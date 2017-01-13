Lighten Up On Disney - Or Sell Covered Calls

A lot of growth has been priced into the studios division after fiscal 2017. It will be interesting to see if Disney's narrower focus pays off.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) pays out a dividend yield of 1.45% which is almost a full 1% behind the average yield in the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPX). The stock has undergone a strong rally of late as the share price has risen a strong $17 since October of last year. However the company's earnings multiple has come back in line with historic averages and sentiment readings are currently at all time highs. Therefore despite this company appearing to be well setup for future earnings gains as well as having a 3 year dividend growth rate of 23%+, I believe it may be prudent to start lightening up on one's position here for a host of reasons.

Firstly, the strong rally out of the November lows in Disney definitely coincided with a strong rally in the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPX). In fact Disney bottomed on the 2nd of November whereas the S&P bottomed two days later on the fourth. The problem at present with Disney is that the 17% rally higher in Disney over the past eight weeks has pushed sentiment to ultra optimistic levels - levels we have not seen in many years (see below).

Source: Sentimentrader.com

Can sentiment remain around these levels for a sustained period of time? Well yes but with the S&P500 at all time highs as well as its own sentiment levels, I believe the risk here is to the downside for a number of equities and Disney definitely seems top heavy. In fact as we can see from the RSI reading on a weekly setting, every time Disney's share price has stayed this overbought, it has resulted in a sharp move to the downside. Therefore I would be cautious about getting long at these levels.

Click to enlarge

I have repeatedly said in my analysis that now is the time to really focus on quality in US equities because the risk has to be to the downside. Disney was a strong buy just 3 months ago but that window of opportunity may have gone in my opinion. Just look at what the company is doing in the studios division. Here the company is really doubling down on its Star Wars franchise by aiming to release a further four more installments by 2020.

My 9-year-old son went to the last two Star Wars films and enjoyed them immensely but preferred "The Force Awakens," which I found interesting. We all know that "Rogue One" at the back end of last year was the defining reason for Disney's studio division to report more than $3 billion in revenues. However to keep the show on the road, Disney decided to really shake things up in "Rogue One" compared to "The Force Awakens" for example.

In the latest installment, Lucasfilm included a host of new characters which seem to go down a treat. However we won't know for a while how die-hard Star Wars fans will take to the new format. Over 70% of mainstay Star Wars watchers are middle aged males. This demographic will have to be kept for the franchise to continue to break box office records going forward. With fiscal 2017 expected to be flat earnings wise, analysts are expecting robust growth in 2018 and 2019 which mainly are expected to be off the back of strong sales from the Lucasfilm and Marvel franchises.

I think we will know as soon as the next one whether Lucasfilm has hit the right tone with how it has revamped the series. However anytime a division gets narrower with respect to focus, risk is elevated in my opinion. Disney is taking a calculated risk here in really doubling down on its blockbusters to date. Time will tell if it was the right move.

Therefore taking everything into account, I would be lightening up or selling some covered calls to increase income for 2017. For example the January 2018 $110 calls are selling for around $780 per contract. This means that in 12 months time if Disney is not above $110 at expiration, you would add $780 to the approximate dividend payout of $160+ (based off what Disney will raise to this year). This strategy is only for investors who are willing to give up their shares for the sake of income. Long term multi-decade holders need not apply.

