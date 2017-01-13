Even With Raised Expectations, Tio Networks Still Has Room To Appreciate

Please note that due to the higher liquidity of Tio Networks on the TSX exchange via the ticker TNC.V, all amounts in this article are in Canadian dollars. This is consistent with its reporting currency.

In the course of my investing career, I have learned it is worthwhile to go back and revisit the thesis on an investment to ensure it remains valid, whether or not its share value is up or down. Early on, I did this only for companies where the share price had gone down as I wanted to find out where I had gone wrong. I have always struggled with when to sell my winners, even though I do use a trailing stop methodology in most cases to take this decision out of my hands. Small and micro-cap companies can have wild swings, which sometimes are not supported by the trailing stop methodology.

When I first profiled Tio Networks Corp. (OTC:TNCGF) in July of 2015, its shares were trading at $1.12 CAD; today shares sit at $2.88, a gain of 157.1%. In a subsequent follow-up article in January of 2016 after shares had run up to $2.20, I argued that Tio continued to be a discounted growth stock. A year later, it is time to review the Tio Networks story as to whether it still remains a good value.

As a brief refresher, Tio Networks Corp. is part of the growing FinTech industry. It is a cloud-based provider of bill payment and receivables management services, with focus on telecom, wireless, cable and utility businesses. Its system integrates with these front end providers in order to facilitate payment by those who fall outside the traditional banking system, the so-called "under-banked."

According to a recent FDIC survey, almost 20% of Americans are either un-banked or under-banked in 2015, the same percentage as in 2013. Within this amount, the un-banked percentage fell from 7.7% to 7.0%. This percentage has fallen as companies like Tio Networks have been providing services to people to whom the current banking system doesn't support.

Operations

Over the last year, Tio has been integrating Softgate Systems into its business platform. One of the big benefits of the acquisition to Tio was that Softgate was a licensed money transmitter in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Due to the change in control, all the regulatory filings had to be done to transfer these licenses to Tio in order for it to operate going forward. This was a much easier process than it would have been to go it alone, but it still took time to execute but still took some time in order to get all the approvals in place before the transaction could officially close.

The rationalization of the combined operations took place in parallel, with Tio announcing in October 2016 that the first phase of the integration process was done. Results were positively impacted almost immediately, as we can see in Tio's quarterly results where its adjusted EBITDA has improved for 8 straight quarters:

Click to enlarge

Source: 2017 Q1 MD&A

In my original analysis, I had estimated their margins going forward at about 40%. This has proven quite low with Q1 2017's gross margin at 48.8%, which even included some one-time costs associated with retention bonuses associated with the Softgate acquisition. The synergies I had anticipated are likely much higher than I had anticipated (management has estimated them at $6m in EBITDA annually). It may also be that we have more clarity on the actual performance of the old Softgate business now that it is publicly reported.

Tio's revenues have not marched up in a linear manner. Even before the integration of the Changesmart and Softgate acquisitions, Tio's revenues varied quarter to quarter, though in an overall uptrend. This can be driven by different billing cycles and the timing of payments with different customers. Based on the company announcement in October, they have spent a lot of time reorganizing the company's business lines as well as rationalizing the business. This has clearly helped the bottom line, but it also looks like some in-roads into cross-selling its products have been taking place as well:

Click to enlarge

Source: 2017 Q1 MD&A

Locations have grown by 9.5% over the last year while total enrolled members have risen by 7.3%. On the surface, this is a bit of a mismatch as you would expect them to grow at more similar rates. I believe this is an indication that there was some overlap in the customer bases of the two companies to begin with. More encouraging is the fact transactional revenue is up 55.7% and company revenues 55.1%, both well above the location and user growth rates. This tells me that there has been some substantial cross-selling already occurring to the combined customer base, an encouraging trend to have in place even as the company is restructuring.

Customer concentration has been further reduced. Tio's top 2 customers contribute revenues of 18.7% of their total in 2016; this is down from 34.5% in 2015. This should make Tio's business more robust in the event of customer losses down the road as the market becomes more competitive. An example of this is in its most recent quarter:

Click to enlargeSource: 2017 Q1 MDA

As seen above, there was a big drop in the telecom solutions business as Tio lost the prepaid business of one of its telecom providers when that customer was acquired by another company. In this case, Tio expects an annual revenue drop of $4.7m but a reduction to its EBITDA of just $0.18m annually. While it is never good to lose business, it was at least a lower margin business. Tio indicated that this should be a floor to the revenue levels of this segment while further illustrating the business reason behind diversifying its revenue base with Softgate. The consumer financial solutions business was also a little weak.

It was tied to the users of reward cards; incentives on these cards were at a low period (no extra bonuses etc.) so transactions were correspondingly lighter. Fortunately, Tio's main business of bill payments was quite strong and appears to be set for even better times ahead.

One of the features of Tio's business model is that it has a "float" component. "Float" is a more well-known concept in the insurance business as it constitutes the excess funds from premiums that are held by insurance companies in order to settle payouts down the road. Insurance companies have access to that capital and can utilize it to generate additional returns. Berkshire Hathaway has utilized this most famously through its insurance subsidiaries.

Tio has a similar business through its bill payment business, but on a significantly shorter time frame and a much smaller scale. In Tio's business, they have bill payment obligations and money orders outstanding that are offset by funds held to settle these obligations. There is a natural timing difference between them; should they fail to settle, Tio is obligated to meet these obligations with its cash in hand. The benefits of the scaling of Tio's business can be seen in the table below:

October 2016 October 2015 Funds to settle bills/money orders $105.0m $80.2m Bills payment/money order obligations $156.5m $105.7m Gap -$51.5m -$25.5m Cash on Hand $78.2m $34.6m Tio Debt -$11.0m -$2.6m Net Cash $67.2m $32.0m Cash Surplus $15.7m $6.5m Click to enlarge

Source: Company financials

Even as Tio's book of business (in the form of obligations) has expanded by 48%, the company's cash surplus has increased by 139%. This doesn't consider the fact that these obligations should naturally settle or the time value of Tio's access to its cash balances, which have risen to $78.2m. Should interest rates increase in the coming years, the interest generated on these balances would become free income for Tio. With rates as they are now, there is nothing immediate but it could augment Tio's business down the road.

Operationally, things are coming along very nicely for Tio. So let's turn to valuation.

Valuation

First, let's look at where Tio was in my original write up from 2015:

Source: Author Assumptions

A lot has changed with Softgate now fully integrated into the business. I created three scenarios to test the potential performance of Tio's business:

Trailing 12 Months - last 12 months of operations Pro-rate Q1 - I pro-rated out Q1 results for a full year Trending Q1 - I escalated revenues at 6% per quarter, which has been in line with their recent performance.

The treatment of Tio's "float" becomes somewhat difficult. In my previous two articles on Tio, I included the entire cash balance as a reduction to Tio's market capitalization, even though some of it would be required to settle the net bill payment obligations should they become due. My rationale was that the business should be able to stand alone. Part of the benefit of the business model to Tio is the generation of the float and its access to it. For comparative purposes, I will do the same here, but will also include a scenario by netting the obligations against their cash balance to get a sense on the "solvency" scenario valuation.

Source: Author Assumptions

We can see that in comparison, Tio has significantly exceeded expectations operationally, with even the TTM result exceeding my upside 40% scenario from the initial article. Likely due to this over-performance, some of the valuation gap has closed as Tio's market capitalization has risen even more. Tio's forward EV/EBITDA ratio ranges between 9.5x to 14.7x, well up from the low levels in 2015, but still well below its growth rate.

If we exclude the float, Tio's valuation is not as cheap, but still below a company growing as quickly and profitably as Tio is:

Source: Author Assumptions

I believe the cash generation ability of Tio is an important component to its business so it should be included as an asset; likely some of it is needed as a contingency, but not all. For the sake of our valuation, I believe.

Technicals

Tio Networks has one of the nicer charts you will see from the last two years:

Click to enlarge

Source: Stockcharts

The 200MA has provided very strong support for the stock on the way up. It is one of the few stocks that makes its moves on earnings announcements, which only serves to bolster the importance of its continued strong operational performance. This could become a risk when (inevitably) Tio has an off quarter; I don't see one coming but it is bound to happen. There appears to be a support level at about $2.40, which would serve as a good stop from these prices; if not, the 200MA is clearly a deeper level of support. Tio has been a clear uptrend and continues to be at this point.

The Takeaway

I was fully prepared to take a little bit of my stake in Tio Networks off the table before going through this analysis. The flattish revenue growth in the most recent quarter had me somewhat concerned, despite the sharply rising EBITDA. After going through this analysis, I believe there is still a lot more upside here, which the pro-rated scenario indicates. If Tio were to start to carry a valuation in line with its growth rate, in the 18 to 20x EV/EBITDA range, we could see a strong appreciation on multiple expansion alone. Tio has exceeded my expectations on performance already so it is not inconceivable to have support from the denominator as well.

The treatment of Tio's cash float is difficult as the actual "free cash" available to Tio is likely somewhere between the two extreme scenarios of a standalone business and a liquidity event. Even fully excluding the benefit of the float means that Tio is at worst fairly valued and at best is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.3x, well below its growth rate. Either way, I am now much more comfortable to continue holding Tio's shares and would consider adding should it pull back from its current price level into the $2.40 to $2.60 range.

