

Steel related equities, as the information above shows, had a particularly strong 2016, and this was true for both Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF), and U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), two companies profiled in my " Too Cheap To Ignore series", with CLF profiled on May 12th, 2016, and X initially written-up as the first entry in this series on December 17th, 2015.

For 2016, Cliff's shares rose a scintillating 432.3%, and U.S. Steel's shares leapt higher by 319.3%.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

Summarizing this section, commodity stocks were clear winners in 2016.

DJIA Winners Of 2016

To gain additional perspective on the winning stocks of 2016, I thought it would be instructive to look at the top-performing stocks in the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average.

For the year, the DJIA, as measured by the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), finished up 16.4%.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

Within the Dow, the top-five performing stocks, in-order of performance were Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), up 42.1%, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), up 38.4%, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), up 36.7%, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), up 34.9%, and J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), up 34.5%.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

Caterpillar was clearly a beneficiary of the global rally in commodities, commodity stocks, and emerging market equities. UnitedHealth Group was an outlier. Chevron exemplified the energy sector, which benefited from the 44.9% advance in crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and the 58.5% rally in natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) over the course of 2016. And, remarkably, both Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan Chase, both posted negative returns until early November, when the surprise results of the U.S. presidential election spurred a rally in the entire financial sector, as interest rates, particularly at the long end of the Treasury curve, rose in dramatic fashion.

This is shown by the performance chart of iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) in the chart below, which plunged in November as long-term interest rates in the U.S. moved higher.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

S&P 500 Winners Of 2016

Broadening out the look at winning stocks in 2016, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), another company profiled earlier in 2016 in my "Too Cheap To Ignore" series, Newmont Mining, which we reviewed earlier examining the XME, and Computer Sciences (NYSE:CSC) were the top-five performing stocks in the S&P 500 Index, posting gains of 227.0%, 149.6%, 94.8%, 90.1%, and 84.0% respectively.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

NVIDIA was perhaps the "story stock" in 2016, and the company benefited from the hype and anticipation for autonomous vehicles, as their partnership with Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained traction, and provided a glimpse into a potentially rosy future.

ONEOK benefited from a rebound in the MLP sector, while both Freeport-McMoRan and Newmont rode the coattails of the commodity stock revival. The last winner on the list, Computer Sciences, is a relatively new company in my stock vocabulary, so I will not pretend to know more than I can read in a short summary. Maybe someone can enlighten me further in the comments section of this article.

The Losers Of 2016

In another healthy year of returns for the U.S. stock market, though the stock market did get off to a rocky start in January and February, before finishing the year strong, the first sector that comes to my mind as a losing sector is biotech stocks.

Looking over the biotech sector as a whole, I have been bearish on these companies, particularly in 2015 when nearly everyone loved them, but I have turned more positive, as prices have come down, particularly on one of the more out-of-favor large-cap biotech stocks.

For the calendar year, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) declined 21.4%.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

This was a stark contrast in performance to IBB's rise from 2011-2015, where biotech stocks were the markets leading sector, and this market leading performance is shown in the following chart.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

The top-five largest biotech stocks in the IBB ETF, listed in order of weighting, are Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RGEN). Gilead was the clear underperformer in 2016, declining 27.6%.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

Today, I think shares of GILD are the most undervalued of the group, and I have added this company to my long positions in the "Contrarian All Weather" Portfolio, which is a long/short equity portfolio.

DJIA Losers Of 2016

Within the Dow Jones Industrial Average, what were the laggards in this select group of 30 blue-chip companies in 2016?

Before looking ahead to the performance chart I am about to present, guess the answer to this question to yourself, and see which of the companies you thought underperformed over the past year.

Alright, here are the answers. Nike (NYSE:NKE), Coca Cola (NYSE:KO), Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), Visa (NYSE:V), and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) were the bottom five performing DJIA stocks, posting returns of -17.7%, -0.4%, 0.7%, 1.4%, and 3.5% respectively as the following chart shows.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

Nike was the clear outlier to the downside in 2016. Similar to IBB profiled earlier, NKE shares performed strongly from 2011-2015, and it was one of the markets leading stocks, as the chart below shows, and valuations simply got ahead of the company's underlying fundamentals, in my opinion.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

Under Armour (NYSE:UA), Nike's top competitor also had a very difficult 2016, so Nike was not alone in its struggles.

S&P 500 Losers Of 2016

Under Armour was the sixth worst performing stock in the S&P 500 Index for 2016. What were the five worst performing stocks in the S&P 500 Index?

It is no surprise that pharmaceutical companies dominate the list, with Endo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENDP) down 73.1%, followed by First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), which was down 51.4%, then TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), down 45.6%, and Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO), down 42.4%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), the best of the worst, down 41.5%.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

Do any of these downtrodden companies offer contrarian opportunities in 2017?

I am not sure. These require more homework as a group, but there are definitely some interesting candidates. Stay tuned.

What Does 2017 Have In Store?

From my perspective, the trends that began in 2016, meaning out-of-favor inflationary assets taking the baton of market leadership, will persist in 2017.

While the broad themes will be similar, meaning higher bond yields, and the continued positive revaluations of inflationary assets, the starring roles could be occupied by different companies.

One sub-sector of the commodity complex that looks interesting right now is uranium stocks. Uranium was the worst performing commodity of 2016, but uranium producers, included global leader Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), have perked up over the last two months, as the following chart shows.

Click to enlarge(Sources: WTK, stockcharts.com)

Clearly, change is in the air, and investors, speculators, and traders should keep an eye on the commodity producers for further opportunity in 2017, in my opinion.

Conclusion - Consider Taking A Bite Out Of Something Different In 2017

2016, with the benefit of hindsight, was the best year to be a contrarian, value investor since 2009. Together, these were two of the best individual years over the past 50 years, with really only the aftermath of the 1973-1974 bear market offering a similar pool of potential opportunities.

While a repeat of the past year is unlikely, the change in market leadership, from disinflationary and deflationary securities, to inflationary assets should continue, from my perspective.

Thus, look for bond yields to head higher, financial stocks to outperform, and commodities, and commodity stocks to lead the final innings of the current bull market.

