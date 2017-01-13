Bank Of America: Bread And Butter

I will get right to it. After describing the reasons behind its meteoric rise and the discussing why this name was one of my top blue chip top picks for 2017, it comes down to performance. Just this morning Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), as well as other large banks, are out with key earnings reports. This matters for the 2017 call and it matters for the share price which has skyrocketed in the last few months. It's about the performance. Performance not just on the top and bottom lines but also in several key metrics that I follow closely for all major banks. The bank has come a long way from it facing extinction, and it took we the people to keep it alive. Today Bank of America is one of the largest banks in the United States by assets and yes, it has recovered from the Great Recession. Is it firing on all cylinders like it was pre-recession? No, unfortunately it is not, but it is getting there. Can you stick with the name? We need to examine the company's most recent earnings and key metrics to make that determination.

I have said this so many times before but it bears repeating. I care most about a growing loan and deposit record, a decent efficiency ratio, as well as of course revenues and earnings. But on top of that, we also need to be aware of toxic or non-performing assets. Why? These metrics can give us an indication of where the bank is heading, and can help us separate the strong from the weak in the sector. Bank of America is massive. No doubt about it. I am not looking for major growth. While it is true that it will benefit from rising rates, slow and steady growth is most desirable from a bank of this size. So just how is the company doing?

In the most recent quarter, the bank saw a top line that missed and a bottom line number that beat analyst estimates. The quarter was pretty decent overall. Revenue was $20.0 billion, up 2% year-over-year. It was nice to see the company break a trend of year-over-year declines in its Q4. Despite this rise, analysts were looking for a bit more and the name missed by a hefty $850 million. That caught me by surprise. However, expenses were well managed and as such the company also saw a bump in earnings. Last year, the company saw earnings per share of $0.27 per share, or $3.3 billion. Here in the present quarter net income jumped to $4.7 billion and earnings per share increased 48% to $0.40. I will point out that this was a nice beat versus expectations of $0.02. Of course, the headline numbers only tell part of the story, so what drove these results?

The answer lies in the bank's net interest income and non-interest income, two of the biggest sources of cash for the company. Net interest income was $10.3 billion up 6% from last year's comparable quarter. Non-interest income was actually down year-over-year, and this was part of a hit to revenues. It came in at $9.9 billion net, dropping 2%. On a real positive note, another 1.13 million credit cards were issued, which bodes well for future potential interest income as well as fees generated from the card. Note that spending on credit cards was up 6%.

One of the most under-appreciated, yet critical metric to look at, is the efficiency ratio. I still cannot fathom why so many experts write this off. It is an elementary but significant metric. It indicates the 'bread and butter' performance of a bank. It measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue. The efficiency ratios in most of the business segments improved year-over-year. The highest efficiency was in Global Banking, where the ratio was 45%. The worst ratio was in Global Wealth and Investment Management, where it was 77%. Still, the metrics are improving as a whole, and as a bank it was down to 65%. There is work to be done, but this is the strongest Q4 we have seen in years on this metric

What about loan and deposits? These are the key 'bread and butter' banking statistics as I say. Simply put, we need to see loan and deposit growth. On this front, the bank is doing well. Loans were up across the board, rising $19 billion total year-over-year, to $915.9 billion in the quarter, and rising $10 billion from the sequential quarter. Total average deposits were up year-over-year. They rose to $1.26 trillion in Q4 2016, from $1.18 trillion last year. Finally, we need to be aware of non-performing assets. I was pleased to see that non-performing loans decreased once again to $8.08 billion, down from $8.73 billion last quarter and down from almost $9.8 billion in Q4 2015.

All things considered, it is the fundamentals that you need to know. And the key metrics are solid. Still a few bumps in the road, but this quarter was solid. I was most impressed with loan growth. With interest rates rising into the future, it can only help net interest income longer-term. The largest banks stand to gain and Bank of America is atop the list. The improvement has been quite drastic compared to the start of the present decade. I am pleased with the improving efficiency ratio, which I will be watching very closely this year as it could finally dip under 60%. The declining non-performing assets is only positive. With rates set to rise and most metrics shining bright, particularly the 'bread and butter' measures, I maintain a buy rating on Bank of America for the long-term.

Note from the author: Christopher F. Davis has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." He also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.